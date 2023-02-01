U.S. markets closed

The Worldwide EV Charging Adapters Industry is Projected to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030: Tesla's Charging Adapter Finds Use at Non-Tesla Public Charging Stations

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Charging Adapters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for EV Charging Adapters estimated at US$404.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

AC Charging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.4% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DC Charging segment is readjusted to a revised 45.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.3% CAGR

The EV Charging Adapters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$869.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 36.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.5% and 32.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

  • ABB Group

  • AddEnergie Technologies Inc.

  • AeroVironment, Inc.

  • ChargePoint, Inc.

  • Delphi Automotive PLC

  • Eaton Corporation PLC

  • EFACEC Group

  • Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

  • POD Point

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Signet Electronic Systems, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • EV Charging Adapter - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Electric Vehicle Charging Adapter - An Overview

  • EV Charging Adapter Exhibiting High Growth

  • Demand Rises for Quick Charging of Electric Vehicles

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Technological Advancements Impacting EV Batteries Market

  • Tesla's Charging Adapter Finds Use at Non-Tesla Public Charging Stations

  • Developments in EV Charging Technology

  • EV Charging - Tech Trends

  • V2X Technology for EV Charging

  • Electric Vehicle - Charging Essentials

  • EV Charging Systems

  • ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING TECHNOLOGY

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4tfgis-charging?w=5


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-ev-charging-adapters-industry-is-projected-to-reach-5-3-billion-by-2030-teslas-charging-adapter-finds-use-at-non-tesla-public-charging-stations-301736543.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

