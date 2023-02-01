The Worldwide EV Charging Adapters Industry is Projected to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030: Tesla's Charging Adapter Finds Use at Non-Tesla Public Charging Stations

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Charging Adapters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for EV Charging Adapters estimated at US$404.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

AC Charging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.4% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DC Charging segment is readjusted to a revised 45.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.3% CAGR



The EV Charging Adapters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$869.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 36.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.5% and 32.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.3% CAGR.



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Electric Vehicle Charging Adapter - An Overview

EV Charging Adapter Exhibiting High Growth

Demand Rises for Quick Charging of Electric Vehicles

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Impacting EV Batteries Market

Tesla's Charging Adapter Finds Use at Non-Tesla Public Charging Stations

Developments in EV Charging Technology

EV Charging - Tech Trends

V2X Technology for EV Charging

Electric Vehicle - Charging Essentials

EV Charging Systems

ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING TECHNOLOGY

