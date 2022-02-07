The Worldwide Exoskeleton Industry is Expected to Reach $5+ Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Exoskeleton Market (2021-2026) by Product, Components, Type, Mobility, Technology, Treatment Type, Technology, Body Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Exoskeleton Market is estimated to be USD 2.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.28 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.1%.



The growing demand from the healthcare sector coupled with the increasing prevalence of disabilities and severe injuries among patients has driven the growth of the exoskeletons market. Similarly, reducing the heavy load objects lifting among the workers created a demand for the exoskeleton, thus enabling market growth. The ongoing research on exoskeleton controllers using artificial intelligence to facilitate the transition to 'real-world' functionality is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.



However, stringent government regulations and the high exoskeleton costs are expected to restrain the market.



The Global Exoskeleton Market is segmented based on Product, Components, Type, Mobility, Technology, Treatment Type, Technology, Body Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in the report are Knots Plus Ltd., Atoun Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Cyberdyne, Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics plc., DIH Medical, Wearable Robotics srl, OTTOBOCK, Suitx Inc., Technaid, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Myomo, Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corp., etc



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Exoskeleton Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Medical Industry

4.1.2 Need For Reducing Heavy Load Requirements in Different Industry Sectors

4.1.3 Rising Number of Disabilities and Severe Injuries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost

4.2.2 Limited Power Range

4.2.3 Stringent Government Regulations

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Advancements In Robotic Technologies

4.3.2 Rising Investments in Military and Defence Sector

4.3.3 Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Operations

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Risks Involved with Using Exoskeletons



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Soft

6.3 Rigid



7 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Components

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Exoskeleton Hardware

7.2.1 Sensor

7.2.2 Actuator

7.2.3 Power Source

7.2.4 Control System/Controller

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Exoskeleton Software



8 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Exoskeleton Passive

8.3 Exoskeleton Powered



9 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Mobility

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Exoskeleton Mobile

9.3 Exoskeleton Stationery



10 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Technology Drive Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pneumatic Actuator

10.3 Hydraulic Actuator

10.4 Electric Servo

10.5 Electric Actuator

10.6 Fully Mechanical

10.7 Shape Memory Alloy Actuator

10.8 Fuel Cell



11 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Passive

11.3 Semi-Passive

11.4 Active



12 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Treatment Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Rehabilitation

12.3 Augmentation



13 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Body Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Exoskeleton Full Body

13.3 Exoskeleton Upper Extremities

13.4 Exoskeleton Lower Extremities



14 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Industry Vertical

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Healthcare

14.3 Military

14.4 Industrial



15 Global Exoskeleton Market, By Geography



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Quadrant

16.2 Market Share Analysis

16.3 Strategic Initiatives

16.3.1 M&A and Investments

16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Knots Plus

17.2 Ekso Bionics

17.3 Panasonic

17.4 Comau

17.5 Cyberdyne

17.6 ReWalk Robotics

17.7 Rex Bionics

17.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation

17.9 RB3D

17.10 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

17.11 Hocoma

17.12 B-Temia

17.13 DIH Medical

17.14 Wearable Robotics srl

17.15 Ottobock

17.16 Gogoa Mobility Robots

17.17 Technaid

17.18 Sarcos Robotics

17.19 Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

17.20 Myomo, Inc.

17.21 Bionik Laboratories Corp.



18 Appendix



