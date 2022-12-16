U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

Worldwide Exosome Therapeutics Industry to 2035 - Increasing Disease Burden and Rising Research and Development Activities for Exosome Therapeutics Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exosome Therapeutics Market by Distribution by Target Indication, Therapeutic Area, Type of Formulation, Route of Administration and Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the exosome therapies in the treatment of various diseases.

The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of players engaged in this domain, across different geographies. In addition to other elements, the report includes:

In recent years, therapies utilizing extracellular vesicles have garnered significant attention among the industry stakeholders for the treatment of diverse target indication, primarily owing to the various benefits offered by them, including target specificity, enhanced tissue regeneration, and reduced inflammation and chronic pain.

Over time, various research studies have demonstrated the potential of exosomes (membrane bound extracellular vesicles) in disease diagnosis, drug delivery and therapeutic applications. Currently, both industry and non-industry players are attempting to develop exosome-based therapeutics for disease management, some of which are already in clinical trials.

Moreover, post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a steady increase in the investigational new drug (IND) applications filed for exosome therapies. In a recent review of more than 200 studies evaluating mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) derived exosomes for preclinical use, the exosomes demonstrated benefits in more than 70% of studies.

Q1. What is the current market landscape and recent trends in the exosome therapeutics domain?

The exosome therapeutics market is presently growing at a significant pace among the dynamic sectors of pharmaceutical industry. At present, the pipeline features close to 120 therapeutic candidates, and this number is anticipated to grow further in the foreseen future. More than 40% of the total number of drugs are in clinical stage of development. Further, around 30% of the exosome therapeutics are being developed against oncological indications.

It is also worth highlighting that, in the last five years, capital investments worth around USD 500 million have been made by strategic investors for the research and development of exosome therapeutics. Additionally, over time, more than 60 pharmaceutical companies and academic / research institutes have undertaken various initiatives to develop effective exosome therapies against multiple target indications.

Of the total candidates, seven exosome therapies, including EXOMSC-COV19 (Dermama Biotech Lab), Dex2 (Gustave Roussy Institute), SF-MSC-EX (Osmangazi University), are currently being evaluated in the advanced clinical stages of development. Moreover, multiple collaborations have been inked between both industry and non-industry players in order to advance the efforts in research and development of various pipeline candidates, over the past decade.

Q2. What are the key challenges faced in the exosome therapeutics domain?

Despite the numerous benefits offered by exosome therapies, developers often face concerns related to the weak therapy preparations, bacterial infections, and contamination with non-exosomal components.

Additionally, the heterogeneous nature of such extracellular vesicles (EVs) is one of the major challenges faced during the quantification and characterization of the required EVs from a diverse population of cells. In order to mitigate the aforementioned challenges, novel technologies are being adopted by several stakeholders.

Q3. What are the key value drivers in the exosome therapeutics market?

The factors contributing to the growth of exosome therapeutics market include increasing disease burden, rise in research and development activities for exosome therapeutics, and government funding for the production of such therapeutics. Moreover, the growth potential in the emerging economies bolsters the exosome therapeutics market growth.

Q4. How is the revenue generation potential, associated with exosome therapeutics market likely to evolve in the coming years?

The exosome therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 30%, with anticipated release of a number of therapies in the foreseen future. In terms of route of administration, the market is likely to be driven by exosome therapeutics designed for intravenous administration.

Further, in terms of therapeutic area, majority share of the revenues is expected to be generated by infectious diseases. Specifically, in terms of geography, the exosome therapeutics market in North America is likely to grow at a significant pace, in the long term.

Q5. Who are the key players engaged in the exosome therapeutics market?

The key players engaged in this domain (which have also been capture in this report) include Cellular Biomedicine Group, Codiak BioSciences, Coya Therapeutics, Curexsys, EV Therapeutics, Evox Therapeutics, ExoCoBio, ILIAS Biologics, Rion and SHIFTBIO.

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order of company / organization names):

  • Xavier Avat (Chief Business Officer, Capricor Therapeutics)

  • Patricia C. Freire (R&D and Innovation Manager, Exogenus Therapeutics)

  • Soonho Song (Chief Business Officer, ILIAS Biologics)

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • What are exosomes and what are exosomes used for?

  • Who are the players deceloping exosome therapies?

  • At what stage of development are exosome therapies?

  • What are the common partnerships models in exosomes market?

  • Who are the leading funding institutes / centers supporting the exosome research?

  • Which regions are the most active in exosome therapies market?

  • What is the current market for exosome therapies?

  • What is the expected growth for exosome therapies market?

  • What is the future market for exosome therapies?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Overview of Exosomes
3.1.1. Types of Extracellular Vesicles
3.1.1. Potential Sources of Exosomes
3.2. Exosome Biogenesis
3.2.1. Exosome Formation and Development Process
3.2.2. Secretion of Exosomes
3.3. Applications of Exosomes
3.4. Mechanism of Exosome Therapy
3.4.1. Exosome Drug Therapy
3.4.2. Exosome RNAi Therapy
3.4.3. Exosome Immunotherapy
3.5. Advantages of Exosome Therapies
3.6. Risks and Future Perspectives Associated with Exosome Therapeutics

4. EXOSOME THERAPEUTICS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
4.2. Exosome Therapeutics Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development
4.2.2. Analysis by Technology Platform
4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Payload
4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Formulation
4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Therapy
4.2.6. Analysis by Derived Source
4.2.7. Analysis by Target Disease Indication(s)
4.2.8. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
4.2.9. Analysis by Phase of Development and Therapeutic Area
4.2.10. Analysis by Route of Administration
4.2.11. Analysis by Therapeutic Area and Route of Administration
4.2.12. Analysis by Type of Therapy (By Method of Composition)
4.2.13. Analysis by Line of Treatment
4.2.14. Analysis by Dosing Frequency
4.3. Exosome Therapeutics Developers
4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Therapeutics

5. EXOSOME THERAPEUTICS DEVELOPERS: COMPANY PROFILES
5.1. Codiak BioSciences
5.1.1. Company Overview
5.1.2. Product Portfolio
5.1.3. Clinical Trial Information
5.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.2. Coya Therapeutics
5.2.1. Company Overview
5.2.2. Product Portfolio
5.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.3. Curexsys
5.3.1. Company Overview
5.3.2. Product Portfolio
5.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.4. EV Therapeutics
5.4.1. Company Overview
5.4.2. Product Portfolio
5.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.5. Evox Therapeutics
5.5.1. Company Overview
5.5.2. Product Portfolio
5.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.6. SHIFTBIO
5.6.1. Company Overview
5.6.2. Product Portfolio
5.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6. EXOSOME THERAPEUTICS: DRUG PROFILES
6.1. AEGLE Therapeutics
6.1.1. Company Overview
6.1.2. AGLE-102: Product Portfolio
6.1.2.1. AGLE-102: Clinical Trial Information
6.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.2. AVEM Healthcare
6.2.1. Company Overview
6.2.2. Ardoxso: Product Portfolio
6.2.2.1. Ardoxso: Clinical Trial Information
6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.3. Cellular Biomedicine Group
6.3.1. Company Overview
6.3.2. Financial Information
6.3.3. haMPC-Exos: Product Portfolio
6.3.3.1. haMPC-Exos: Clinical Trial Information
6.3.4. hMSC-Exos: Product Portfolio
6.3.4.1. hMSC-Exos: Clinical Trial Information
6.3.5. Undisclosed Drug 1: Product Portfolio
6.3.5.1. Undisclosed Drug 1: Clinical Trial Information
6.3.6. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.4. OBCTCD24
6.4.1. Company Overview
6.4.2. CovenD24: Product Portfolio
6.4.2.1. CovenD24: Clinical Trial Information
6.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.5. ReNeuron
6.5.1. Company Overview
6.5.2. Financial Information
6.5.3. Undisclosed Drug 1: Product Portfolio
6.5.3.1. Undisclosed Drug 1: Clinical Trial Information
6.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.6. Stem Cell Medicine
6.6.1. Company Overview
6.6.2. Undisclosed Drug 1: Product Portfolio
6.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
7.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
7.2. Exosome Therapeutics: List of Clinical Trials
7.2.1. Analysis by Trial Status
7.2.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year
7.2.3. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator
7.2.4. Analysis by Registration Year and Type of Study
7.2.5. Analysis by Registration Year and Status of Trial
7.2.6. Analysis by Study Design
7.2.7. Analysis by Patient Enrollment
7.2.8. Year-wise Trend of Completed and Recruiting Trials
7.2.9. Analysis by Age Category
7.2.10. Analysis by Phase of Development and Trial Status
7.2.11. Analysis by Phase of Development and Patient Enrollment
7.2.12. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials
7.2.13. Most Active Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Registered Trials
7.2.14. Analysis by Trial Location
7.2.15. Analysis by Trial Status and Geography

8. ACADEMIC GRANT ANALYSIS
8.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
8.2. Exosome Therapeutics: List of Academic Grants
8.3. Analysis by Year of Grants Awarded
8.4. Analysis by Amount Awarded
8.5. Popular NIH Departments: Analysis by Number of Grants
8.6. Analysis by Type of Funding Institute Center
8.7. Analysis by Support Period
8.8. Analysis by Purpose of Grants
8.9. Word Cloud Analysis: Emerging Focus Area
8.10. Analysis by Grant Activity Code
8.11. Analysis by Local Recipients
8.12. Analysis by Type of Recipient Organization
8.13. Popular Recipient Organizations: Analysis by Amount Awarded
8.14. Popular Recipient Organizations: Analysis by Number of Grants
8.15. Analysis by Study Section Involved
8.16. Analysis by Type of Grant Application
8.17. Analysis by Funding Institute Center and Support Year

9. GLOBAL EVENT ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Scope and Methodology
9.3. List of Global Events Related to Exosomes

10. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Partnership Models
10.3. Exosome Therapeutics: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

12. START-UP HEALTH INDEXING
12.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters
12.2. Analysis by Pipeline Maturity
12.3. Analysis by Pipeline Strength
12.4. Analysis by Financial Support
12.5. Analysis by Number of Investors
12.6. Analysis by Partnership Activity
12.7. Start-up Health Indexing: Publisher Perspective

13. CASE STUDY: EXOSOME DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING SERVICE PROVIDERS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Exosome Development and Manufacturing Service Providers Landscape
13.3. Analysis by Type of Service(s) Offered

14. DRUG FAILURE ANALYSIS
14.1. Methodology and Key Parameters
14.2. Exosome Therapeutics: List of Failed Drug Candidates

15. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

16. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

17. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

18. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uaka7r

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


