Worldwide Exosome Therapeutics Industry to 2035 - Increasing Disease Burden and Rising Research and Development Activities for Exosome Therapeutics Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exosome Therapeutics Market by Distribution by Target Indication, Therapeutic Area, Type of Formulation, Route of Administration and Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the exosome therapies in the treatment of various diseases.

The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of players engaged in this domain, across different geographies. In addition to other elements, the report includes:

In recent years, therapies utilizing extracellular vesicles have garnered significant attention among the industry stakeholders for the treatment of diverse target indication, primarily owing to the various benefits offered by them, including target specificity, enhanced tissue regeneration, and reduced inflammation and chronic pain.

Over time, various research studies have demonstrated the potential of exosomes (membrane bound extracellular vesicles) in disease diagnosis, drug delivery and therapeutic applications. Currently, both industry and non-industry players are attempting to develop exosome-based therapeutics for disease management, some of which are already in clinical trials.

Moreover, post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a steady increase in the investigational new drug (IND) applications filed for exosome therapies. In a recent review of more than 200 studies evaluating mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) derived exosomes for preclinical use, the exosomes demonstrated benefits in more than 70% of studies.

Q1. What is the current market landscape and recent trends in the exosome therapeutics domain?

The exosome therapeutics market is presently growing at a significant pace among the dynamic sectors of pharmaceutical industry. At present, the pipeline features close to 120 therapeutic candidates, and this number is anticipated to grow further in the foreseen future. More than 40% of the total number of drugs are in clinical stage of development. Further, around 30% of the exosome therapeutics are being developed against oncological indications.

Story continues

It is also worth highlighting that, in the last five years, capital investments worth around USD 500 million have been made by strategic investors for the research and development of exosome therapeutics. Additionally, over time, more than 60 pharmaceutical companies and academic / research institutes have undertaken various initiatives to develop effective exosome therapies against multiple target indications.

Of the total candidates, seven exosome therapies, including EXOMSC-COV19 (Dermama Biotech Lab), Dex2 (Gustave Roussy Institute), SF-MSC-EX (Osmangazi University), are currently being evaluated in the advanced clinical stages of development. Moreover, multiple collaborations have been inked between both industry and non-industry players in order to advance the efforts in research and development of various pipeline candidates, over the past decade.

Q2. What are the key challenges faced in the exosome therapeutics domain?

Despite the numerous benefits offered by exosome therapies, developers often face concerns related to the weak therapy preparations, bacterial infections, and contamination with non-exosomal components.

Additionally, the heterogeneous nature of such extracellular vesicles (EVs) is one of the major challenges faced during the quantification and characterization of the required EVs from a diverse population of cells. In order to mitigate the aforementioned challenges, novel technologies are being adopted by several stakeholders.

Q3. What are the key value drivers in the exosome therapeutics market?

The factors contributing to the growth of exosome therapeutics market include increasing disease burden, rise in research and development activities for exosome therapeutics, and government funding for the production of such therapeutics. Moreover, the growth potential in the emerging economies bolsters the exosome therapeutics market growth.

Q4. How is the revenue generation potential, associated with exosome therapeutics market likely to evolve in the coming years?

The exosome therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 30%, with anticipated release of a number of therapies in the foreseen future. In terms of route of administration, the market is likely to be driven by exosome therapeutics designed for intravenous administration.

Further, in terms of therapeutic area, majority share of the revenues is expected to be generated by infectious diseases. Specifically, in terms of geography, the exosome therapeutics market in North America is likely to grow at a significant pace, in the long term.

Q5. Who are the key players engaged in the exosome therapeutics market?

The key players engaged in this domain (which have also been capture in this report) include Cellular Biomedicine Group, Codiak BioSciences, Coya Therapeutics, Curexsys, EV Therapeutics, Evox Therapeutics, ExoCoBio, ILIAS Biologics, Rion and SHIFTBIO.

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order of company / organization names):

Xavier Avat (Chief Business Officer, Capricor Therapeutics)

Patricia C. Freire (R&D and Innovation Manager, Exogenus Therapeutics)

Soonho Song (Chief Business Officer, ILIAS Biologics)

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uaka7r

