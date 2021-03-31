U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,899.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,900.50
    +22.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,190.50
    -1.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.37
    -0.18 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,686.70
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.95
    -0.79 (-3.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5570
    +0.2040 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,282.64
    +153.67 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,170.69
    +17.21 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,755.50
    -16.62 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,178.80
    -253.90 (-0.86%)
     

Worldwide Eye Care Industry to 2026 - Players Include Alcon, Allergan and Essilor Luxottica Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Eye Care Market, By Product Type (Eyeglasses, Contact Lens, Intraocular Lens, Eye Drops, Others), By Coating (Anti-Glare, UV coating, Others), By Lens Material (Normal Glass, Polycarbonate, Others), By Distribution channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Eye Care Market was valued at USD53.05 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness towards eye health and increasing prevalence of various eye disorders around the world. Additionally, rising awareness about ocular diseases such as myopia has created a spike in the demand for eye care products such as eyeglasses and sunglasses among consumers. Furthermore, increasing usage of electronic devices such as smartphones has led to various eye related disorders, which is propelling the growth of the eye care market. Also, advent of innovative technologies in the eye care industry has enabled manufacturers to launch new products, which is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Moreover, initiatives being taken by governments and various health organizations to spread awareness about eye care are providing a major boost for the market growth. The growing geriatric population base is also acting as a key factor for the growth of eye care market as they are highly prone to one or more vision related disorders and diseases. Apart from that, increasing level of air pollution is leading to various eye related problems, which is creating a high demand for eye care products.

The Global Eye Care Market can be segmented based on product type, coating, lens material, distribution channel and region. Among them, the e-commerce segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as they offer a variety of eye care products to choose from and some of them also offer products at a discounted price. Some of these e-commerce sites are also introducing online testing, where one can check the status of their eyes and take professional advice.

Based on region, North America dominated the Eye Care Market in 2020 owing to the high per capita disposable income of the region and technological advancements in the eye care industry. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to undergo the fastest growth in the coming years owing to the increasing number of people suffering from various eye disorders. The growing focus of government in developing countries such as India on creating vision care awareness and increasing expenditure on healthcare are some other factors making Asia-Pacific a promising market for the eye care industry.

Major companies operating in the Global Eye Care Market include Alcon Inc, Allergan Inc, Essilor Luxottica SA, Johnson and Johnson, Hoya Corporation, Bausch and Lomb Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, CopperVision Inc, Menicon Co ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merc & Co. Inc, Interojo Inc, and Avizor SA, among others. The market players are working on strategic collaborations to increase their global reach. They are also investing in R&D activities to launch new and innovative eye care products into the market.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Eye Care Market from 2016 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size in the Global Eye Care Market from 2021 to 2026.

  • To classify and forecast the Global Eye Care Market based on type product, by coating, by lens material, End-User, and regional distribution.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Eye Care Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Eye Care Market.

  • To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Eye Care Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Eye Care Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of major diagnostic players and hospital chains operating across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Eye Care Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various End-User segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.

Key Target Audience:

  • Hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and other stakeholders

  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

  • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to eye care

  • Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and partners, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Eye Care Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Market, By Product Type:

  • Eyeglasses

  • Contact Lens

  • Intraocular Lens

  • Eye Drops

  • Others

Market, By Coating:

  • Anti-Reflecting

  • UV coating

  • Others

Market, By Lens Material:

  • Normal Glass

  • Polycarbonate

  • Trivex

  • Others

Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Retail Stores

  • E-Commerce

  • Clinics

  • Hospitals

  • Others

Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Japan

  • China

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Eye Care Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Eye Care Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type (Eyeglasses, Contact Lens, Intraocular Lens, Eye Drops, Others)
6.2.2. By Coating (Anti-Glare, UV, Others)
6.2.3. By Lens Material (Normal Glass, Polycarbonate, Trivex, Others)
6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, E-Commerce, Clinics, Hospitals)
6.2.5. By Company (2020)
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Eye Care Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. : North America Country Analysis

8. Europe Eye Care Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. Asia Pacific Eye Care Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Asia Pacific: Country Analysis

10. South America Eye Care Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Eye Care Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles (SWOT Analysis of Top 5 Players Profiled)
14.2.1. EssilorLuxottica SA
14.2.2. Johnson and Johnson
14.2.3. Alcon Inc
14.2.4. Hoya Corporation
14.2.5. Allergan Inc
14.2.6. CopperVision Inc
14.2.7. Bausch and Lomb Inc
14.2.8. Menicon Co Ltd
14.2.9. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
14.2.10. Pfizer Inc.
14.2.11. Novartis AG
14.2.12. Merck & Co. Inc
14.2.13. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
14.2.14. Interojo Inc
14.2.15. Avizor SA

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nasuy7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • India’s First Unicorn Plans U.S. IPO at Value of Up to $15 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- InMobi Pte, which provides mobile-advertising services globally, is planning to list in the U.S. by the end of the year, according to a person familiar with the plan, potentially the first among a slew of Indian startups targeting initial public offerings.The tech upstart, India’s first private company to reach unicorn status with venture funding, could kick off the IPO process in a few weeks, when its board is set to meet to consider a listing, said the person, who asked not to be identified talking about a confidential matter. The offering size could be as large as $1 billion, valuing InMobi at $12 billion to $15 billion, the person said.A successful debut could make InMobi the first of India’s unicorns to directly list in a U.S. stock exchange, highlighting the country’s shift beyond information technology and outsourcing services. The sale would be a windfall, at least on paper, for InMobi’s biggest backer SoftBank Group Corp., which owns about 40% of the company.InMobi is about three months from filing an S-1 statement, a registration document submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and plans an IPO roadshow after that, said the person. Among the banks in talks to work on InMobi’s listing are JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc., said the person.An InMobi spokesman declined to comment.The pandemic has been a boon for ad-technology companies including InMobi as it has accelerated a shift to mobile in gaming, video streaming and shopping. Advertisers have been quick to follow and capitalize on the trend.InMobi, which operates in markets including China, the U.S., South Korea, Australia and India, uses algorithms to deliver targeted advertising to users’ phones. The company also helps advertisers create ads and monetize site traffic, providing real-time reports on campaign performance.Harvard Business School alum Naveen Tewari, now 43, co-founded InMobi in 2007 with fellow engineering and business-school peers after a brief stint as a consultant at McKinsey & Co. It became India’s first unicorn in 2011.Dozens of other Indian tech startups have reached $1 billion in valuation since. Of these, several including Walmart Inc.-owned online retailer Flipkart Online Services Pvt and food-delivery startup Zomato Pvt are said to plan listings in India or the U.S.InMobi, based in Bangalore, said as far back as 2017 that it was operationally profitable and in 2019 stated that it was targeting $1 billion in gross revenue that year. It competes with Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google in a digital-advertising market expected to reach $579 billion in 2021, according to a forecast by ad-agency network Dentsu.In December, Tewari’s other startup Glance Digital Experience Pvt received $145 million from Google and Mithril Capital at a valuation of more than $1 billion, making it his second unicorn. Glance, majority-owned by InMobi, was started less than two years ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Look Soft

    The British pound has gone back and forth during the trading session on Tuesday as we dance around the crucial 1.3750 level yet again.

  • Pakistan Sells $2.5 Billion of Bonds After IMF Bailout Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan sold a $2.5 billion dollar bond in a key test of investor sentiment after the resumption of a $6 billion bailout program with the International Monetary Fund.The South Asian nation’s three-part note offering priced with each portion at a yield lower or at the tight end of early pricing discussions, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.The debt deal comes amid a flurry of developments in recent days, as Pakistan’s economy grapples with continued fallout from the pandemic. Prime Minister Imran Khan named a new finance minister on Monday, its third finance chief in less than three years. The IMF was set to release about $500 million to the country as the lender’s board completed certain reviews of a $6 billion bailout program, according to a statement last week.Pricing for the offering is as follows, according to the people familiar:The $1 billion five-year note yields 6% after initial discussions of 6.25% areaThe $1 billion 10-year note yields 7.375% after initial discussions of 7.5% areaThe $500 million 30-year bond yields 8.875% after initial discussions of 8.875%-9%Fair value is at high-5% for the five-year securities, low-7% for the 10-year portion and high-8% for the 30-year bond, according to Nicholas Yap, credit analyst at Nomura International (HK) Ltd.The “bonds should see decent investor demand following a number of positive developments in the country of late” including the IMF loan resumption, Yap wrote in a report Tuesday.The government plans an “international Sukuk transaction sometime after the Eurobond issuance,” the finance ministry said in a reply to questions last week. The country expected to raise more than $1.5 billion in global bonds if market conditions remained conducive, Muhammad Umar Zahid, director of debt at the ministry, said last month.Credit markets have been busy this quarter, despite a run-up in rates in recent weeks. The Maldives, another non-investment grade sovereign borrower, sold a $200 million dollar five-year Sukuk security this week at 10.5%.Pakistan is raising funds through the global market for the first time after pricing $2.5 billion of securities in 2017.It’s doing so as the foreign exchange market sends more bullish signals.Pakistan’s rupee has advanced to around its highest level against the dollar in nearly two years. It has gained about 4% so far in 2021, the only currency to strengthen against the dollar in Asia, according to a basket of currencies compiled by Bloomberg.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish Lira Pares Drop as Central Bank Chief Vows Tight Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- The lira pared its seventh day of declines as Turkey’s new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu gave currency traders what they wanted to hear, delivering a promise of tight monetary policy.Local markets are still reeling from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shock firing of Kavcioglu’s market-friendly predecessor more than a week ago. Before the governor’s remarks on Tuesday, the lira fell almost 3% after the latest surprise appointment at the central bank.Kavcioglu pledged a “tight monetary stance” and said Turkey will continue to keep its benchmark one-week repo rate above consumer inflation. Speaking at the monetary policy authority’s annual board meeting in Ankara, he vowed to use monetary tools effectively and “independently.”The shock departure of Naci Agbal on March 20 sent Turkish markets into a nosedive that revived memories of the nation’s August 2018 currency crisis. The revamp continued on Tuesday, as Erdogan replaced deputy governor Murat Cetinkaya with former Morgan Stanley executive Mustafa Duman.“Kavcioglu has made yet another attempt to reassure nervous investors that monetary policy will remain tight, providing the lira with some brief respite,” said Rabobank’s Piotr Matys. “But he will find it difficult to convince the market to give him the benefit of the doubt after yet another dramatic reshuffling at the central bank.”READ MORE: Turkish Lira’s Wild Ride Has Banks Axing Forecasts for GuessworkThe lira traded down 0.8% at 8.2688 per dollar as of 4 p.m. in Istanbul. The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index was 0.2% stronger, after declining as much as 1.5% earlier. The yield on 10-year government bonds rose 20 basis points to 19.18%Lira weakness is likely continue, and the new governor’s true test will come at the central bank’s April 15 policy meeting, according to Per Hammarlund, chief emerging market strategist at SEB AB. Kavcioglu will need to continue his predecessor’s path of rate hikes in order to quell the market jitters, whether he wants to or not, he said.“It wasn’t a discussion about how much real rate the Turkish central bank will offer that led to a selloff in lira assets,” said Evren Kirikoglu, an independent market strategist in Istanbul. “It was the fact that central bank chiefs can be replaced any minute. While the lira pared some of its losses after his remarks, it’s unlikely to last long.”Ripples in the RandThe currency rout has also upended bets on the lira-rand exchange rate --- a popular way to wager on the fortunes of two of the most volatile currencies in emerging markets.While Agbal was at the helm of the central bank, Credit Suisse Group AG analysts had predicted the cross would rise as high as 2.20 in the first three months of the year. At the end of January they flagged the risk of a “shift back to lira-unfriendly policies on the part of the Turkish central bank.”The pair was set for its lowest close on record on Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo Sinks 31% in Setback to London Effort to Lure IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Holdings Plc shares plunged as much as 31%, the worst performance in decades for a big U.K. initial public offering, dealing a blow to London’s efforts to establish itself as a hub for technology listings in the wake of Brexit.The stock dropped 23% to 299.55 pence at 9:49 a.m. in London after the 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) sale, which was priced at 390 pence, the bottom end of the initial range. Trading was halted twice for several minutes due to volatility.The deal quickly ran aground after Deliveroo’s bankers, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., began taking orders last week. Some of the U.K.’s largest asset managers said they wouldn’t buy the stock because the company’s treatment of couriers doesn’t align with responsible investing practices. And the shares were being marketed at a time when investors have shifted away from the fast-growing companies that fared well during pandemic lockdowns.“It’s not a great endorsement of setting IPOs in the U.K. compared to, say, the U.S., that’s for sure,” said Neil Campling, analyst at Mirabaud Securities. “Then you have the combination of poor timing, as many ‘at home’ stocks have been under pressure in recent weeks, and the well-publicized deal ‘strike’ by a number of A-list institutional investors.”Beset by concerns about its dual-class shareholder structure and worker rights, Deliveroo is the first of London’s top five deals this year not to price at the highest targeted valuation, data compiled by Bloomberg News show. Its plunge marks the biggest opening drop for a U.K. listing in decades.Hundreds of riders are planning a protest next week to lobby for better pay and conditions.Rising yields on U.S. Treasuries in March triggered a rotation out of growth stocks, a category Deliveroo falls into. “The window for tech-driven IPOs just couldn’t be worse after still growth-dominated SPACs had taken a breather earlier this month,” said Oliver Scharping, a portfolio manager Bantleon AG. “Deliveroo was trying to keep the window open with brute force.”And U.S. peer Doordash Inc. has slumped 23% this month, while European rivals Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Delivery Hero SE and meal-kit maker HelloFresh SE have also fallen this year as the vaccine rollout raised hopes of economies reopening.Deliveroo and investors sold 384.6 million shares at the offer price, equal to a 21% stake. The company raised 1 billion pounds, while shareholders including Amazon.com Inc. and Chief Executive Officer Will Shu sold the remaining 500 million pounds of stock. It’s the largest IPO in the U.K. since e-commerce operator THG Plc’s 1.88 billion-pound listing in September.The prospectus indicates Amazon was looking to sell 23.3 million shares in the offering. At the IPO price, this means it could receive proceeds of 90.9 million pounds, with its remaining stake valued at about 818 million pounds, according to Bloomberg News calculations.Lockdowns contributed to massive growth for Deliveroo and its peers. Orders on the platform grew 64% last year, but it hasn’t managed to turn that growth into full-year profit just yet. The company’s 2020 adjusted Ebitda was a loss of 11.8 million pounds, according to the prospectus, still narrower than the 226.9 million-pound loss a year earlier.“If forced to offer more traditional employee benefits, like company pension contributions, Deliveroo’s already thin margins would struggle to climb, and the road to profitability would look very tough indeed,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Plc.Tech HubLike THG, Deliveroo listed with weighted voting rights on the LSE’s standard segment and therefore can’t be included in indexes such as the FTSE 100, despite its size. While the stock will lose out on fund flows from passive strategies that track these benchmarks, the same situation hasn’t prevented THG’s shares from surging 26%.Some investors balked at the dual-class structure, which will allow Shu to retain control of the business for three years. Yet, London may soon do away with the so far sacrosanct “one share, one vote” principle for premium listings, as it is one of several proposed changes to the U.K. listing rules in a bid to attract more high-growth offerings.Deliveroo was supposed to be an important deal for the City of London, which is working hard to boost its credentials as a listing venue for tech companies that can compete with heavyweights New York and Hong Kong. Its efforts were boosted on Tuesday when homegrown unicorn Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., a DNA sequencing firm, said it plans to list in London this year.Overall, the post-Brexit charm offensive had been paying off. IPOs have now raised more than 7 billion pounds in London this year, marking the city’s best-ever first quarter, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg. Deliveroo’s market value of 7.6 billion pounds at the offering price makes it one of the U.K.’s largest traded tech companies.If there is enough demand, underwriters have the option to sell additional shares an increase the deal size by as much as 10%.Goldman and JPMorgan are joint global coordinators on Deliveroo’s offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Updates with commentary throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Firms to Cut Dividends For Prince’s $1.3 Trillion Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s biggest listed companies, including energy giant Aramco, will reduce their dividends and redirect the money to the local economy as the crown prince tries to get his economic overhaul plan back on track.Minority shareholders of Aramco -- the world’s biggest oil company and 98% owned by the kingdom -- will still get dividends, Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto leader, said. Investors in other firms will profit because stock prices will rise as the extra investment boosts the economy, he said.Twenty-four firms such as Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Almarai Co., Saudi Telecom Co. and National Shipping Co. have agreed to join the plan, contributing 5 trillion riyals ($1.33 trillion) of domestic capital spending over the next 10 years, he said.The new plan comes after last year’s coronavirus pandemic and oil market turmoil created a double crisis for Saudi Arabia, setting back the 35-year-old’s goals to boost the non-oil economy and slash unemployment.The companies will benefit from extra subsidies and the ability to lobby for law changes, the prince said. The Saudi stock market was up 1.5% at 10.43 a.m. in Riyadh, while Aramco shares gained 1.4%.“What we’re trying to create is growth in Saudi Arabia: growth in GDP, more jobs in Saudi Arabia, more income to the Saudi government and a better life for Saudis,” Prince Mohammed said Tuesday during a night-time briefing with journalists in Riyadh. “That will not harm the shareholders of those companies because instead of getting dividends in cash, you’re going to get growth in the stock market.”Radical TransformationCutting dividends for reinvestment purposes is not necessarily negative news for investors in Saudi markets, according to Hedi Ben Mlouka, chief executive officer at FIM Partners in Dubai.“You’ll lose on the dividend yield but you’ll gain on growth momentum,” he said to Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “That’s the way any long-term investor should look at it. This is a country going through transformation. You need to accept change like this that is radical.”The 5 trillion riyals from private firms is part of a 27 trillion-riyal investment strategy Prince Mohammed outlined for the next 10 years. Central government spending will account for around 10 trillion riyals, while the sovereign wealth fund previously announced that it plans to invest 3 trillion riyals on top of that.Read more: Saudi Jobs for Saudis Is Crown Prince’s Generational ChallengeAnother 4 trillion riyals will come from private investments, while the final 5 trillion riyals will come from ordinary consumer spending.Diversify the EconomyThe announcement underlined the extent to which the prince’s focus is turning domestic as he tries to diversify the economy of the world’s largest oil exporter and create enough jobs for the kingdom’s youthful population. It also showed that the government is counting on the struggling private sector to boost growth -- which has long depended primarily on state spending.“It’s definitely a squeeze on businesses, to mandate domestic investment,” said Karen Young, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington. “He’s seeing multiple generations of shared savings as his and his generation’s to spend, and so the gamble is that he’s going to be able to deploy this and jump-start a post-oil era.”The government is still negotiating with other companies to join the program, but around 60% of the 5 trillion riyals will come from Aramco and Sabic alone.“The dividend of the stakeholder for Aramco is going to be stable,” the crown prince said. “We promised them that, and we are going to keep our promise.”The Saudi government promised before Aramco’s initial public offering in late 2019 that minority investors would get their share of a $75 billion annual dividend regardless of the oil price. That payout would last for at least five years, the government said.Aramco increased borrowing last year, even as crude prices fell, to keep up payouts to both the state and stock-market investors.The company already has a huge capital expenditure plan, saying it would spend $35 billion this year.‘Going to Sell’In return for the firms’ participation, “we’re going to give them subsidies, we’re going to change the laws as they wish and we’re going to do their wish list to make that happen,” Prince Mohammed said.He also said that the kingdom’s wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, would look to sell off some of its local holdings in order to support new investments.Read more - What Now for Saudi Arabia’s Planned $2 Trillion Fund?“We shouldn’t keep our share forever, whatever mature investment we have, we’re going to sell,” the prince said. “So if you own 70% of a company then that’s wrong -- PIF would own 30% of that company and they will sell that 40%.”Last year the PIF completed the sale of its 70% stake in Sabic to Aramco, in a deal that raised about $70 billion. The PIF holds large stakes in many Saudi companies, most notable Saudi Telecom Co and National Commercial Bank. The prince didn’t comment on any specific asset sales the PIF was planning.Overall, 90% of the 27 trillion-riyal plan will come from within Saudi Arabia, he said. Around 2 trillion riyals is expected to come from foreign investment, including from the Middle East and Western and Asian investors. That would translate to more than $50 billion of foreign investment per year, compared to $4.6 billion in 2019.“Yes, it’s ambitious. Yes we’ve said a lot of ambitious things in the past four years,” said the crown prince. “I believe we can deliver that in the next 10 years.”(Adds stock-market reaction.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volkswagen admits marketing prank, pulls fake release on name change

    Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit issued a false news release claiming it would rename its U.S. operations as "Voltswagen of America" in a marketing stunt designed to call attention to its electric vehicle efforts, the carmaker said. Volkswagen came under criticism on social media for its misleading news release, with some commentators recalling the company's diesel emissions scandal and years of misleading customers and regulators.

  • How the Reflation Trade Roiled Global Markets in Six Charts

    (Bloomberg) -- A roaring reflation trade sent markets on a wild ride in the first three months of 2021, and its lasting reverberations are putting traders on guard for the next wave of volatility.Global bonds plunged and traditional haven currencies were battered this quarter, while the U.S. dollar proved its resilience even when investors doubted its prospects. The moves came as investors price in a rapid global recovery from the pandemic, albeit textured by regional divergences on vaccination programs and central banks’ willingness to ease super-loose monetary policy.“There are pockets of idiosyncratic stories in there -- Turkey, Russian sanctions, sterling outperformance -- but generally reflation has been the dominant driver of global price action,” said Simon Harvey, senior market analyst at Monex Europe, who revised his dollar outlook this week. “What wrong-footed most people coming into 2021 is just how aggressive the U.S. outperformance was going to be.”Some see the end of a quarter as a psychological break between trends. With U.S. yields ending March with another ascent and inflation expectations powering higher despite more subdued hard economic data, investors may start to question how much longer the reopening trade can run.Here are some of this quarter’s most notable moves:Treasuries RoutWith the size of U.S. stimulus putting the nation on course for a swift economic rebound from the pandemic, it’s no surprise that U.S. Treasuries led the global rates selloff. They recorded their worst quarter since 1980, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes. By comparison, the retreat seen in Europe and Asia was in line with quarterly declines seen in 2019 and 2020, respectively.Treasuries extended their losing streak this week, fueled by President Joe Biden’s plans to accelerate the vaccine campaign and rebuild infrastructure. Block sales in U.S. debt were rife on Tuesday, driving yields on various maturities to the highest levels in more than a year.Read More: Bond Rout Reignites as U.S. Stimulus Bets Overshadow Quarter-EndHo-Hum HavensThe traditional havens of the currency world -- the Japanese yen and Swiss franc -- bore the brunt of the selling as vaccine rollouts brightened the economic outlook globally. Each suffered their worst quarter in years, with the yen selling off to an extent not seen since 2016 while the drop in the franc was the worst since 2014.The moves were all the more notable given the outperformance of the dollar, which turned from a prime haven at the height of market turmoil in March 2020 into a bet on U.S. economic supremacy.Read More: Dollar Reigns Supreme With Rate Gaps ‘Too Big to Be Ignored’The pain may not be over, judging by their renewed weakness this week. The yen extended declines beyond 110 per dollar for the first time since March last year, while the franc hit levels last seen in July.Pound Gain, Euro PainThe dramatic finale to Brexit trade negotiations at the end of 2020 became little more than a sideshow for the pound in the first quarter. Instead, it was all about the U.K.’s vaccine drive, which far outpaced the European Union’s effort, much to the chagrin of the bloc’s policy makers. That has pushed the euro-pound pair toward 0.85 in what could yet prove to be its worst quarter since 2015.Gilt AngstNowhere was the impact of the U.K.’s superior vaccination efforts more evident than in the nation’s government debt market. Holders of British bonds saw their worst quarter in data going back to 2000, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index. The inoculation drive has brought forward expectations for the nation’s rebound, allowing Bank of England policy makers to strike a relatively hawkish tone as they ruled out negative rates in the near-term.EM Resilience?Rising Treasury yields heightened concern among EM traders in late February and early March, yet that wasn’t enough to throw bond sales off track. Developing nation sovereigns and corporates issued a record amount of dollar-denominated debt on a first-quarter basis, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The spread between emerging-market hard currency debt and U.S. Treasuries rose seven basis points in the quarter, according to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. index, compared with a 335 basis point jump the same period last year.That said, cracks have started to show on the issuance front in recent weeks as yields extended their advance. Indonesia shrank the size of a debt offering, Russia canceled a bond sale and South African debt saw lower demand than usual, leading some strategists to conclude that developing nations may be in for higher borrowing costs from here on.Read More: The Sweet Spot Is Behind Us’: Bond Rout Hits Deals Around WorldTurkey TurmoilThe Turkish lira was the best-performing developing-nation currency this quarter -- that is, until President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shock decision to replace the country’s central bank chief. The currency plummeted and extended its decline to more than 10%, leading losses among emerging-market currencies, which were already feeling the pain of a stronger greenback.While Turkey’s new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu pledged tight monetary policy in a bid to calm markets, the lira’s trajectory is uncertain, leaving banks’ forecasts looking more like guesswork.Read More: Turkish Lira’s Wild Ride Has Banks Axing Forecasts for GuessworkFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bondholders’ Old Foe in Buenos Aires Plays Default Hardball

    (Bloomberg) -- Axel Kicillof relished the role he played in the Argentine government years ago: the brash left-wing economy minister who clashed at every opportunity with foreign investors. They hated him and he loved it.Today, Kicillof is once again locked in a bruising battle with financiers in New York and London. This time it’s as governor of Buenos Aires, which, along with nearly a dozen other provinces, called for debt restructuring talks last year as the federal government began negotiations of its own with creditors. But unlike the others, Buenos Aires has yet to emerge from default. In fact, 10 months after Kicillof halted payments on $7.1 billion worth of bonds, barely any progress has been made in talks.With the bonds now languishing at just 35 cents on the dollar in secondary markets and not a penny of interest income flowing their way, creditors are growing tired of the stalling and the disinterest displayed by Kicillof’s aides. Last week, funds from the Buenos Aires Ad Hoc Bondholder Group sued the province in U.S. court for unpaid principal and interest.This gambit, analysts say, may help jump-start the process by forcing the province to take a more active role in negotiations. But, they warn, there’s another dynamic at play that threatens to only embolden Kicillof to further radicalize his hard-line approach. The federal government -- under the growing influence of Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, a mentor to Kicillof -- is aggressively pushing for concessions to refinance a $45 billion failed program with the International Monetary Fund.The government’s newly restructured sovereign bonds, like the defaulted Buenos Aires bonds, now trade below 40 cents on the dollar, a reflection of how badly the country’s economy and finances have been battered by the pandemic and lack of credibility.“For Kicillof, this is political,” said Diego Ferro, founder of M2M Capital in New York, a veteran debt investor who doesn’t hold bonds of the province. “Which means that unless he gets a deal consistent with what Argentina got, it will reflect poorly on him.”And as August primaries and October mid-term elections get closer, politics will play an ever larger role in shaping all aspects of policy. Cutting a deal with the IMF or provincial bondholders isn’t a priority, especially during a pandemic.Buenos Aires has extended the deadline on its debt proposal no fewer than 13 times. But last week, the province published details of a new one shown to New York-based hedge fund GoldenTree Asset Management, one of its largest creditors. It was swiftly rejected -- as was the counteroffer.The next day, the creditor group, including GoldenTree, submitted two legal claims against the province in the U.S District Court of New York seeking $366 million in unpaid interest and principal.“There’s definitely more pressure with the litigation now ongoing,” said Carlos de Sousa, an emerging market portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management in Zurich. “Kicillof is quite ideologically driven and close to Cristina. And thus his lack of cooperation with creditors until recently.”The province’s bonds due 2027 fell 0.3 cent to 37.7 cents on the dollar at 4:50 p.m. in Buenos Aires.Those who observed Kicillof as Economy Minister between 2013-2015 under then president Fernandez de Kirchner know that he doesn’t quickly surrender in high profile conflicts with creditors. Back then he battled Paul Singer’s Elliott Management and other holdouts, insisting that Argentina couldn’t comply with a ruling in their favor and eventually opted to default again with the president’s blessing.And while he’s delegated negotiations this time around as governor to his provincial Economy Minister Pablo Lopez, he’s very much involved.Read More: Buenos Aires Province Weighs Next Steps After Creditor LawsuitThe legal claims are only a strategy to pressure the government and the province will still have 60 days to respond, Lopez said in an interview last week. While Kicillof, 49, doesn’t directly participate in conversations with bondholders, Lopez frequently discusses the debt restructuring process with him, he said.“He is focused and interested,” Lopez said. “The debt negotiation is determined by the provincial government.”The province is bigger than many countries and represents half of the debt from regional governments. Home to almost 18 million people and accounting for two-fifths of Argentina’s GDP, it’s a critical political battleground in any election.Last week at an event, Fernandez de Kirchner, who hand-picked Alberto Fernandez as the presidential candidate in 2019, railed against the IMF and the terms being sought to renegotiate the largest credit agreement ever struck with the Washington-based lender. Bond prices fell.“We can’t pay because we don’t have the money,” she said, with Kicillof nodding in the background. While they spoke, Economy Minister Martin Guzman was wrapping up a trip to Washington after meeting IMF officials.After Fernandez took power in December 2019, Buenos Aires Province was the first to default on its debt payments in May. Days later, the federal government followed suit, along with several other provinces over the course of the next months.Since then, the government and eight provinces have settled with creditors. Deals ranged from about 55 cents on the dollar for the government while many regional authorities agreed to much smaller discounts, between 83.4 and 96.3 cents considering a 10% exit yield. While a few small provinces also remain in talks, Buenos Aires, which offered to pay about 65 cents, is the last major holdout.As economy minister, Kicillof negotiated a settlement with Spain’s Repsol SA after the government seized its stake in oil producer YPF SA in 2012, agreeing to compensate the company with bonds. He also struck a deal with the Paris Club of creditors.Those events give some investors hope that he’ll eventually come around to an agreement. Still, his rhetoric remains combative. Speaking at an event on Friday, Kicillof called investors “unsupportive and intransigent.”“Court claims aren’t going to lead to solutions to the root problems,” he said. “We remain open to dialogue to reach an agreement that’s convenient to creditors and that the province can pay.”Even after the lawsuit was filed, Kicillof has little financial incentive to reach a settlement soon or offer concessions to creditors. The province realistically has no chance of tapping international markets for fresh funding, so it has little to lose in dragging out talks. And if a court ruling were to go against it, the province’s lawyers could appeal the case several times, and that could stretch the saga into the next gubernatorial elections in 2023.“I don’t see a situation where Kicillof agrees to a deal that’s better than what the sovereign agreed to,” Ferro said.(Updates with bond move in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Teng Yue, Fund Run by Ex-Hwang Analyst, Denies Liquidation

    (Bloomberg) -- A hedge fund run by a former analyst for Bill Hwang, the investor at the center of massive forced stock sales, told clients that banks haven’t liquidated his assets.Teng Yue Partners founder Tao Li also said in a brief note over the weekend that he has ample liquidity and sees a lot of buying opportunities, according to a fund investor.Banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley liquidated holdings in Hwang’s family office Archegos Capital Management on Friday after he failed to meet margin calls.Li’s fund had been the subject of speculation that it, too, had been liquidated because he often makes bets on the same companies as his former boss. The block sales by the banks included several Chinese companies: Tencent Music Entertainment Group; Baidu Inc.; GSX Techedu Inc.; iQiyi Inc.; and Vipshop Holdings Ltd.Li worked at Hwang’s Tiger Asia Management for seven years before leaving in 2011 to start New York-based Teng Yue.The firm, which primarily trades Chinese companies, lost about 15% in March as of Friday, according to the investor. It’s still up for 2021, having gained about 40% during the first two months of the year. It returned 70% last year.Li didn’t return phone and email messages seeking comment.Like Hwang’s family office, Teng Yue has never filed a 13F form -- which reveals some portfolio holdings -- with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That suggests that Li trades few, if any, U.S. listed shares or that, like Hwang, he may have been using swaps to take positions.Teng Yue managed $10 billion, including leverage, at the end of 2020, regulatory filings show. The firm’s gross exposure, including borrowed money, typically ranges from 150% to 250% of net assets, according to the filing.(Updates with health of portfolio in second paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the year in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volvo goes global with its Swedish family values

    The Chinese-owned carmaker will offer its generous parental leave scheme to 40,000 employees globally.

  • Wall Street drops as tech stocks hit by spike in yields

    Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com and Broadcom Inc dropped between 0.9% and 2.7%, with U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hitting a 14-month high. The Nasdaq is set for its first monthly loss since November following a recent rise in yields that particularly hurt tech stocks, which often have a low-rate environment heavily baked into their high valuations. "The market is focused on interest rates, the stimulus coming out of Washington DC, additional burden of that spending associated with stimulus and the rotation that has been going on from reopening growth stocks to old line value stocks," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York.

  • You’re a Lemon if You Buy a Tesla With Bitcoin

    Should you purchase a car with bitcoin and then need a refund, the manufacturer has some special terms and conditions.

  • Nike and other Western brands are likely to remain under a microscope in China: Cowen

    Western brands are likely to remain under a microscope in China, according to a recent note from Cowen Equity Research.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Look Very Sick

    Gold markets have shown themselves to be rather negative during the trading session on Tuesday as we have broken through the $1700 level yet again.

  • Ontario Teachers’ Cuts Bond Bets After 21% Fixed-Income Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has slashed its holdings of government bonds from developed countries after reaping large gains during last year’s plunge in yields.The pension fund, one of Canada’s largest investment managers, eliminated exposure to sovereign debt with negative interest rates and reduced its holdings of the lower-yielding bonds. Teachers’ generated more than C$10 billion ($7.9 billion) in investment income from the asset class in the first half of 2020, the fund said in reporting its 2020 results Tuesday.Its fixed income portfolio gained 20.7%. Such gains won’t be repeated any time soon, Ziad Hindo, chief investment officer of the C$221.2 billion ($175 billion) fund, said in a statement.“With a persistent low interest rate environment expected in the coming years, fixed income will be a less effective source of diversification and returns in the immediate future,” Hindo said.The money that’s been pulled out of the fixed income market will be allocated broadly, Chief Executive Officer Jo Taylor said in an interview.“We’ve been investing in real assets, which we see as a good alternative to fixed income. We’re also building our credit book, and some of it will go into other private investing activities,” Taylor said.“We’ll probably broaden out our investing activity in private equity, which has been a brilliant performer for us over many years and also some activities like the Teachers’ innovation platform.”Overall, the pension fund earned 8.6% last year, trailing its benchmark by 2.1 percentage points, as gains in fixed income and equities were partially offset by significant losses on shopping malls and other real estate. Strategic allocations to gold and an equity hedge helped returns during a volatile year in which markets were roiled by the Covid-19 pandemic, the fund said.“This was my first full year as CEO, and it is safe to say it did not go quite as I anticipated,” Taylor said in the annual report. “That said, in trying circumstances we demonstrated financial resilience while delivering outstanding service for our members.”Prompt monetary and fiscal support helped to restart the global economy, allowing many of Teachers’ portfolio companies to bounce back quickly, Hindo said. Ontario Teachers’ public equity portfolio gained 15.2% while private equity advanced 13.5%.But its real estate portfolio lost 13.7% due to a writedown on private holdings and declines on international assets.“It’s sort of difficult for shopping malls to have the same performance,” Taylor said. “This should be the first to bounce back -- once those malls are open and people return to going shopping as an experience, as well as an activity. The question for us is how we get the right mix of developing assets for sale and developing assets to hold and provide yield.”Operating income for real estate was C$800 million, 30% lower than the previous year, following rent abatements and lower occupancy, particularly for Canadian retail, the fund said. Ontario Teachers’ owns Cadillac Fairview, owner of prime malls including Vancouver’s Pacific Centre and Toronto’s Eaton Centre.Brazil ExposureThe problems in Canadian malls, as well as a decline in shares of mall owners Macerich Co. in the U.S. and Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA in Brazil and a weaker real, pushed real estate losses to C$4.1 billion for the year.Teachers’ sold its 16.4% stake in Macerich in January when the shares rallied during January’s Reddit-inspired frenzy for heavily-shorted stocks.“The pandemic highlighted the importance of robust portfolio diversification across different assets, geographies and sectors,” Hindo said. Teachers’ is targeting C$300 billion in net assets by 2030.The pension fund wants to increase its exposure to real estate and infrastructure, Hindo said, as these assets should play a “critically important role, providing stable cash flow and income that is linked to inflation.” Ontario Teachers’ has been focused on developing its existing properties in Canada and diversifying in the U.S. and is looking for real estate opportunities in Asia, where it is selecting partners to help it deploy capital.While it’s cutting exposure to government bonds, the pension fund increased investments in U.S. high-yield corporate bonds and partnered with private credit firms to capture default, liquidity and funding risk premiums, the fund said. The total value of credit assets was C$18 billion at the end of the year, compared to C$16.3 billion in 2019.(Updates with comments from interview with Hindo and Taylor)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lagarde Says Market Can Test ECB Resolve as Much as It Wants

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said policy makers won’t shy away from using all their powers should investors try to push bond yields higher.“They can test us as much as they want,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday. “We have exceptional circumstances to deal with at the moment and we have exceptional tools to use at the moment, and a battery of those. We will use them as and when needed in order to deliver on our mandate and deliver on our pledge to the economy.”The ECB has accelerated its emergency bond-buying program to push back against a rise in borrowing costs that threatens to undermine the euro area’s recovery. Yields have risen as part of a global reflation trade on the back of the U.S. economic rebound, yet the euro zone is bogged down in extended virus restrictions and a slow vaccination rollout.Central banks across the bloc bought an average of 20 billion euros ($23.5 billion) worth of debt a week over the past two weeks to keep financing conditions for governments, companies and households favorable. Lagarde declined to say if policy makers have agreed on that specific level of purchases, as Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas signaled in an interview this week.“Given the exceptional situation that we are facing we are using maximum flexibility” with the 1.85 trillion-euro program, Lagarde said. “We will deploy all of it or not, or more and we will certainly adjust as needed.”Inflation CautionThe ECB predicts that the 19-nation economy will grow 4% this year. That’s not enough to recoup last year’s contraction of 6.6%, and the euro zone will likely return to its pre-pandemic size only in mid-2022, a full year behind the U.S.The central bank says any near-term pickup in the region’s inflation will be temporary, with concerns over job losses keeping consumer demand in check over the medium term.Figures published Wednesday showed consumer prices rose 1.3% in March from a year earlier, driven higher by a surge in energy costs. That’s below the ECB’s goal of just-under 2%, and a measure that strips out volatile components such as food and fuels slipped to 0.9%, the lowest in three months.The ECB’s pandemic bond program is set to run until the end of March 2022, though Lagarde said it can be extended if necessary, and the central bank will give investors plenty of warning when it’s ready to stop.“It’s not as if it were set in stone,” she said. Once it’s time to wind down, policy makers will give “sufficient early notice to avoid the anxiety, the tantrum, or any of those movements” that have happened in the past.Lagarde also said she hopes the European Union’s 750 billion-euro joint recovery fund will start being deployed as scheduled in the second half of the year.Spending plans are still being assessed by the European Commission, and laws to approve the bond issuance to fund the program still need to passed by all national governments. That has raised concerns that hurdles such as a legal challenge in Germany will delay disbursements.“We have an economic situation overall which in this part of the world, Europe, is really marked by uncertainty,” Lagarde said. “What monetary policy has to do and what the ECB has to do is to provide as much certainty as possible.”(Updates with additional Lagarde comments from fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Out, Near $58K, After Visa Adds Support for Stablecoin USDC

    Bitcoin picks up a bid as payments giant Visa adds support for USDC – the second-biggest stablecoin.

  • Geely Weighs Reviving IPO of $20 Billion Volvo Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. is considering reviving plans for an initial public offering of its Volvo Cars unit that could value the business at around $20 billion, people familiar with the matter said.Closely held Geely Holding has been speaking with potential advisers about selling shares in Volvo Cars as soon as this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It is considering potential listing venues including Stockholm and Amsterdam, the people said.Automakers around the world have been searching for ways to fund the enormous investments needed for the seismic shift toward electric vehicles. In February, Geely Holding scrapped plans to merge Volvo Cars with the Chinese group’s publicly traded unit, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. It decided instead to bundle the two firms’ powertrain operations into a new company and team up on technology development.Deliberations are at an early stage, and details such as the potential valuation could change, the people said. A representative for Geely Holding declined to comment. A spokesperson for Volvo Cars said the February agreement “enables both companies to explore respective capital market options to realize shareholder value.”“Volvo Cars will be reviewing various options, which could include plans for a potential IPO and stock market listing,” the spokesperson said. “As yet, no decisions have been taken. Appropriate regulatory disclosures will be made in due course, should they be required.”Geely Holding previously pursued an IPO of Volvo Cars in 2018. It shelved the plans after investors balked at its proposed valuation of as much as $30 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time.The Chinese company acquired Volvo Cars from Ford Motor Co. for $1.8 billion in 2010. The Swedish brand prospered under the new ownership, thanks partly due to wide-ranging independence in running its global operations. In 2020, Volvo sold 661,713 cars, with China as its largest market followed by the U.S., Sweden and Germany.Geely Holding, China’s biggest manufacturer of local-branded conventional automobiles, has also been plowing resources into electric vehicles. In addition to its own offerings, it controls electric-vehicle maker Polestar, which is exploring options to go public as soon as this year in the U.S. or Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported earlier Wednesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.