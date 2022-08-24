Worldwide Facial Care Industry to 2028 - Intensive Marketing by Beauty Products Companies Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facial Care Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global facial care market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global facial care market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on facial care market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on facial care market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global facial care market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global facial care market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing awareness about the facial care market products

Increasing disposable income among younger consumers, especially women

2) Restraints

Fluctuating costs of ingredients as petroleum-based products

3) Opportunities

Intensive marketing by beauty products companies and increasing online purchasing of facial care market products

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the facial care market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the facial care market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global facial care market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Facial Care Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Facial Care Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Facial Care Market



4. Facial Care Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Facial Care Market by Product Type

5.1. Skin Whitening/ Lightening and Anti-Ageing

5.2. Facial Creams

5.3. Face Wash

5.4. Cleansing Wipes

5.5. Serums and Masks

5.6. Others



6. Global Facial Care Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Conventional Store

6.2. Departmental Store

6.3. Online Store



7. Global Facial Care Market by End User

7.1. Male

7.2. Female



8. Global Facial Care Market by Region 2022-2028

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Facial Care Market by Product Type

8.1.2. North America Facial Care Market by Distribution Channel

8.1.3. North America Facial Care Market by End User

8.1.4. North America Facial Care Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Facial Care Market by Product Type

8.2.2. Europe Facial Care Market by Distribution Channel

8.2.3. Europe Facial Care Market by End User

8.2.4. Europe Facial Care Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Facial Care Market by Product Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Facial Care Market by Distribution Channel

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Facial Care Market by End User

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Facial Care Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Facial Care Market by Product Type

8.4.2. RoW Facial Care Market by Distribution Channel

8.4.3. RoW Facial Care Market by End User

8.4.4. RoW Facial Care Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Facial Care Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. L'oreal S.a.

9.2.2. Procter and Gamble Company (P&G)

9.2.3. Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

9.2.4. The Unilever Plc.

9.2.5. Shiseido Co. Ltd.

9.2.6. Johnson and Johnson Limited

9.2.7. Kose Corporation

9.2.8. Kao Corporation

9.2.9. Oriflame Cosmetics AG

9.2.10. Edgewell Personal Care

