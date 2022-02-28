U.S. markets close in 3 hours

Worldwide Factoring Industry to 2027 - Featuring BNP Paribas, HSBC Holdings and Societe Generale Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Factoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global factoring market reached a value of US$ 3,467 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4,877 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Factoring, or debtor financing, refers to the process of purchasing a debt or invoice from an organization at discounted prices to allow profits to the buyer upon settlement. It is an asset-based financial arrangement between a financial institution, or a factor, and the client, which states the terms and conditions of exchanging trade debts. Recourse, non-recourse, disclosed, discourse, domestic, export advance and maturity factoring are some of the commonly adopted forms of the process. They relieve the first party off the debts and provides them with the essential working capital to continue trading, while the buyer, or factor, capitalizes on the profits when the debt is paid.

Significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing requirement for alternative sources of financing for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) is providing a thrust to the market growth. Factoring enables the business to obtain working capital loans and mitigate credit risks. In line with this, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of supply chain financing, such as factoring, is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the advent of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency in factoring services is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These advanced solutions automate each invoice with unique identification for fast funding, complete transactional security and smart contract facilities. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of digital platforms in trade financing, along with the rising cross-border trade activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global factoring market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, organization size and application.

Breakup by Type:

  • International

  • Domestic

Breakup by Organization Size:

  • Small and Medium Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

  • Transportation

  • Healthcare

  • Construction

  • Manufacturing

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advanon AG (CreditGate24 (Schweiz) AG), Aldermore Bank PLC (FirstRand Group), Bluevine Capital Inc., BNP Paribas S.A., Deutsche Leasing AG (Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG & Co. KG), Eurobank Ergasias SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Societe Generale S.A. and The Southern Bank Company Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global factoring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global factoring market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global factoring market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Factoring Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 International
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Domestic
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Organization Size
7.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Transportation
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Healthcare
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Construction
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Manufacturing
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Advanon AG (CreditGate24 (Schweiz) AG)
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Aldermore Bank PLC (FirstRand Group)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 Bluevine Capital Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 BNP Paribas S.A.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Deutsche Leasing AG (Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG & Co. KG)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.6 Eurobank Ergasias SA
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 HSBC Holdings Plc
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Societe Generale S.A.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 The Southern Bank Company Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebo32c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-factoring-industry-to-2027---featuring-bnp-paribas-hsbc-holdings-and-societe-generale-among-others-301491618.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

