Worldwide Fats and Oils Industry to 2026 - Featuring Associated British Foods, Bunge and Unilever Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fats and Oils Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global fats and oils market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Fats and oil are esters of glycerol with three fatty acids, also known as triacylglycerols, and found naturally in both plants and animals. They form a vital part of a healthy diet as they are a rich source of essential fatty acids (EFAs) that provide energy, insulate organs and transport A, D, E and K vitamins through the blood. Consequently, they are employed in the food and beverages (F&B) industry extensively to enhance the flavor and texture of various food items. Besides this, they are also utilized in the production of animal feed, pharmaceuticals, biodiesel and oleochemicals.

The increasing consumption of processed food products represents one of the key factors impelling the global fats and oils market growth. Apart from this, favorable government policies to support the utilization of biodiesel and minimize the environmental impact of fossil fuels is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the growing preference for oleochemicals over petrochemicals in the production of soaps, paints, detergents, varnishes and lubricants is also contributing to the market growth. At present, due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a rise in the consumption of healthy edible oils and nutritional products, such as extra virgin olive oil, and nut butter and pastes, for boosting the immune system. Due to lockdowns imposed by governments of numerous countries and temporary shutdowns of various manufacturing units, the production and distribution of these products were also impacted, however, the market is anticipated to recover in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Bunge Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Conagra Brands Inc., Fuji Oil Holding Inc., Unilever, United Plantations Berhad and Wilmar International Limited.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global fats and oils market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fats and oils market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global fats and oils market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Fats and Oils Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Oil Type
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.1.2.1 Palm Oil
6.1.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.2 Soybean Oil
6.1.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.3 Rapeseed Oil
6.1.2.3.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.4 Sunflower Oil
6.1.2.4.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.5 Olive Oil
6.1.2.5.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.5.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.6 Others
6.1.2.6.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.6.2 Market Forecast
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Fat Type
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.2.2.1 Butter
6.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.2 Shortenings and Margarine
6.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.3 Lard
6.2.2.3.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.4 Tallow
6.2.2.4.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.5 Others
6.2.2.5.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.5.2 Market Forecast
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Food Applications
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Industrial Applications
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Source
8.1 Vegetable
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Animal
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
9.1 Direct Sales
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Retail Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Online Stores
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Associated British Foods PLC
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Bunge Limited
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Cargill Incorporated
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Conagra Brands Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Fuji Oil Holding Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 Unilever
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 United Plantations Berhad
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 Wilmar International Limited
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vnvcif

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-fats-and-oils-industry-to-2026---featuring-associated-british-foods-bunge-and-unilever-among-others-301482539.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

