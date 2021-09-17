Worldwide Feed Processing Equipment Industry to 2030 - Players Include Buhler, Clextral and Bratney Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feed Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global feed processing equipment market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global feed processing equipment market is expected to grow from $47.77 billion in 2020 to $52.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $70.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the feed processing equipment ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Feed Processing Equipmen market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider feed processing equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The feed processing equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the feed processing equipment market with other segments of the feed processing equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the feed processing equipment market are Buhler AG, Clextral, Dinnissen BV, Andritz AG, Bratney Companies, Longchang Machinery, HET Feed Machinery, B.K. Allied Industries, SKIOLD, and ZhengChang.



The feed processing equipment market consists of sales of feed processing equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing feed processing equipment such as feed expanders, feed conditioners, pellet feed coolers, etc. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Plant manufacturers are launching revolutionary technology intending to improve the operation, increase efficiency, and setting up other equipment to offer an advantage over other machines. In June 2018, Van Aarsen launched a Continuous Pellet Coater (CPC) machine with new feed pellet coating technology, the latest development in coating technology that adds fats and soluble additives such as enzymes and probiotics or vitamins to animal feed pellets. It is concerned with accurate monitoring of the retention time within the mixer which ensures optimized communication between pellets. Moreover, in June 2020, Imas, a supplier of milling technology, has developed a new type of feed mill with a compact design for the feed industry with a capacity of 2 to 3 tons per hour.



The feed processing equipment market covered in this report is segmented by function into pelleting, mixing, grinding, extrusion, by feed type into ruminant feed, poultry feed, swine feed, aquaculture feed, other animal feed.



In December 2019, Vermeer Corporation, a USA-based manufacturer of industrial and agricultural machines acquired Schuler Manufacturing Co for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition aims to use Schuler Manufacturing Co.'s feed equipment to reinforce Vermeer Corporation's long-term vision of developing new product technologies for cattle producers through the entire chain of hay and feed value. Schuler Manufacturing Co is a USA-based family-owned company that manufactures cattle feed mixers, feed wagons, and other feed mixer equipment concerning the beef cattle feedlot and dairy industries.



The growing demand for feed across the globe to meet the needs of the rising livestock population is expected to drive the feed processing equipment market. The rise in livestock population led to increase in the requirement for feed which in turn is likely to fuel the demand for feed processing equipment. According to the 20th Livestock Census report by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, published in October 2019, the total livestock population in India is 535.78 million in 2019 which recorded an increase of 4.6% over the livestock census of 2012. As per the report by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released in February 2019, the total cattle and calves population in the USA is 94.8 million as of January 1, 2019, which slightly increased from 94.3 million on January 1, 2018. The feed is utilized for rearing livestock as it provides a high nutritional diet which in turn increases productivity. Hence, the growing demand for the feed across the globe aids in the growth of the market.



The high operational and maintenance cost of the feed mill is expected to hinder the feed processing equipment market. The cost of establishing a feed mill includes design and development, equipment, installation, operational, and maintenance costs. According to the American Feed Industry Association, engineering and design, equipment and installation, and operation and maintenance cost contribute to about 1%, 15%, and 50% respectively of the total investment over a feed mill's lifetime. Moreover, electricity and labor require high capital investment making it unaffordable for middle, low-income producers, thereby acting as a major restraint for the market growth.



