Worldwide Fertilizer Industry to 2028 - Featuring Yara International, UralChem JSC and Nutrien Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertilizer Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The report on the global fertilizer market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global fertilizer market to grow with a CAGR of over 3% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on fertilizer market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.

The report on fertilizer market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global fertilizer market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global fertilizer market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Favorable government initiatives, policies, and regulations

  • The growing need for enhanced soil nutrients

2) Restraints

  • Vulnerable raw material supply chains

3) Opportunities

  • Growing penetration of organic fertilizers

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the fertilizer market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the fertilizer market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global fertilizer market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Fertilizer Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Fertilizer Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Form
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Fertilizer Market

4. Fertilizer Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Fertilizer Market by Type
5.1. Organic Fertilizers
5.2. Inorganic Fertilizers
5.3. Bio-fertilizers

6. Global Fertilizer Market by Form
6.1. Granules
6.2. Liquid
6.3. Gaseous
6.4. Others

7. Global Fertilizer Market by Application
7.1. Agriculture
7.2. Gardens
7.3. Sports Fields
7.4. Others

8. Global Fertilizer Market by Region 2022-2028
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Fertilizer Market by Type
8.1.2. North America Fertilizer Market by Form
8.1.3. North America Fertilizer Market by Application
8.1.4. North America Fertilizer Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Fertilizer Market by Type
8.2.2. Europe Fertilizer Market by Form
8.2.3. Europe Fertilizer Market by Application
8.2.4. Europe Fertilizer Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Fertilizer Market by Type
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Fertilizer Market by Form
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Fertilizer Market by Application
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Fertilizer Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Fertilizer Market by Type
8.4.2. RoW Fertilizer Market by Form
8.4.3. RoW Fertilizer Market by Application
8.4.4. RoW Fertilizer Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Fertilizer Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Yara International
9.2.2. The Mosaic Company
9.2.3. UralChem JSC
9.2.4. Nutrien Limited
9.2.5. CF Industries
9.2.6. Bunge Limited
9.2.7. Syngenta AG
9.2.8. ICL Fertilizers
9.2.9. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd.
9.2.10. Indian Farmer Fertilizer Cooperative Limited

