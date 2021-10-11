U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.75
    -14.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,543.00
    -83.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,738.00
    -70.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.30
    -8.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.34
    +1.99 (+2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.80
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1563
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    +0.42 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9710
    +0.7560 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,440.99
    +1,308.04 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.42
    +38.82 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.60
    +25.05 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Worldwide Fetal Monitoring Industry to 2026 - Wearable Technology Devices for Fetal Monitoring Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fetal Monitoring Market Research Report by Portability, by Application, by End User, by Product, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Fetal Monitoring Market size was estimated at USD 3,498.55 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 3,777.80 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.32% to reach USD 5,651.27 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Fetal Monitoring Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Fetal Monitoring Market, including Advanced Instrumentations (US), Bionet Co., Ltd. (South Korea), BISTOS (Korea), BRAEL-Medical Equipment (Poland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), ChoiceMMed (China), CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China), Dixion (Germany), Dott Medical Co. Ltd. (China), EDAN Diagnostics, Inc. (China), FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), GPC Medical (India), Huntleigh Healthcare Limited (UK), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Life Plus (India), MedGyn Products, Inc (US), Mediana (Korea), Monarch Meditech (India), Natus Medical Incorporated (US), Neoventa Medical AB (Sweden), Progetti Srl (Italy), Promed Group Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong), Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), ShenZhen Luckcome Technology Inc. (China), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), TRISMED Co., Ltd. (Republic of Korea), and Trivitron Healthcare (India).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fetal Monitoring Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Fetal Monitoring Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Fetal Monitoring Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fetal Monitoring Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fetal Monitoring Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Fetal Monitoring Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Fetal Monitoring Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growth in birth rates & preterm births worldwide
5.1.1.2. Government initiatives and awareness for better fetal care
5.1.1.3. High adoption for fetal heart monitoring
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Accuracy concerns
5.1.2.2. Technological limitations and subjective interpretations
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Wearable technology devices for fetal monitoring
5.1.3.2. Rising preferences for non-invasive fetal monitoring
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Often difficulties in finding and counting fetal heart rate
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Fetal Monitoring Market, by Portability
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Non-Portable Systems
6.3. Portable Systems

7. Fetal Monitoring Market, by Method
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Invasive Method
7.3. Noninvasive Method

8. Fetal Monitoring Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Antepartum
8.3. Intrapartum

9. Fetal Monitoring Market, by End User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Home Care Settings
9.3. Hospitals
9.4. Obstetrics & Gynecology Clinics

10. Fetal Monitoring Market, by Product
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Accessories And Consumables
10.3. Electronic Maternal/Fetal Monitors
10.4. Fetal Doppler Devices
10.5. Fetal Electrodes
10.6. Telemetry Devices
10.7. Ultrasound Devices
10.8. Uterine Contraction Monitors

11. Americas Fetal Monitoring Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States

12. Asia-Pacific Fetal Monitoring Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Thailand

13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fetal Monitoring Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Advanced Instrumentations (US)
15.2. Bionet Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
15.3. BISTOS (Korea)
15.4. BRAEL-Medical Equipment (Poland)
15.5. Cardinal Health, Inc. (US)
15.6. ChoiceMMed (China)
15.7. CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)
15.8. Dixion (Germany)
15.9. Dott Medical Co. Ltd. (China)
15.10. EDAN Diagnostics, Inc. (China)
15.11. FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. (US)
15.12. GE Healthcare (US)
15.13. GPC Medical (India)
15.14. Huntleigh Healthcare Limited (UK)
15.15. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
15.16. Life Plus (India)
15.17. MedGyn Products, Inc (US)
15.18. Mediana (Korea)
15.19. Monarch Meditech (India)
15.20. Natus Medical Incorporated (US)
15.21. Neoventa Medical AB (Sweden)
15.22. Progetti Srl (Italy)
15.23. Promed Group Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)
15.24. Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. (China)
15.25. ShenZhen Luckcome Technology Inc. (China)
15.26. Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
15.27. The Cooper Companies Inc. (US)
15.28. TRISMED Co., Ltd. (Republic of Korea)
15.29. Trivitron Healthcare (India)

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgcno6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-fetal-monitoring-industry-to-2026---wearable-technology-devices-for-fetal-monitoring-presents-opportunities-301396850.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis and microscopic polyangiitis, which are the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • China Tech Stocks Extend Rebound on Relief Over Meituan Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks continued their rebound on Monday after Beijing slapped a smaller-than-expected fine on food delivery giant Meituan.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Int

  • Dow Set to Slip, Alibaba Stock and Oil Prices Fly—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Analysts expect lower trading volumes and potentially a quiet day ahead due to the Columbus Day holiday.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • Bitcoin Makes a Push for $57K as Fed Taper Fears Linger, Leveraged Funds Boost Shorts

    The positive sentiment in BTC has been partially driven by ETF speculation

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • A Stock Is Going ‘Ex-Dividend.’ How to Make That Work for You.

    Call it the ex-factor for investors: If you get in before a stock’s ex-date, you’re entitled to the upcoming dividend payment. If you get in on or after the ex-date, you’re not. But beware, there’s more to know about ex-dividend dates.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield. When it comes to dividend investing, one must almost always consider it […]

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double by 2025

    Three that could double over the next four years or so are Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS). Nicholas Rossolillo (Skyworks Solutions): The last couple of years have been busy ones for mobile connectivity chip designer Skyworks Solutions. Sales at Skyworks are fast on the rise as a result, up 41% over the last two-year stretch -- impressive considering sales briefly hit the skids last spring.