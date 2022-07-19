Worldwide Fiber Reinforced Concrete Industry to 2030 - Featuring Bekaert, GCP Applied Technologies and MBCC Among Others
DUBLIN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market, by Type, by End-User Industry, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fiber-reinforced concrete is durable and shatter-resistant. In addition to its strength and versatility, fibers can be easily incorporated into existing concrete or made from new materials.
The use of fibers in concrete is not limited to structural applications. It can be used for on-ground floors, pavements, and other construction parts. The fibers used in Fiber Reinforced Concrete can be microfibers or macrofibers. Microfibers are commonly made from polypropylene and nylon, while macrofibers are cheaper alternatives to welded wire.
Market Dynamics:
Rapid growth in construction sector and increasing investment in construction industry is augmenting growth of the global fiber reinforced concrete (FRC) market. Moreover, growing demand for advanced and high-performance construction material is again anticipated to foster market growth. Furthermore, upcoming transport projects is further projected support market growth.
On the other hand, fluctuating price of raw material and availability of ready-to-use concrete strands are expected to restrict growth of the market.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global fiber reinforced concrete (FRC) market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global fiber reinforced concrete (FRC) market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Bekaert, CEMEX SAB de CV, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., MBCC Group, KrampeHarex GmbH & Co. KG, Nycon, and Sika AG
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global fiber reinforced concrete (FRC) market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global fiber reinforced concrete (FRC) market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/konmqg
