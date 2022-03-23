U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,475.30
    -36.31 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,476.13
    -331.33 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,998.26
    -110.56 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,059.48
    -28.87 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.04
    +5.77 (+5.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.90
    +17.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.33 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1012
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3120
    -0.0610 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3209
    -0.0054 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1020
    +0.2860 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,168.88
    -368.16 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.69
    +4.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

The Worldwide Field Activity Management Industry is Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

·8 min read

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Field Activity Management Market by Component (Solution and Services (Consulting, Integration, and training and support)), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Telecom, Energy and Utilities, and Government) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The publisher forecasts the global Field activity management Market size to grow from USD 1.0 Billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period.

The services to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period

In the field activity management market by component, the services is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Services play a vital role in the deployment and integration of field activity management solutions. Services are considered an important part as they are instrumental in fulfilling the custom requirements of the clients. Based on services, the field activity management market has been segmented into consulting, implementation and integration, and training and support. These services help implement field activity management solutions in a cost-efficient manner to effectively accomplish business processes within the timeframe and budget.

SMEs are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

By Organisation size, SMEs are expected to hold the largest market size in the present market, as SMEs are majorly focusing on utilizing field activity management solutions to go global and manage workers in various locations as well as analyze and act toward better workforce satisfaction. Field activity helps SMEs by providing them with a personalized approach, centralized portal, advanced analytics, and broad suites that help drive employee engagement and tailor all aspects of the employees' workflow in a better way.

Cloud Deployment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Deployment Mode, cloud is expected to have a higher growth rate. Benefits include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and low costs. This is due to the associated functionalities and core features. The additional benefits of cloud-based solutions include effectiveness while being used by various users, reduced upfront costs, easy rolling out of new projects, zero hardware investments, low maintenance costs, and minimized infrastructure costs.

Construction and real estate is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By vertical, construction and real estate is expected to have a higher growth rate. Managing on-field technicians is a huge responsibility. It includes duties such as maintaining a detailed work log of field technicians, scheduling tasks for them so that their field time can be utilized properly and getting their reporting on a real-time basis. Field activity management solutions offer benefits such as reliable equipment tracking, better traceability, and improved customer communication with real-time notifications. Field activity management plays a critical role in the real estate service industry for ongoing property maintenance, with more and more organizations using mobile computing to improve communication with the field, increase productivity, streamline work processes, and enhance customer service and loyalty.

APAC to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By region, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The field activity management market in APAC is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, due to the constant economic growth, increasing the young workforce, and the usage of tablets and smartphones for business purposes will lead toward the adaptation of enterprise mobility solutions to meet the growing demand for securing and protecting critical data. The major reason for this high growth in APAC is the increasing digitalization among people and the rising infusion of automation at workplaces and government initiatives to promote technology adoption across the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Field Activity Management Market
4.2 Deployment Mode: Market, 2021
4.3 North American Market, 2021
4.4 Asia-Pacific Market, 2021
4.5 Market, by Country

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Workforce Optimization and Mobile Applications
5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Field Activity Management Solutions
5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for Predictive Analytics
5.2.1.4 Increase in Adoption of Byod
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Resistance from Field Workers to Adopt Automated Solutions
5.2.2.2 Privacy and Security Concerns Related to Workforce Data Deployed on the Cloud
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Need to Make Informed Decisions Among Enterprises
5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of Field Activity Management Solutions by Smes
5.2.3.3 Emergence of Technologies, Such as Augmented Reality
5.2.3.4 Integration of IoT for Improved Experience
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Tracking the Workforce in Real-Time, Especially When They are Off-Field, is a Major Challenge
5.2.4.2 Ensuring the Safety and Liability Concerns for Workers Visiting Hazardous Locations is One of the Most Important Issues for Many Organizations
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.2 Ecosystem
5.3.3 Porter's Five Force Model
5.3.4 Technology Analysis
5.3.5 Patent Analysis
5.3.6 Average Selling Price Analysis
5.3.7 Use Cases
5.4 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis
5.4.1 Overview
5.4.2 Drivers and Opportunities
5.4.3 Restraints and Challenges
5.4.4 Cumulative Growth Analysis

6 Field Activity Management Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solution
6.2.1 Solution: Market Drivers
6.2.2 Solution: COVID-19 Impact
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers
6.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact
6.3.3 Consulting
6.3.4 Integration and Implementation
6.3.5 Training and Support

7 Field Activity Management Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
7.2.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact
7.3 On-Premises
7.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
7.3.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact

8 Field Activity Management Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
8.2.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
8.3.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

9 Field Activity Management Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Telecom
9.2.1 Telecom: Market Drivers
9.2.2 Telecom: COVID-19 Impact
9.3 Energy and Utilities
9.3.1 Energy and Utilities: Market Drivers
9.3.2 Energy and Utilities: COVID-19 Impact
9.4 Construction and Real Estate
9.4.1 Construction and Real Estate: Market Drivers
9.4.2 Construction and Real Estate: COVID-19 Impact
9.5 Manufacturing
9.5.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers
9.5.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact
9.6 Agriculture
9.6.1 Agriculture: Market Drivers
9.6.2 Agriculture: COVID-19 Impact
9.7 Government
9.7.1 Government: Market Drivers
9.7.2 Government: COVID-19 Impact
9.8 Other Verticals

10 Field Activity Management Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Key Market Developments
11.3.1 Product Launches
11.3.2 Deals
11.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players
11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview
11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions
11.6.1 Star
11.6.2 Emerging Leaders
11.6.3 Pervasive
11.6.4 Participants
11.7 Company Product Footprint Analysis
11.8 Company Market Ranking Analysis

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Major Players
12.1.1 Esri
12.1.2 Sap
12.1.3 Bentley Systems
12.1.4 Fulcrum
12.1.5 Prontoforms
12.1.6 Onsource
12.1.7 Safetyculture
12.1.8 Field Safe Solutions
12.1.9 Gocanvas
12.1.10 Repsly
12.1.11 Fielda Inc
12.1.12 Fieldwire
12.2 Other Vendors
12.2.1 Fieldez
12.2.2 Fastfield
12.2.3 Mobilelogix, Inc.
12.2.4 Corrata
12.2.5 Thundermaps
12.2.6 Logistrics Services
12.2.7 Webuild
12.2.8 Smart Service
12.2.9 Device Magic
12.2.10 Forms on Fire

13 Adjacent/Related Market

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iuizoh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-field-activity-management-industry-is-expected-to-reach-2-2-billion-by-2026--301509010.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Is it a Wise Move to Still Buy Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Shares?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]

  • Sanctions hit trade harder than Soviet collapse, Finnish customs says

    The initial impact of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine has led to a greater drop in trade between Finland and Russia than when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Finland's Customs said on Wednesday. Finnish Customs recorded a roughly 60% drop in both imports from Russia and exports from Finland to Russia in the last two weeks compared with the previous two weeks before the EU began to impose sanctions, Director of Statistics at Finnish Customs Olli-Pekka Penttila told Reuters.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • US-China tech war: Will Taiwan chip engineers be key to success in the race for tech supremacy?

    The US and China may soon be locked in a recruitment battle for Taiwanese semiconductor talent as the two superpowers accelerate plans to ramp up domestic chip capacity, according to analysts and industry insiders. For China, the shortage of experienced talent is a major impediment to its goal of achieving self-sufficiency in semiconductors. A semi-official report published last November predicted that China would see a shortfall of 200,000 semiconductor experts by 2023, equal to about one in fo

  • Occidental plans up to $1 billion for facility to capture carbon from air

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum on Wednesday outlined plans to advance its clean energy transition business, including spending between $800 million and $1 billion on a facility to remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air. The proposed facility, the world's largest direct air capture (DAC) project, is set to begin construction in the second half of this year in the Permian basin, the largest U.S. oilfield, with a start in 2024. The U.S. oil and gas producer is aiming to build a profitable business from providing services and technologies that pull CO2 out of the air and burying it underground to advance government and business climate mitigation goals.

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaCitigro

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • This chicken wing stock may cook up a sizzling 40% return: analyst

    Mega buy rating on Wingstop, argues this veteran restaurant analyst.

  • Crypto: Coinbase stock is a ‘one-of-a-kind asset,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Analyst Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss her price target of $600 for Coinbase stock.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin

  • 3 reasons why Starbucks stock is hated right now

    Is it time to buy Starbucks shares on weakness?

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is it a Smart Move to Keep Your Mosaic Company (MOS) Stake?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Focus Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Ariel Focus Fund gained +4.95% in the fourth quarter trailing the Russell 1000 Value Index which increased +7.77% and the S&P 500 Index which gained +11.03%. For the full year 2021, […]

  • Buffett Is Sitting on Occidental Warrants That Could Give Him a 23.6% Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Occidental Petroleum Corp. warrants are looking increasingly attractive as the share price climbs. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaAs part of Berkshire Hathaway In

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.