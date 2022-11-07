U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

The Worldwide Firefighting Foam Industry is Expected to Reach $1 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Firefighting Foam Market Share, Size, Trends By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global firefighting foam market size is expected to reach USD 1,065.3 million by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The increasing application of firefighting products in the oil and gas sector, growth in industrialization and urbanization, and rising instances of fire accidents drive the growth of the market. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has restricted the growth of the industry. The aviation, mining, and oil and gas industries have been adversely affected by the pandemic resulting in reduced demand, disruption of the supply chain, halt in manufacturing and construction activities, and workforce impairment.

The demand for firefighting products is expected to increase in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. Greater industrialization and rising demand from the aviation and mining sectors support market growth in this region. The introduction of fire safety and protection regulations further increases the demand for firefighting products in Asia-Pacific. Several global players are entering into partnerships to strengthen their presence in the developing nations of China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

The oil and gas segment dominated the market in 2021. Stringent protocols to be followed by oil & gas companies for fire safety, high exposure to flammable gases, chemicals, and materials, and greater demand for oil and gas to address growing energy demand across the globe are factors expected to offer growth opportunities for the firefighting products during the forecast period.

Alcohol-resistant aqueous film-forming foam is a viscous concentrate developed especially for fires caused by flammable and water-soluble liquids. They form a gel-like appearance. The foam blanket forms a polymeric membrane on a polar solvent fire. During fire suppression, the polymer from the foam precipitates and forms a barrier or membrane between the fuel surface and foam blanket to avoid loss and damage caused by alcohol fuel.

Firefighting Foam Market Report Highlights

  • Aqueous film forming (AFF) segment accounted for a significant share owing to greater use in class A and class B fire cases.

  • Oil and gas segment contributed to major revenue share in 2021 owing to greater need to follow safety regulations and protocols while handling flammable gases and chemicals during exploration, drilling, refining activities.

  • Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period on account of increasing economic growth, strengthening oil and gas sector, and greater application in mining and aviation industries.

  • The firefighting foam industry is highly competitive owing to the existence of large market players with global presence including Angus Fire Limited, Buckeye Fire Equipment Company, Chemguard, Johnson Controls International PLC., and Perimeter Solutions among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Firefighting Foam Market Insights
4.1. Firefighting Foam Market - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Firefighting Foam Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Increased fire-related accidents leading to casualties and loss of property
4.2.1.2. Stringent rules & regulations regarding fire safety
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Absence of a standardized regulatory body globally for approval of firefighting foam
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Firefighting Foam Industry trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Firefighting Foam Market, by Type
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Firefighting Foam, by Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming (AR-AFF)
5.3.1. Global Firefighting Foam Market, by Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming (AR-AFF), by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Aqueous Film Forming (AFF)
5.4.1. Global Firefighting Foam Market, by Aqueous Film Forming (AFF), by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5. Synthetic Detergent
5.5.1. Global Firefighting Foam Market, by Synthetic Detergent, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.6. Protein
5.6.1. Global Firefighting Foam Market, by Protein, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.7. Others
5.7.1. Global Firefighting Foam Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6. Global Firefighting Foam Market, by End-Use Industry
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Firefighting Foam Market, by End-Use Industry, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Mining
6.3.1. Global Firefighting Foam Market, by Mining, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.4. Oil & Gas
6.4.1. Global Firefighting Foam Market, by Oil & Gas, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.5. Marine
6.5.1. Global Firefighting Foam Market, by Marine, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.6. Aviation
6.6.1. Global Firefighting Foam Market, by Aviation, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.7. Others
6.7.1. Global Firefighting Foam Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7. Global Firefighting Foam Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
8.1.1. Expansion
8.1.2. Acquisitions
8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

9. Company Profiles
9.1. Angus Fire Limited
9.1.1. Company Overview
9.1.2. Financial Performance
9.1.3. Product Benchmarking
9.1.4. Recent Development
9.2. Auxquimia
9.2.1. Company Overview
9.2.2. Financial Performance
9.2.3. Product Benchmarking
9.2.4. Recent Development
9.3. Bavaria Egypt S.A.E
9.3.1. Company Overview
9.3.2. Financial Performance
9.3.3. Product Benchmarking
9.3.4. Recent Development
9.4. Buckeye Fire Equipment Company
9.4.1. Company Overview
9.4.2. Financial Performance
9.4.3. Product Benchmarking
9.4.4. Recent Development
9.5. Chemguard
9.5.1. Company Overview
9.5.2. Financial Performance
9.5.3. Product Benchmarking
9.5.4. Recent Development
9.6. Dafo Fomtec AB
9.6.1. Company Overview
9.6.2. Financial Performance
9.6.3. Product Benchmarking
9.6.4. Recent Development
9.7. Fireade Inc
9.7.1. Company Overview
9.7.2. Financial Performance
9.7.3. Product Benchmarking
9.7.4. Recent Development
9.8. Johnson Controls International PLC
9.8.1. Company Overview
9.8.2. Financial Performance
9.8.3. Product Benchmarking
9.8.4. Recent Development
9.9. KV Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd
9.9.1. Company Overview
9.9.2. Financial Performance
9.9.3. Product Benchmarking
9.9.4. Recent Development
9.10. Orchidee
9.10.1. Company Overview
9.10.2. Financial Performance
9.10.3. Product Benchmarking
9.10.4. Recent Development
9.11. Oil Technics (Fire Fighting Foam Products) Limited
9.11.1. Company Overview
9.11.2. Financial Performance
9.11.3. Product Benchmarking
9.11.4. Recent Development
9.12. Perimeter Solutions
9.12.1. Company Overview
9.12.2. Financial Performance
9.12.3. Product Benchmarking
9.12.4. Recent Development
9.13. Profoam srl
9.13.1. Company Overview
9.13.2. Financial Performance
9.13.3. Product Benchmarking
9.13.4. Recent Development
9.14. SEPPIC
9.14.1. Company Overview
9.14.2. Financial Performance
9.14.3. Product Benchmarking
9.14.4. Recent Development
9.15. VimalFire
9.15.1. Company Overview
9.15.2. Financial Performance
9.15.3. Product Benchmarking
9.15.4. Recent Development
9.16. Vintex Fire Protection Pvt Ltd.
9.16.1. Company Overview
9.16.2. Financial Performance
9.16.3. Product Benchmarking
9.16.4. Recent Development

