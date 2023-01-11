U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

Worldwide Fitness Equipment Industry to 2028 - Residential Segment is Expected to Hold a Considerable Market Share

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fitness Equipment Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fitness equipment market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 3.4 % during the forecast period. The increasing number of chronic diseases across the globe due to unhealthy lifestyles and routines is rising need for fitness equipment market.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the annual number of deaths from CVD in India is projected to rise from 2.26 million (1990) to 4.77 million (2020). Coronary heart disease prevalence rates in India have been estimated over the past several decades and have ranged from 1.6% to 7.4% in rural populations and from 1% to 13.2% in urban populations.

The global fitness equipment market is segmented based on the type and end-user. Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment. Based on the end-user, the market is augmented into health clubs/gyms, residential and commercial.

The residential segment is expected to hold a considerable share in the market over the forecast. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all health clubs/gyms were shut, and consumers tried to replicate the gym experience at home, which has positively supported the market growth.

Geographically the global fitness equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North America region is anticipated to contribute a considerable growth to the market. The increasing awareness for spending healthy and active lifestyle among individuals in the region to avoid the prevalence of chronic diseases is fueling the growth of the market.

For instance, the Family Health Foundation of Illinois is committed to providing family physicians with tools that help them to educate their patients about leading healthier lifestyles. By encouraging patients to make small changes and build better habits, family physicians empower individuals and their communities to enhance the healthcare environment.

The major companies serving the global fitness equipment market include Anta Sports Products, Ltd., Core Health & Fitness LLC, Icon Health & Fitness, Inc., Impulse Health Technology Co., Ltd., Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd., Cybex International, Inc., Fitness World, Nautilus, Inc., NordicTrack, and others.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in August 2021, Walmart owned Flipkart partnered with HRX, which was co-founded by actor Hrithik Roshan, to launch a range of sports and fitness equipment for home workouts. The HRX sports and fitness equipment range is a carefully curated array of products designed keeping in mind the needs of 'active fitness enthusiasts

The Report Covers

  • Comprehensive research methodology of the global fitness equipment market.

  • This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global fitness equipment market.

  • Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global fitness equipment market.

  • Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion

3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Anta Sports Products, Ltd.
3.1.1. Overview
3.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.1.4. Recent Developments
3.2. Core Health & Fitness LLC (Star Trac)
3.2.1. Overview
3.2.2. Financial Analysis
3.2.3. SWOT Analysis
3.2.4. Recent Developments
3.3. Icon Health & Fitness, Inc.
3.3.1. Overview
3.3.2. Financial Analysis
3.3.3. SWOT Analysis
3.3.4. Recent Developments
3.4. Impulse Health Technology Co., Ltd.
3.4.1. Overview
3.4.2. Financial Analysis
3.4.3. SWOT Analysis
3.4.4. Recent Developments
3.5. Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd.
3.5.1. Overview
3.5.2. Financial Analysis
3.5.3. SWOT Analysis
3.5.4. Recent Developments
3.6. Key Strategy Analysis
3.7. Impact of Covid-19 on Key Players

4. Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Fitness Equipment Market by Type
4.1.1. Cardiovascular Training Equipment
4.1.2. Strength Training Equipment
4.2. Global Fitness Equipment Market by End-User
4.2.1. Health Clubs/Gyms
4.2.2. Residential
4.2.3. Commercial

5. Regional Analysis
5.1. North America
5.1.1. United States
5.1.2. Canada
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. UK
5.2.2. Germany
5.2.3. Italy
5.2.4. Spain
5.2.5. France
5.2.6. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.3.1. China
5.3.2. India
5.3.3. Japan
5.3.4. South Korea
5.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4. Rest of the World

6. Company Profiles
6.1. Acme Fitness Pvt. Ltd.
6.2. China Nityasach Fitness Pvt. Ltd. (Aerofit)
6.3. Cybex International, Inc.
6.4. Fitness World
6.5. Heinz kettler Gmbh and Co. KG
6.6. Hoist Fitness Systems, Inc.
6.7. Jerai Fitness Pvt. Ltd.
6.8. Life Fitness
6.9. Nautilus, Inc.
6.10. NordicTrack
6.11. Peloton Interactive, Inc.
6.12. Precor Inc.
6.13. Technogym S. p. A
6.14. Torque Fitness, LLC
6.15. True Fitness Technology, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7e3vv4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


