Worldwide Fitness Equipment Industry to 2028 - Rising Home Workouts Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fitness Equipment Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fitness equipment market is anticipated to register growth at a compound annual growth rate of 3.95% in value over the period of 2022-2028.



Factors such as the growing popularity of fitness culture, rising health consciousness due to obesity concerns, and advantages of fitness equipment are fuelling the growth of the fitness equipment market. Additionally, the rising home workout trends and smart home gym equipment applications are offering new opportunities for the studied market over the forecast period.

However, the rising sale of fraudulent products and costly fitness equipment impede the overall development of the fitness equipment market globally.



The global fitness equipment market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the fitness equipment market over the forecasted period. The region's growth can be attributed to the rising obesity levels and the increasing number of fitness influencers. In recent years, the high obesity levels have encouraged people to opt for gym memberships, which has surged the adoption of fitness equipment. Other than this, the pandemic induced home workout trends that fueled the fitness trends across major countries. Therefore, such factors drive the fitness equipment market's growth across the APAC region.



The prominent companies studied in the fitness equipment market are iFIT Health and Fitness Inc, Life Fitness, Nautilus Inc, True Fitness Technology Inc, Gymequip EU, Johnson Health Tech Co Ltd, Impulse Health Tech Co Ltd, Cybex International Inc, Precor Incorporated, Total Fitness Equipment, Peloton Interactive Inc, Technogym SPA, Core Health and Fitness LLC, and Heinz Kettler GmbH and Co KG.



Core Health and Fitness LLC is an integrated global manufacturer of commercial fitness equipment. It has a robust market presence with a wide range of products, including cardio, strength, group cycling, and high-intensity interval training equipment. Additionally, the company's products are marketed under brands like StairMaster, Schwinn, Nautilus, and Throwdown, among others. With operations across the globe, Core Health and Fitness is headquartered in Vancouver, the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Fitness Equipment Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Fitness Equipment Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Rising Adoption of Wearable Devices

2.2.2. Increasing Popularity of High-Intensity Interval Training

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Mergers & Acquisitions

2.6.2. Contracts & Agreements

2.6.3. Product Launches

2.6.4. Expansions & Divestitures

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Growing Popularity of Fitness Culture

2.7.2. Rising Health Consciousness Due to An Increase in Obesity

2.7.3. Advantages of Fitness Equipment

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Increasing Fraudulent Products

2.8.2. Costly Fitness Equipment

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Rising Home Workouts

2.9.2. Applications of Smart Home Gym Equipment



3. Global Fitness Equipment Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Cardiovascular Equipment

3.2. Strength Training Equipment

3.3. Other Equipment



4. Global Fitness Equipment Market Outlook - by End-User

4.1. Home

4.2. Apartment

4.3. Health Club/Gym

4.4. Hotel

4.5. Corporate Office

4.6. Others



5. Global Fitness Equipment Market Outlook - by Distribution Channel

5.1. Online

5.2. Offline



6. Global Fitness Equipment Market - Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Core Health and Fitness LLC

7.2. Cybex International Inc

7.3. Gymequip Eu

7.4. Heinz Kettler GmbH and Co Kg

7.5. Ifit Health and Fitness Inc

7.6. Impulse Health Tech Co Ltd

7.7. Johnson Health Tech Co Ltd

7.8. Life Fitness

7.9. Nautilus Inc

7.10. Peloton Interactive Inc

7.11. Precor Incorporated

7.12. Technogym Spa

7.13. Total Fitness Equipment

7.14. True Fitness Technology Inc



8. Research Methodology & Scope

