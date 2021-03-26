Worldwide Fixed POS Terminal Industry to 2026 - by Compliance, Technology, End-user & Geography
The fixed POS terminal market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the period 2021-2026.
The global fixed POS terminal market is expected to undergo several transformations during the forecast period. The demand and adoption of contactless EMV-compliant POS terminals are high due to the introduction of cloud-based POS terminals and the high demand for NFC-complaint POS terminals. Europe and North America are expected to witness a high demand for fixed POS terminals during the forecast period as the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased contactless and cashless payment modes. The payment acceptance model has transformed from a hardware-centric payment acceptance model to a software and services-centric one, which, in the future, is expected to emerge as the recurring as-a-service revenue model based on their cloud-based platform.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the fixed POS terminal market during the forecast period:
Advances in Cloud-based POS Terminals
High Demand for NFC POS Terminals
High Adoption of EMV-Compliant POS Terminals
The study considers the present scenario of the fixed POS terminal market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Global Fixed POS Terminal Market Segmentation
The global fixed POS terminal market research report includes a detailed segmentation by compliance, technology, end-user, geography. Retail has been one of the key end-users for fixed POS terminals. Small businesses around the world have shown an increased inclination toward the adoption of electronic cash. The popularity of IoT and the rise in internet penetration across the world have significantly pushed the use of electronic money and payment cards. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, the retail sector witnessed a steep decline in revenue. However, Q2, 2020 pushed the market toward recovery as lockdown restrictions were eased in several parts of the world, especially APAC. In India, about 54.70 million credit cards were in service, along with over 852.40 million debit cards till May 2020. Moreover, demonetization boosted the usage of payment cards, thereby increasing the market growth.
The global EMV market has witnessed a significant boom in recent years. Emerging markets such as India have implemented structured regulations to promote EMV POS terminals. Changes in regulatory compliance have pushed the market toward the adoption of EMV cards. With the significant rise in the adoption of EMV compliance, the market is expected to grow at a double-digit growth during the forecast period.
NFC-complaint POS terminals crossed 70 million units in 2020. The NFC-compliant market displayed a strong momentum in 2020, and it is expected to observe an incremental growth of over 29 million units by 2026. NFC-ready devices are creating a buzz in emerging markets such as Brazil, Turkey, and China. The increasing emphasis on the use of EMV-enabled cards has boosted the segment growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Historic Overview
7.2 Market Overview
7.3 Product Life Cycle
7.4 Covid-19 Impact On Global Trade
8 Market Opportunity & Trends
8.1 Advances In Cloud-Based POS Terminal
8.2 Increasing Demand for NFC POS Terminal
8.3 Growth In Acquisition & Mergers
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Demand In End-User Industries
9.2 High Adoption Of EMV-Compliant POS Terminals
9.3 COVID-19 Inducing Cashless Transactions
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Rise In mPOS Terminal Adoption
10.2 Growth In Mobile App-Based Payments
10.3 Increased Cyber Fraud In Money Transactions
11 Value Chain
11.1 Overview
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Historical Data 2015-2019
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Cost Of Ownership
12.4 Use Of POS Terminals: Case Scenarios
12.5 COVID-19 Impact on Global Payment Gateways
12.6 Innovation in POS Terminal
12.7 Pre & Post COVID Market Forecast
12.8 Geography
12.9 Compliance
12.10 Technology
12.11 End-User
12.12 Five Forces Analysis
13 Compliance
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Revenue
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Units
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 EMV Compliance
13.5 Non-EMV Compliance
14 Technology
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Revenue
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Units
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 NFC
14.5 NON-NFC
15 End-Users
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Revenue
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine-Units
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Retail
15.5 Restaurant
15.6 Warehouse & Distribution
15.7 Healthcare
15.8 Gym & Fitness Center
15.9 Hospitality
15.10 Others
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine- Revenue
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine- Unit Shipment
16.3 Overview
17 APAC
17.1 Historical Data 2015-2019
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Compliance
17.4 Technology
17.5 End-User
17.6 Key Countries
17.7 China
17.8 India
17.9 Japan
17.10 Australia
17.11 Vietnam
18 Latin America
18.1 Historical Data 2015-2019
18.2 Compliance
18.3 Technology
18.4 End-User
18.5 Key Countries
18.6 Brazil
18.7 Mexico
18.8 Argentina
19 Middle East & Africa
19.1 Historical Data 2015-2019
19.2 Compliance
19.3 Technology
19.4 End-User
19.5 Key Countries
19.6 Saudi Arabia
19.7 UAE
19.8 South Africa
20 North America
20.1 Historical Data 2015-2019
20.2 Compliance
20.3 Technology
20.4 End-User
20.5 Key Countries
20.6 United States
20.7 Canada
21 Europe
21.1 Historical Data 2015-2019
21.2 Compliance
21.3 Technology
21.4 End-User
21.5 Key Countries
21.6 UK
21.7 Germany
21.8 France
21.9 Spain
21.10 Italy
21.11 Nordics
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Overview
22.2 Market Structure & Mapping of Competition
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 Ingenico Group (WORLDLINE)
23.2 Fujian Newland Payment Technology
23.3 PAX Global Technology
23.4 Verifone Systems
23.5 Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology (NEXGO)
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 FISERV
24.2 Cybernet
24.3 SZZT Electronics
24.4 USA Technologies
24.5 Visiontek Linkwell Telesystems
24.6 Centerm
24.7 BBPOS
24.8 DSPREAD Technology
24.9 Castles Technology
24.10 Bitel Corporation
24.11 New POS Technology Limited (NEW POS)
24.12 Sunyard System Engineering
24.13 Spire Payments
24.14 Shenzhen Justtide (Justtide)
24.15 Spectra Technologies
24.16 Vanstone Electronic (BEIJING)
24.17 DATECS
24.18 Yarus
24.19 WIZARPOS
24.20 Youtransactor
24.21 Equinox Payments
24.22 Bluebird
24.23 UIC
24.24 Panasonic Corporation
24.25 GERTEC
24.26 Shenzhen Kaifa Technology
24.27 Toshiba TEC Corporation
25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendations
26 Appendix
26.1 Abbreviations
