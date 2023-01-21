U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +1.08 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,206.93
    +1,821.98 (+8.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

The Worldwide Flexible Manufacturing Systems for Pharmaceuticals Industry is Projected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2031

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Flexible Manufacturing Systems for Pharmaceutical Industry Market By Product Type, By Technology, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry size was valued at $1,962.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $3,319.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

A flexible manufacturing system for pharmaceuticals is a system that includes specialized machineries, processes, and operations involved in pharmaceutical manufacturing that are capable of being modified and changed within a short span of time to cope with sudden market changes.

Government and private agencies across the world keep a close eye on the pharmaceutical industry owing to its inherent nature of being associated with the lives of people and animals. Moreover, it is one of the few industries that is highly affected by politics across the world. Along with this, diseases evolve and often develop immunity to medicines. Such factors drive the demand for flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry, as they allow quick response to market changes.

Increase in number of patients suffering from diseases such as heart diseases, diabetes, and arthritis rare diseases has significantly increased owing to rise in geriatric population. Furthermore, rise in number of patients has increased the demand for in pharmaceutical industry. These factors positively influence the growth of the flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry.

However, requirement for highly skilled professionals for operating and developing flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical is a major restraint in the industry. Furthermore, rise in pharmaceutical industry in the emerging nations provides lucrative growth opportunities for the industry.

The global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into modular manufacturing, data-driven manufacturing, single-use manufacturing, and continuous manufacturing. On the basis of technology, it is segmented into software and hardware. By end user, it is bifurcated into large pharmaceutical manufacturers and medium & small pharmaceutical manufacturers. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global market have adopted key strategies such as product launch, partnership, and acquisition to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.

Key companies profiled in the flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry report include Angstrom Technology, Biologics Modular, LLC, Chempharm, Cytiva, ESC (Environmental Systems Corporation), Exyte GmbH, G-CON Manufacturing, Germfree Laboratories Inc., IPM Technologies, KeyPlants Ab, ModuleCo Ltd., Modwave LLC, Nicomac Srl, NNE, Pharmadule Morimatsu AB, PR Pharma, and Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global flexible manufacturing systems for pharmaceutical industry market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
CHAPTER 4: FLEXIBLE MANUFACTURING SYSTEMS FOR PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Modular manufacturing
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Data-driven manufacturing
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Single-use manufacturing
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Continuous manufacturing
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 5: FLEXIBLE MANUFACTURING SYSTEMS FOR PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Hardware
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Software
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 6: FLEXIBLE MANUFACTURING SYSTEMS FOR PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY MARKET, BY END USER INDUSTRY
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Large Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.2.4 Large Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Flexible Manufacturing Systems for Pharmaceutical Industry Market by Method
6.2.4.1 Machine Flexibility Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.4.2 Volume Flexibility Market size and forecast, by region
6.3 Medium and Small Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
CHAPTER 7: FLEXIBLE MANUFACTURING SYSTEMS FOR PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Angstrom Technology
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Biologics Modular, LLC
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Chempharm
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 Cytiva
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 ESC (Environmental Systems Corporation)
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Exyte GmbH
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 G-CON Manufacturing
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Germfree Laboratories Inc.
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 IPM Technologies
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 KeyPlants Ab
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.11 ModuleCo Ltd.
9.11.1 Company overview
9.11.2 Company snapshot
9.11.3 Operating business segments
9.11.4 Product portfolio
9.11.5 Business performance
9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.12 Modwave LLC
9.12.1 Company overview
9.12.2 Company snapshot
9.12.3 Operating business segments
9.12.4 Product portfolio
9.12.5 Business performance
9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.13 Nicomac Srl
9.13.1 Company overview
9.13.2 Company snapshot
9.13.3 Operating business segments
9.13.4 Product portfolio
9.13.5 Business performance
9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.14 NNE
9.14.1 Company overview
9.14.2 Company snapshot
9.14.3 Operating business segments
9.14.4 Product portfolio
9.14.5 Business performance
9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.15 Pharmadule Morimatsu AB
9.15.1 Company overview
9.15.2 Company snapshot
9.15.3 Operating business segments
9.15.4 Product portfolio
9.15.5 Business performance
9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.16 PR Pharma Engineers Pvt. Ltd.
9.16.1 Company overview
9.16.2 Company snapshot
9.16.3 Operating business segments
9.16.4 Product portfolio
9.16.5 Business performance
9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.17 Univercells Technologies
9.17.1 Company overview
9.17.2 Company snapshot
9.17.3 Operating business segments
9.17.4 Product portfolio
9.17.5 Business performance
9.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqixbk

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-flexible-manufacturing-systems-for-pharmaceuticals-industry-is-projected-to-reach-3-3-billion-by-2031--301726717.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • 3 Stocks Down 70% or More That I'm Loading Up On in 2023

    The boom in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2020 and 2021 produced a lot of public companies that are starting to run into serious financial trouble in this difficult economic environment. Banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) was a product of the SPAC boom, and like many of its fellow ex-SPACs, its stock has performed poorly -- down about 79% from the peak. In addition to the general cooling off of high-growth stocks, investors are frustrated that SoFi's core student loan refinancing business remains at a virtual standstill, and there are worries that higher interest rates could hurt its lending operations, by far the more profitable side of the business.

  • Tech earnings expected out next week: Microsoft, Tesla, IBM, Intel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs look ahead to the tech stock earnings due out next week.

  • ‘The world’s largest Ponzi scheme’: Peter Schiff just blasted the US debt ceiling drama. Here are 3 assets he trusts amid major market anxiety

    The government is in a doom spiral of spending and borrowing

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023

    It's not a bad idea to check what stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owns. A $1,000 investment in the company in 1965, when he took over, would have been worth $36 million through 2021. Keep in mind that many of Berkshire's stocks were not selected by Buffett, but were chosen by one of his investing lieutenants, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, who have also have an impressive investing record.

  • Intel Stock Never Returned to Its Dot-Com Bubble High -- Could AT&T Be in the Same Boat?

    AT&T has had a negative return since the top of the dot-com bubble -- but the picture changes dramatically when you measure its performance from different perspectives.

  • ‘Overbought and overpriced’: This investor sees a bubble popping for one popular group of stocks

    Our call of the day from TheoTrade's Professor Jeff Bierman warns that the next group of stocks to come under pressure will be consumer staples.

  • Kinder Morgan Takes Its First Step Toward Capturing This Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) formed a new business unit in 2021 to capitalize on commercial opportunities as the global economy transitions to lower-carbon energy. The initial focus of its new Energy Transition Ventures group has been building a renewable natural gas platform. It has also been evaluating opportunities in other sectors, including carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS).

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Years

    Most companies currently paying dividends are equipped to do so for the foreseeable future. Only a handful of dividend-paying companies, however, are built to continue dishing out dividends into the distant unknown as unforeseen changes arise. Here's a closer look at three dividend stocks you can safely hold for years.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • Adding to 2 Stocks That Are Dividend Dynamos

    Despite what looks to be increasingly conservative top-line expectations, both names have retrenched in recent weeks.

  • 12 Hot Penny Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss 12 hot penny stocks on the rise. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Hot Penny Stocks On the Rise. Penny stocks usually trade under $5 and are favored by new investors or market participants who prefer day trading. Some key indicators that penny […]

  • Do Enphase Energy's (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • Microsoft Kicks Off Tech Earnings Set to Slump Most Since 2016

    (Bloomberg) -- US technology stocks are about to hit their next hurdle when earnings season for the most influential segment of the S&P 500 Index gets underway in the coming week: vanishing profits. Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues CutStocks Bounce Thanks to Tech Rally, Fed Comme

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From One of Wall Street’s Best Analysts

    Finding the right stock is the key to successful investing, but it’s never as easy as it sounds. The answer to the question, which stock to buy? is no secret, but it is hidden, in the avalanche of data that the markets produce. What’s needed is some clear signal that will cut through the noise and indicate the right stocks for the times. The quantity of data, and the sheer impossibility of parsing all of it in real time, makes a formidable barrier to successful stock picking – but Wall Street’s

  • 5 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Finding young and growing tech stocks is crucial to any investor's portfolio. The explosive returns these investments can have on a portfolio can accelerate your financial goals faster than nearly any other investment -- if purchased for the right price. Unfortunately, many investors found themselves on the wrong side of this coin during 2021, as many growth names were unrealistically valued.

  • How Apple Has So Far Avoided Layoffs: Lean Hiring, No Free Lunches

    No company is certain to avoid significant cutbacks in an economic environment as volatile as the current one, and Apple isn’t immune to the business challenges that have hit other tech giants. It is expected next month to report its first quarterly sales decline in more than three years. Apple has also slowed hiring in some areas.

  • Amazon's Stock Split: The Real Reason It Matters

    The e-commerce veteran split its stock in 2022 after a 23-year moratorium. That action speaks volumes.

  • CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    CVS Health (CVS) closed the most recent trading day at $87, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session.