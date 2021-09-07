U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

Worldwide Flexible Packaging Industry to 2029 - Downsizing of Packaging is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Packaging of the products is one of the most vital components in many sectors including fast moving consumer goods, food and beverages, pharmaceutical and others. Packaging protects and preserves the product from damage, and at the same time act as a crucial marketing and communication tool for the business. Flexible plastic packaging refers to the use of plastic material including polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) etc. to create non-rigid plastic structures whose shape can readily be changed. The technologies that shaped the modern flexible plastic packaging dates to 1690 when the first paper mill was established in the US.

Need For Cost Effectiveness and Quality Propelling Market Growth

Global flexible plastic packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%during forecast period (2021-2029). Global flexible plastic packaging market is primarily driven by cost effectiveness & increased shelf-life and rising demand from end-users. According to the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) (US), as compared to other types of packaging, flexible packaging can save cost up to 10 times thus, enables increased product yields by reducing content waste by 50-90%. Furthermore, as per Industry Council for Research and Packaging on the Environment (INCPEN), flexible plastic packaging reduced the wastage of food from 3-1% by extending the shelf-life of products such as dairy, vegetables, etc. Moreover, increasing demand for fresh food is propelling the adoption of flexible plastic packaging across the globe. As per a study by United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), flexible plastic bags produce 80% less solid waste than paper and other materials and consume 40% less energy to produce. In addition, the study also stated that a pound of plastic takes 91% lesser energy to recycle as compared to a pound of paper and other materials, making flexible plastic packaging materials more cost effective than other conventional packaging materials such as paper coupled with other advantages offered by them such as increased food shelf life, downsizing of packaging, lightweight and durability. Covid-19 led lock downs had significant adverse impact on the market due to interruption in production and logistics. The report covers the impact of the pandemic in-depth.

F&B Takes The Lion Share

Global flexible plastic packaging market has been segmented on the basis of type, printing technology and application. The application segment is further sub-segmented into food & beverages, cosmetics & toiletries, healthcare and others. Food & Beverages leads the application segment in terms of revenue in the global flexible plastic packaging market with around 58% market share in terms of revenue 2020. Adoption of flexible plastic packaging is rising in food and beverage industry owing to cost-effectiveness and other benefits offered by flexible plastics. The growing demand for food across the globe primarily due to rising population coupled with increased demand for packaged food is expected to drive the demand for flexible plastic packaging in food and beverages segment.

Ban on Plastics Going Slow in Asia Makes it The Largest Market

Geographically, the global flexible plastic packaging market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World (ROW). Asia Pacific leads the global flexible plastic packaging market by capturing largest market share in terms of revenue of around 40% in 2020. Flexible plastic packaging market in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by dominant position of Asia Pacific in plastic production, high investment to set up flexible packaging production plants coupled with growth in food and beverage market. Countries of Asia accounted for approximately 50% of the world plastic production in 2019. High plastic production results in high demand of plastics from fast moving consumer goods, food and beverages, pharmaceutical and other sectors.

Mergers & Acquisitions - Key Strategy Among The Top Tier

Merger and acquisition is the primary strategy adopted by companies in the global flexible plastic packaging market. The companies increase their dominance and market share by acquiring other companies to increase their product portfolio. The top companies include Amcor limited, Printpack Inc., Mondi Group, Bemis company Inc, Sealed Air Corporation and others.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by product categories

  • What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by regions

  • What is the key impact of Covid-19 over market revenues and market determinants in the wearable injectors market?

  • What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors influencing the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

  • What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors deterring the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

  • How to overcome the current market challenges and leverage the opportunities in each of the market segment?

  • Who are the key players in the flexible plastic packaging market and what are their key product categories and strategies?

  • What are the key strategies - mergers/acquisitions/R&D/strategic partnerships etc that companies are deploying to enhance market revenues and growth?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Market Determinants
3.1. Market drivers
3.1.1. Cost-effectiveness & increased shelf-life of the product
3.1.2. Downsizing of packaging
3.1.3. Rising demand from end users
3.1.4. Improvements in global manufacturing activities
3.2. Market restraints
3.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations
3.3. Market opportunities
3.3.1. Substitution of traditional packaging
3.3.2. Growth in demand for sustainable packaging solutions
3.3.3. Advancements in technology
3.4. Market challenges
3.4.1. Issues related to recyclability

Chapter 4. Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market By Type Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)
4.1. Market definition and scope
4.5. Market segmentation by type
4.5.1. Global Stand-Up Pouches Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ Million)
4.5.2. Global Flat Pouches Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ Million)
4.5.3. Global Rollstock Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ Million)
4.5.4. Global Gusseted Bags Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ Million)
4.5.5. Global Wicketed Bags Market Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ Million)
4.5.6. Global Wraps Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ Million)

Chapter 5. Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market By Printing Technology Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ Million)
5.1. Market definition and scope
5.5. Market segmentation
5.5.1. Global Flexography Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ Million)
5.5.2. Global Rotogravure Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ Million)
5.5.3. Global Digital Printing Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ Million)
5.5.4. Global Others Market Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ Million)

Chapter 6. Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market By Application Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ Million)
6.1. Market definition and scope
6.5. Market segmentation by application
6.5.1. Global Food & Beverages Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ Million)
6.5.2. Global Healthcare Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ Million)
6.5.3. Global Cosmetics & Toiletries Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ Million)
6.5.4. Global Other Applications Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ Million)

Chapter 7. North America Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

Chapter 8. Europe Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

Chapter 9. Asia Pacific Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

Chapter 10. RoW Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Estimations & Forecasts 2019 - 2029($ million)

Chapter 11. Company Profile
11.1. Amcor limited
11.1.1. Overview
11.1.2. Product Portfolio
11.1.3. Strategic Initiatives
11.1.4. SCOT Analysis
11.1.5. Strategic Analysis
11.2. Bemis Company, Inc.
11.2.1. OVERVIEW
11.2.2. Product PORTFOLIO
11.2.3. Strategic Initiatives
11.2.4. SCOT Analysis
11.2.5. Strategic Analysis
11.3. BERRY PLASTICS GROUP INC.
11.3.1. OVERVIEW
11.3.2. Product PORTFOLIO
11.3.3. Strategic Initiatives
11.3.4. SCOT Analysis
11.3.5. Strategic Analysis
11.4. LINPAC GROUP Limited (Acquired by The Klockner Pentaplast Group)
11.4.1. Overview
11.4.2. Product Portfolio
11.4.3. Strategic Initiatives
11.4.4. SCOT ANALYSIS
11.4.5. Strategic Analysis
11.5. MONDI GROUP
11.5.1. Overview
11.5.2. Product Portfolio
11.5.3. Strategic Initiatives
11.5.4. SCOT ANALYSIS
11.5.5. Strategic Analysis
11.6. PRINTPACK INC.
11.6.1. Overview
11.6.2. Product portfolio
11.6.3. Strategic initiative
11.6.4. Scot Analysis
11.6.5. Strategic analysis
11.7. reynolds consumer products Inc. (subsidiary of reynolds GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED)
11.7.1. Overview
11.7.2. Product Portfolio
11.7.3. Strategic Initiatives
11.7.4. SCOT ANALYSIS
11.7.5. Strategic Analysis
11.8. Huhtamaki Oyj
11.8.1. Overview
11.8.2. Product Portfolio
11.8.3. Strategic Initiatives
11.8.4. SCOT ANALYSIS
11.8.5. Strategic Analysis
11.9. Maco PKG
11.9.1. Overview
11.9.2. Product portfolio
11.9.3. Strategic initiative
11.9.4. Scot Analysis
11.9.5. Strategic analysis
11.10. sealed air corporation
11.10.1. Overview
11.10.2. Product Portfolio
11.10.3. Strategic initiative
11.10.4. SCOT ANALYSIS
11.10.5. Strategic Analysis
11.11. SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
11.11.1. Overview
11.11.2. Product portfolio
11.11.3. Strategic initiative
11.11.4. Scot Analysis
11.11.5. Strategic analysis
11.12. CLONDALKIN GROUP HOLDINGS BV
11.12.1. OVERVIEW
11.12.2. Product PORTFOLIO
11.12.3. Strategic Initiatives
11.12.4. SCOT Analysis
11.12.5. Strategic Analysis
11.13. CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES GROUP GMBH
11.13.1. Overview
11.13.2. Product portfolio
11.13.3. Strategic Initiatives
11.13.4. SCOT Analysis
11.13.5. Strategic Analysis
11.14. COVERIS HOLDINGS S.A.
11.14.1. Overview
11.14.2. Product portfolio
11.14.3. Strategic Initiatives
11.14.4. SCOT Analysis
11.14.5. Strategic Analysis
11.15. Universal Plastic
11.15.1. Overview
11.15.2. Product portfolio
11.15.3. SCOT Analysis
11.15.4. Strategic Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vwlpi0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


