U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,356.25
    -86.86 (-1.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,371.90
    -497.47 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,565.61
    -404.36 (-2.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.81
    -38.20 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.86
    -0.59 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.40
    -12.60 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.17 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    +0.0360 (+2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    -0.0168 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3070
    +0.3290 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,614.09
    -1,483.59 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.77
    -27.37 (-2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.87
    -32.53 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Worldwide Flexitanks Industry to 2028 - Featuring Qingdao LAF Packaging, Yunjet Plastics Packaging and Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexitanks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Single-trip, Multi-trip), By Application (Foodstuffs, Chemicals, Industrial Products, Wine & Spirits, Oils, Pharmaceutical Products), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global flexitanks market size is expected to reach USD 3.31 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2020 to 2028. The rising global trade of various liquid food products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and industrial products is principally augmenting the market growth.

Lower costs associated with flexitanks compared to conventional bulk liquid transport containers, such as ISO containers, IBCs, drums, and barrels, are likely to propel their demand. Furthermore, flexitanks carry higher payloads than IBCs and drums, which prove them to be a more economical means of bulk transportation.

A majority of the flexitanks are designed for single-use, which reduces the risk of packed product contamination. This superior protection against contamination makes them an ideal bulk packaging choice for food-grade liquids and pharmaceuticals. In addition, flexitanks do not require the forklift or other mechanism, which makes loading and unloading much faster. The aforementioned factors are attracting several application industries.

Low cost as compared to multi-trip flexitanks, wide availability, and lower risk of contamination are the key factors responsible for the high adoption of single-trip products. However, increasing sustainability trend is likely to restrain the growth of the single-trip flexitanks. Moreover, increasing demand for packaged liquid products, such as juices, and wines and spirits, on account of the rising penetration of the organized retail sector and substantial growth of the middle-class population, especially in emerging countries like China and India, is expected to fuel the market growth.

Flexitanks Market Report Highlights

  • The single-trip product segment accounted for the largest share of 93.8% in terms of revenue in 2020 owing to the excellent protection against contamination, low cost, wide availability, and non-requirement of cleaning as they are expendable

  • The foodstuffs application segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest revenue-based CAGR from 2020 to 2028. Increasing demand for packaged beverages and liquid food additives are mainly contributing to the growth of the segment

  • The chemicals application segment is expected to witness substantial growth from 2020 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of flexitanks, along with the fact that all non-toxic liquid chemicals can be transported using flexitanks

  • Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market and accounted for 64.43% share of the total volume in 2020. Increasing commodity trade, along with higher market penetration, is expected to spur the regional market growth

  • The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a significant number of medium-sized companies. Key players are focusing on competitive product pricing and introducing new products within the market to attract end-user companies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related Market Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends Analysis
3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends
3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Technology Framework
3.6. Flexitanks Market - Market Dynamics
3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.3. Industry Challenges
3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Flexitanks Market
3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.7.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.7.1.3. Threat of Substitution
3.7.1.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis
3.7.2.1. Political Landscape
3.7.2.2. Economic Landscape
3.7.2.3. Social Landscape
3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape
3.7.2.5. Environmental Landscape
3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape
3.8. Major Strategic Deals & Alliances
3.9. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Flexitanks Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Flexitanks Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.2. Single-trip
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Thousand)
4.3. Multi-trip
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Thousand)

Chapter 5. Flexitanks Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Flexitanks Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Foodstuffs
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Units) (USD Thousand)
5.3. Wine & Spirits
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Units) (USD Thousand)
5.4. Chemicals
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Units) (USD Thousand)
5.5. Oils
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Units) (USD Thousand)
5.6. Industrial Products
5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Units) (USD Thousand)
5.7. Pharmaceutical Goods
5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Units) (USD Thousand)

Chapter 6. Flexitanks Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market
7.2. Key Company Categorization
7.3. Vendor Landscape
7.3.1. List of Key Distributors & Channel Partners
7.3.2. Key Customers
7.3.3. Company Market Position Analysis
7.4. Private Companies
7.4.1. List of Key Emerging Companies

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1. Qingdao BLT Packing Industrial Co., Ltd. (BLT)
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Financial performance
8.1.3. Product benchmarking
8.1.4. Strategic initiatives
8.2. Braid Logistics UK Ltd.
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Financial performance
8.2.3. Product benchmarking
8.2.4. Strategic initiatives
8.3. Bulk Liquid Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Financial performance
8.3.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.4. Strategic initiatives
8.4. Buscherhoff Packaging Solutions GmbH
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Financial performance
8.4.3. Product benchmarking
8.4.4. Strategic initiatives
8.5. Environmental Packaging Technologies, Inc.
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Financial performance
8.5.3. Product benchmarking
8.5.4. Strategic initiatives
8.6. Full-Pak
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Financial performance
8.6.3. Product benchmarking
8.6.4. Strategic initiatives
8.7. K Tank Supply Ltd.
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Financial performance
8.7.3. Product benchmarking
8.7.4. Strategic initiatives
8.8. Mak & Williams Flexitank Supply Ltd.
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Financial performance
8.8.3. Product benchmarking
8.8.4. Strategic initiatives
8.9. MY FlexiTank (MYF)
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Financial performance
8.9.3. Product benchmarking
8.9.4. Strategic initiatives
8.10. KriCon Group BV
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Financial performance
8.10.3. Product benchmarking
8.10.4. Strategic initiatives
8.11. Qingdao LAF Packaging Co., Ltd.
8.11.1. Company overview
8.11.2. Financial performance
8.11.3. Product benchmarking
8.11.4. Strategic initiatives
8.12. SIA FLEXITANKS
8.12.1. Company overview
8.12.2. Financial performance
8.12.3. Product benchmarking
8.12.4. Strategic initiatives
8.13. Yunjet Plastics Packaging
8.13.1. Company overview
8.13.2. Financial performance
8.13.3. Product benchmarking
8.13.4. Strategic initiatives
8.14. Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd.
8.14.1. Company overview
8.14.2. Financial performance
8.14.3. Product benchmarking
8.14.4. Strategic initiatives
8.15. TRUST Flexitanks
8.15.1. Company overview
8.15.2. Financial performance
8.15.3. Product benchmarking
8.15.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cv10q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-flexitanks-industry-to-2028---featuring-qingdao-laf-packaging-yunjet-plastics-packaging-and-trans-ocean-bulk-logistics-among-others-301386771.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Will Moderna Stock Reach $500?

    Some people might have thought Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock market gains were over when the company pocketed an Emergency Use Authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in December. After all, the stock advanced 434% in 2020.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

    While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks ov

  • Here's Why We Think Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Semiconductor stocks fall, Endeavor wins on sports betting, Naked Brand shares surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including Endeavor, Naked Brand, and Huntsman.&nbsp;

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Peloton Interactive (PTON)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

  • Moderna CEO Predicts Pandemic Could End in 2022: Here's Why the Stock Could Plunge If He's Right

    The biotech's COVID-19 vaccine sales could sink once the pandemic is over.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Activision’s $18 million settlement, Merck nears purchase of Acceleron Pharma, Bridgerton leads in Netflix views

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Dell Technologies The Trade: D

  • 10 Best International Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best international stocks in 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best International Stocks in 2021. Diversifying your stock portfolio by increasing exposure to international companies working in high-growth areas is perhaps one of the best ways to hedge […]