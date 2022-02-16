U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,475.01
    +3.94 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,934.27
    -54.57 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,124.09
    -15.66 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.31
    +2.85 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.62
    -1.45 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.50
    +15.30 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.26 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1379
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3586
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4360
    -0.1600 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,039.55
    -31.13 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.97
    +1.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

The Worldwide Float Glass Industry is Expected to Reach $86+ Billion by 2028

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Float Glass Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global float glass market was valued at US$ 53,709.30 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 86,984.42 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Float glass is an extremely smooth and distortion free glass which is being used in various end-use industries such as building and construction, automotive, electronics, solar, among others. It is basically made by pouring the molten glass from the furnace into a chamber which contains a bed of molten tin. The increase in the use of float glass in interior design and modern architecture has played a major role in increasing the demand of float glass and are used in other building and construction applications which includes ceiling, flooring, reflective, coated, windows, mirrors, tabletops, and insulated glass. In addition, the growing use of float in automotive applications is expected to drive the float glass industry over the forecasted period.

Based on application, the float glass market is segmented into automotive and transportation, building and construction, electronics, and others. In 2020, the building and construction segment dominated the market. Float glass is increasingly becoming the most used glass for consumer applications. While in a semi-molten, waxy state, it can be easily shaped and formed to suit various applications. Clear float glass, tinted float glass, and textured float glass are used in residential and commercial applications, such as windows and doors, for aesthetic and functional purposes. The increase in the use of the glass in interior design and architecture has played a major role in increasing the demand of float glass along with being used towards the ceiling, flooring, reflective, coated, windows, mirrors, tabletops, and insulated glass. The market for the building and construction segment is further segmented into residential applications comprising domestic houses; commercial applications consisting of retail outlets, shopping malls, and airports; and industries.

Geographically, the float glass market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is the fastest growing and the dominating region in the global market. Asia Pacific is the dominating region for float glass market over the forecast period. The growing building and construction industry along with the increasing projects related to the field of renewable energy source and development of solar industry is driving the growth of float glass market in Asia Pacific region.

Asia-pacific region especially China, Japan and India are expected to increase the demand for float glass as compare to other geographical regions which is due to an expanded and established automotive, building and construction sector in this region. Along with this, increasing manufacturing industries coupled with growing industrialization which offers ample opportunities for key market players in the float glass market. Presence of various domestic and international players in the region will increased the focus of manufacturers on providing innovative products leading to increased opportunity for the float glass market to grow.

AGC Inc.; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., LTD (NSG Group); Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited; SCHOTT AG; Guardian Industries Holdings; Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.; China Glass Holdings Limited; Shenzhen Sun Global Glass Co. Ltd.; Saint Gobain Glass India; and Qingdao Migo Glass Co. Ltd. are among the major players operating in the global float glass market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global float glass market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Float Glass Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3.1 Raw Material:
4.3.2 Manufacturing/Process:
4.3.3 End Use:
4.4 Expert Opinion
4.5 Average Price of Float Glass At Global And Regional Level, 2020 (per ton)
4.6 Impact of China Electricity Issue with Respect To Glass Industry

5. Float Glass Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increase in Demand from Building & Construction Industry
5.1.2 Rise in Preference for Float Glass in Electronic Industry
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials
5.2.2 Global shortage of glass
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Float Glass
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Applications of Float Glass in Solar Industry
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Global Market- Global Float Glass Analysis
6.1 Global Market Overview
6.2 Float Glass Market -Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players

7. Float Glass Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Float Glass Market, By Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Clear Glass
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Clear Glass: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Tinted Glass
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Tinted Glass: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Textured Glass
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Textured Glass: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Others: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Float Glass Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Float Glass Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Automotive and Transportation
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Automotive and Transportation: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Building and Construction
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Building and Construction: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4.3 Residential
8.4.3.1 Overview
8.4.3.2 Residential: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4.4 Commercial
8.4.4.1 Overview
8.4.4.2 Commercial: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4.5 Industrial
8.4.5.1 Overview
8.4.6 Industrial: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Electronics
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Electronics: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Others: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Float Glass Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Industry Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Initiative
10.3 New Product Development

11. Impact of COVID-19
11.1 Overview - Impact of COVID-19
11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Company Profiles
12.1 AGC Inc.
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 CARDINAL GLASS INDUSTRIES, INC
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 China Glass Holdings Limited
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Guardian Industries Holdings
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 SHENZHEN SUN GLOBAL GLASS CO., LTD
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Saint-Gobain Glass India
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 SCHOTT AG
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 QINGDAO MIGO GLASS CO.,LTD.
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1lz4e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-float-glass-industry-is-expected-to-reach-86-billion-by-2028-301483995.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia beats Q4 estimates on power of data center, gaming businesses

    Nvidia reported its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in crypto

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Why Masimo Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were tanking 35.2% as of 12:37 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The steep decline came after the medical technology company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Tuesday. Masimo's results were actually pretty good.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock was up an astounding 30% this afternoon, thanks to better-than-expected results in the company's fourth quarter. Upstart's share price surge today shows that lots of investors are bullish on the company right now, but are they right to be so optimistic? First of all, Upstart's revenue increase was phenomenal.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • Fastly stock plunges after forecast calls for bigger 2022 growth slowdown than expected

    Fastly Inc. shares plunged nearly 25% in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the cloud-software company predicted 2022 revenue growth would slow down more than analysts expected.

  • AIG profit beats estimates on general insurance strength

    Catastrophe losses came in at just $189 million in the quarter to Dec. 31 and mainly stemmed from tornadoes in southern U.S. states and wildfires. Gross premiums written for the general insurance business rose 12% to more than $8 billion. The general insurance accident year combined ratio was 89.8, an improvement of 3.1 points from a year earlier.

  • Why ViacomCBS Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of entertainment company ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC), which announced Tuesday evening that it's changing its name to Paramount Global, reported earnings last night. Today, shares of Paramount (the name change has already gone into effect) are down 21.7% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. Don't be too confused about the name change and the unchanged ticker, by the way.

  • Why Shopify Stock Cratered on Wednesday

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) got crushed on Wednesday, tumbling as much as 18.4%. For the fourth quarter, Shopify generated revenue of $1.38 billion, up 41% year over year. At the same time, subscription revenue of $351.2 million climbed 26%.

  • Why Angi Stock Plunged More Than 21% in Morning Trading Today

    The digital home improvement company's Q4 earnings report did not please the market, despite strong top-line growth.

  • Cisco Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings and a Growing Buyback

    The networking giant reported revenue of $12.7 billion in the latest quarter, up 6% from a year ago. It also announced an additional $15 billion worth of potential stock buybacks

  • Earnings: Doordash posts record users and orders, Fisker beats on revenue

    Yahoo FInance's Rachelle Akuffo and Jared Blikre examine DoorDash's growth in users and revenue, in addition to Fisker's earnings beat.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy After Its Blistering Retreat?

    The e-commerce tools provider cratered after its earnings report. What does this mean for investors?

  • Blackstone to Buy Preferred Apartment in $5.8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is buying apartment owner Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. in a deal valued at $5.8 billion, extending its bet on rental housing across Sun Belt states. Most Read from BloombergStocks Rise as Fed Minutes Bring No Real Surprises: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine Up

  • Here's Why Upstart Holdings Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Stellar fourth-quarter results and a new stock buyback plan boosted Upstart's share price today.

  • 3 Poor-Performing Nasdaq Stocks Ready To Bounce Back Big Time

    If you're a fan of bargains, there are plenty of names worth a look left behind in the wake of the market's recent pullback.

  • Hookipa Pharma Stock Surges On HIV Pact With Gilead

    Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) for arenaviral immunotherapy as a component of a potential functional curative regimen for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). In April 2018, Gilead licensed exclusive rights to Hookipa's arenaviral platform to develop immunotherapies for HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV). The companies agreed to collaborate through a joint research phase, after which Gilead had rights

  • Why Fiverr Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock is sinking again today. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 0.9%. High-profile tech companies including Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Nvidia, and Roblox have recently reported earnings and seen significant sell-offs, and the trend appears to be impacting Fiverr.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.