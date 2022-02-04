U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

The Worldwide Flow Battery Industry is Expected to Reach $701 Million by 2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flow Battery Market (2021-2026) by Type, Material, Ownership, Storage, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Flow Battery Market is estimated to be USD 330.76 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 701.32 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.22%.

The long battery life of flow batteries is the major factor escalating the Global Flow Battery Market. The rising investments in renewable energy, huge demand for flow batteries in utilities, and increase in telecommunication tower and data center installations are further driving the Global Flow Battery Market. However, the high cost of raw materials, especially vanadium, and lack of proper standards for developing flow battery systems are the factors acting as restraints for the market.

The increasing penetration of flow batteries in residential applications and technological innovations related to battery space is anticipated to create new opportunities for the Global Flow Battery Market.

The Global Flow Battery Market is segmented based on Type, Material, Ownership, Storage, Application, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Volterion Dortmund, RFC Power, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Flow Battery Market The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Advantages of Flow Batteries
4.1.2 Improving Materials in Batteries
4.1.3 Increase in Electricity-Storage System for Renewables
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Raw Material
4.2.2 Lack of Proper Standards for Development of Flow Battery Systems
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Need for Power Supply Attributed to Increasing Number of Data Centres
4.3.2 Increasing Penetration of Flow Batteries in Residential Applications
4.3.3 Technological Innovations with Improved Capabilities
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Proper Standards for Development of Flow Battery Systems
4.4.2 Alternatives Batteries Available

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Flow Battery Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Redox Flow Battery
6.3 Hybrid Flow Battery

7 Global Flow Battery Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Vanadium
7.3 Zinc-Bromine
7.4 Others

8 Global Flow Battery Market, By Ownership
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Customer-Owned
8.3 Third-party Owned
8.4 Utility Owned

9 Global Flow Battery Market, By Storage
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Compact
9.3 Large Scale

10 Global Flow Battery Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Utilities
10.3 Commercial & Industrial
10.4 EV Charging Station
10.5 Others

11 Global Flow Battery Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles
13.1 CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.
13.2 Elestor
13.3 EnSync Energy System
13.4 ESS, Inc.
13.5 HydraRedox
13.6 Invinity Energy Systems
13.7 JenaBatteries GmbH
13.8 Largo Clean Energy
13.9 Le System Co., Ltd.
13.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation
13.11 Nanoflowcell
13.12 Nel ASA H2, Inc.
13.13 Primus Power
13.14 Redflow Limited
13.15 RFC Power
13.16 Schmid Group
13.17 StorEn Technologies Inc.
13.18 Storion Energy
13.19 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
13.20 Vanadis Power GmbH
13.21 V-Flow Tech
13.22 ViZn Energy Systems
13.23 Volterion Dortmund
13.24 VoltStorage GmbH

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fn1e5n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-flow-battery-industry-is-expected-to-reach-701-million-by-2026-301475602.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

