Worldwide Fly Ash Industry to 2026 - Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry is Driving Growth

The fly ash market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 4%, during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the construction industry and increasing government policies to promote the usage of fly ash are driving the market. On the flipside, harmful properties of fly ash and its non-suitability in cold weather conditions are hindering the growth of the market.

The fly ash market has been growing, owing to the rapid growth in the construction industry. When fly ash is mixed with lime and water, it forms a compound like Portland cement. The class F fly ash segment is experiencing a considerable growth, due to its usage in Portland cement, for mass concrete and high-strength mixes. It is used in embedded cement, mosaic tiles, and hollow blocks.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, with the largest consumption being registered in countries like India and China.

Increasing Demand from the Construction Industry

Growing population, increasing industrialization, and living standards have driven the demand in the construction industry and fly ash market.

Fly ash is used for the construction of embankments and roller compacted concrete dams. Fly ash is used as a filler in flowable fills and structural fills as it gives impermeability and provides more strength. It is also used as a filler material in asphalt road laying and is used to fill the voids.

It is used in the manufacture of Portland cement and also utilized in the manufacture of ash bricks used for construction as fly ash bricks require 25-30% less cement.

The emerging megaprojects of expressways and highways have increased the demand for fly ash market.

Globally the construction industry is increasing which is generating demand for fly ash. Asia-Pacific region is growing at a fastest CAGR across the globe followed by North America due to the promotion of fly ash by governments of various countries as it releases less carbon dioxide and is ecofriendly. Europe has the world's third largest fly ash market.

In Qatar, construction industry is growing at a rapid pace as FIFA world cup is scheduled in 2022 because of which new infrastructures, buildings, hotels and roads are being constructed.

In United States construction industry is backed by the good economic conditions, increasing job opportunities and government's commitment to boost construction industry. At present more than 50% of the concrete present in United States is manufactured using fly ash.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, the demand for fly ash from construction industry is projected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the largest and the fastest-growing region over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan.

The demand for fly ash is increasing due to the fact that various governments have emphasized ecological reasons for the consumption of fly ash. Usage of fly ash allows for a low water-cement ratio for similar mixtures when compared to non-fly ash mixes.

The government of countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, China, and India are investing more in infrastructure developments from fly ash as it is less permeable and emits less carbon dioxide, and hence to contribute towards fewer emissions.

The agriculture sector uses fly ash for soil stabilization, and it has accounted for about 14% of the fly ash market.

Mining industry is looking for alternative of stowing materials and fly ash has been demonstrated as the alternative as fly ash reduces water consumption by about 50%. Asia Pacific holds about 38% of the global mining project thus increasing the demand of fly ash.

It is also used in water treatment to reduce TDS (Total Dissolved Solids), TSS (Total Suspended Solids) and ph. level of water to purify water in the region thus propelling the demand of fly ash.

Major companies in the region include Boral Limited and Ashtech (India) Pvt Ltd. The aforementioned factors along with the government support have helped in contributing to the increasing demand of fly ash market.

