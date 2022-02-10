U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

The Worldwide Food Amino Acids Industry is Expected to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2029

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Amino Acids Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By Product; By Source; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global food amino acids market size is expected to reach USD 9,227.0 million by 2029 according to this new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Protein is made up of long-chain molecules called amino acids. Amino acids are an essential ingredient for living and maintaining good health. They are also known as macronutrients, and they combine to produce proteins. The building blocks of life are proteins and amino acids.

Amino acids can be found in a wide variety of foods, including meat, milk, eggs, soy, and other plants. Animal meals, as opposed to plant foods, are thought to have higher protein to energy ratios and improved protein and amino acid digestibility. Amino acids can be made by protein hydrolysis, chemical synthesis, or microbiological (biotechnological) methods. It is used as a supplement to boost athletic performance or mood, prevent muscle loss, and promote natural weight loss.

Amino acids are employed in a variety of applications, including flavor development, preservation, nutritional component building block, all of which are projected to drive market expansion. Furthermore, the global market for feed amino acids has increased due to increased demand for meat and dairy products, as well as changes in food preferences.

Based on the application, convenience food is predicted to increase at the fastest rate during the projection period. Because of the surge in demand for processed and convenience meals, there has been an increase in demand for food amino acids in recent years. Factors such as rising consumer wealth, more female participation in the workforce, and increased use of household technologies are driving the demand for convenience food.

Key players operating in the industry are Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Amino GmbH, Brenntag AG, CJ Corporation, Daesang Corporation, Evonik Industries, Kingchem LLC, Prinova Group LLC, Sigma-Aldrich, Sunrise Nutrachem Group. To fulfill future demand for animal feed, the leading manufacturer has boosted the manufacturing of amino feed.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Food Amino Acids Market Insights
4.1. Food Amino Acids - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Food Amino Acids Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)
4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)
4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.4. PESTEL Analysis
4.5. Food Amino Acids Market Industry Trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Product
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Product, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
5.3. Lysine
5.3.1. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Lysine, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
5.4. Glutamic Acid
5.4.1. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Glutamic Acid, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
5.5. Methionine
5.5.1. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Methionine, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
5.6. Tryptophan
5.6.1. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Tryptophan, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

6. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Source
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Source, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
6.3. Animal-Derived
6.3.1. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Animal-Derived, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
6.4. Plant-Derived
6.4.1. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Plant-Derived, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
6.5. Synthetically Derived
6.5.1. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Synthetically Derived, by Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

7. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Application
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Application, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million) (Kilotons) ()
7.3. Infant Food Formulations
7.3.1. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Infant Food Formulations, By Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.4. Convenience Food
7.4.1. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Convenience Food, By Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.5. Food Fortification
7.5.1. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Food Fortification, By Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million) (Kilotons)
7.6. Beverages
7.6.1. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Beverages, By Region, 2017 - 2029 (USD Million) (Kilotons)

8. Global Food Amino Acids Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
9.1.1. Expansion
9.1.2. Acquisitions
9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Ajinomoto Co.
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financial Performance
10.1.3. Product Benchmarking
10.1.4. Recent Development
10.2. Amino GmbH
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Performance
10.2.3. Product Benchmarking
10.2.4. Recent Development
10.3. Brenntag AG
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Performance
10.3.3. Product Benchmarking
10.3.4. Recent Development
10.4. CJ Corporation
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Product Benchmarking
10.4.4. Recent Development
10.5. Daesang Corporation
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financial Performance
10.5.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.4. Recent Development
10.6. Evonik Industries
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Financial Performance
10.6.3. Product Benchmarking
10.6.4. Recent Development
10.7. Kingchem LLC
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Financial Performance
10.7.3. Product Benchmarking
10.7.4. Recent Development
10.8. Prinova Group LLC
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Financial Performance
10.8.3. Product Benchmarking
10.8.4. Recent Development
10.9. Sigma-Aldrich
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Financial Performance
10.9.3. Product Benchmarking
10.9.4. Recent Development
10.10. Sunrise Nutrachem Group
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Financial Performance
10.10.3. Product Benchmarking
10.10.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jg85n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-food-amino-acids-industry-is-expected-to-reach-9-2-billion-by-2029--301479819.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

