Worldwide Food Authenticity Industry to 2030 - Featuring SGS, Intertek Group and Eurofins Scientific Among Others

·9 min read

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Authenticity Market by Target Testing, Technology and Food Tested: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers or customers. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) specifies two main target testing of food frauds, sale of food that is unfit and potentially harmful and deliberate mis-description of food. In the recent times, food authenticity testing is not only used as a tool to identify gross substitution such as whisky, horsemeat, or olive oil, but is also used to differentiate between Welsh or Scottish lamb, farmed or wild salmon, and pure or sweetened fruit juice.

Implementation of various regulations on food safety particularly in the developed economies drives the growth of the global food authenticity market. Recycling of animal by-products, sale of goods past their "use by" date, fake statements about ingredients, and unsafe food handling processes are some of the major food fraud activities. The consumption of contaminated food, including toxic chemicals and radioactive materials, results in foodborne illness, which may further lead to death. The implementation of stringent regulations by many leading food safety organizations, such as Food Standards Agency, European Food Safety Authority, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, and Canadian Food Inspection Agency to prevent health of consumer and food fraud is expected to drive the growth of the global food authenticity market.

In addition, rise in economically motivated adulterations (EMA) due to high competition among food producers and increase in instances of food debasement such as adulterations, false labelling, and certification also boost the growth of the food authenticity market.

However, high cost of food authenticity, availability of relatively cheap substitutes, and anti-dumping policies on food authenticity are expected to hamper the market growth. The global food authenticity market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of several well-established manufacturers and vendors. The market is undergoing significant consolidation over the last few years, and this trend is expected to continue further, due to increase in acceptance of food authenticity and technological advancements.

By target testing, the market is classified into meat speciation, country of origin & aging, adulteration test, and false labelling. The report emphasizes on different technologies used for food authenticity, which include polymerase chain reaction based, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, isotope method, immunoassay based/ELISA, and others. Depending on food tested, it is categorized into meat & meat products; dairy & dairy products; cereals, grains, and pulses; processed food; and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report focuses on the Food Authenticity market growth prospects, restraints, and opportunities of the global Food Authenticity market. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as competitive intensity of competitors, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants, and bargaining power of buyers of the Food Authenticity market.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are SGS S.A., Intertek Group Plc., Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group Ltd., Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., EMSL Analytical Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, and Genetic ID NA, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Porter's five forces analysis
3.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.2.2. Threat of new entrants
3.2.3. Threat of substitution
3.2.4. Intensity of competitive rivalry
3.2.5. Bargaining power of buyers
3.3. Impact of COVID-19
3.4. Multiple Scenario
3.4.1. Optimistic
3.4.1.1. Growth of more advanced techniques to bring ease in food authentication
3.4.2. Most Likely
3.4.2.1. Restrictions during the initial phase
3.4.3. Conservative
3.4.3.1. Loosen governmental emphasis over food frauds amid COVID-19
3.5. Multiple Scenario
3.6. Market dynamics
3.6.1. Drivers
3.6.1.1. Implementation of stringent regulations related to food fraud
3.6.1.2. Rise in economically motivated adulterations (EMA) due to high competition among food producers
3.6.1.3. Increase in instances of food debasement such as adulterations, false labelling, and certification
3.6.1.4. Cost effective and time efficient techniques to drive food authenticity market.
3.6.2. Restraints
3.6.2.1. Lack of food control infrastructure in the developing economies
3.6.2.2. Complexity in testing techniques
3.6.2.3. Lack of harmonization of regulations
3.6.3. Opportunities
3.6.3.1. Technological advancements
3.6.3.2. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, South Africa, and other countries
3.6.3.3. Emergence of new techniques of easy detection of frauds is likely to propel the market in future
3.7. Food products with high risk of fraud
3.8. Various types of food frauds

CHAPTER 4: FOOD AUTHENTICITY MARKET, BY TARGET TESTING
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Meat speciation
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.2.3. Market analysis by country
4.3. Country of origin and ageing
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.3.3. Market analysis by country
4.4. Adulteration tests
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast
4.4.3. Market analysis by country
4.5. False labeling
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast
4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: FOOD AUTHENTICITY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Based
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast
5.2.3. Market analysis by country
5.3. Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast
5.3.3. Market analysis by country
5.4. Isotope method
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast
5.4.3. Market analysis by country
5.5. Immunoassay-Based/Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay ( ELISA )
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast
5.5.3. Market analysis by country
5.6. Others
5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.6.2. Market size and forecast
5.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: FOOD AUTHENTICITY MARKET, BY FOOD TESTED
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Meat & meat products
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast
6.2.3. Market analysis by country
6.3. Dairy & dairy products
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast
6.3.3. Market analysis by country
6.4. Cereals, grains, and pulses
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast
6.4.3. Market analysis by country
6.5. Processed food
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast
6.5.3. Market analysis by country
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.6.2. Market size and forecast
6.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: FOOD AUTHENTICITY MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
8.1. Top winning strategies
8.2. Product mapping
8.3. Competitive dashboard
8.4. Competitive heat map
8.5. Key developments
8.5.1. Acquisition
8.5.2. Business Expansion
8.5.3. Product Launch

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. ALS LIMITED
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key Executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Operating business segments
9.1.5. Product portfolio
9.1.6. Business performance
9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2. EMSL ANALYTICAL INC.
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key Executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.3. EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key Executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Product portfolio
9.3.5. Business performance
9.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. GENETIC ID INC
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key Executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. INTERTEK GROUP PLC
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key Executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Operating business segments
9.5.5. Product portfolio
9.5.6. R&D Expenditure
9.5.7. Business performance
9.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. LGC GROUP
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key Executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.6.5. Business performance
9.7. MERIEUX NUTRISCIENCES
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key Executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.8. MICROBAC LABORATORIES, INC.
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key Executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Operating business segments
9.8.5. Product portfolio
9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. ROMER LABS DIVISION HOLDING GmbH
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key Executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.10. SGS SA
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key Executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Operating business segments
9.10.5. Product portfolio
9.10.6. Business performance
9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oio8kw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-food-authenticity-industry-to-2030---featuring-sgs-intertek-group-and-eurofins-scientific-among-others-301519052.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

