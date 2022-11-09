U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

The Worldwide Food and Beverages (F&B) Coding and Marking Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Food and Beverages (F&B) Coding and Marking Equipment Market

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food and Beverages (F&B) Coding and Marking Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.77% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

In the food and beverage industry, coding and marking equipment are used for providing product-specific information. Common marking and coding formats include barcodes, QR codes and 2D codes, and include information about the product's price, manufacturing date, batch number, expiry date, shelf life, ingredients and industry certifications.

Marking and coding can help in improving supply chain traceability and visibility of products. They also assist in building and maintaining brand image by assuring consumers of the authenticity and freshness of a product. Nowadays, vendors are utilizing marking and coding for tracking consumer habits and creating tailored marketing programs.

Global F&B Coding and Marking Equipment Market Drivers:

In recent years, the increasing number of counterfeit products has encouraged the governments of various nations to implement stringent regulations mandating F&B manufacturers to print detailed product information on the packaging. These regulations have created a positive impact on the demand for up-to-date coding and marking equipment in the industry.

Moreover, a rise in health and safety concerns has encouraged consumers to look for products with regulatory certificates and traceability tags.

Apart from this, the global F&B coding and marking equipment market has witnessed a series of technological advancements which have maximized efficiency and flexibility. For instance, manufacturers are introducing printers that recycle any unused ink to reduce waste and production costs. They are also developing equipment with lower replacement requirements to reduce downtime.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What is the market size for the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market?
2. What is the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market growth?
3. What are the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market drivers?
4. What are the key industry trends in the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market?
6. What is the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market breakup by type?
7. What is the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market breakup by technology?
8. What are the major regions in the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market?
9. Who are the key companies/players in the global food and beverages (F&B) coding and marking equipment market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Food and Beverages Coding and Marking Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Technology
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Primary Packaging Coding
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Secondary Packaging Coding
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Continuous Inkjet
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Laser
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Thermal Transfer Overprinting
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Print and Apply Labeling Machine
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Piezoelectric Inkjet
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Valve Inkjet
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Thermal Inkjet
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Food Industry
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Beverage Industry
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Europe
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 North America
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Global Food and Beverages Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats

11 Global Food and Beverages Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Research and Development
11.3 Raw Material Procurement
11.4 Manufacturing
11.5 Marketing
11.6 Distribution
11.7 End-Use

12 Global Food and Beverages Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Global Food and Beverages Coding and Marking Equipment Industry: Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Danaher Corporation
14.3.2 Domino Printing Sciences plc
14.3.3 Hitachi Ltd.
14.3.4 Diagraph Corporation
14.3.5 ID Technology (Pro Mach, Inc.)
14.3.6 Superior Case Coding, Inc.
14.3.7 Universal Labeling Systems
14.3.8 SATO America
14.3.9 Durable Technologies
14.3.10 Jantech Marking Equipment
14.3.11 Brother Industries, Ltd.
14.3.12 Dover Corporation
14.3.13 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldwcdd

