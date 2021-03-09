Worldwide Food Certification Industry to 2027 - Key Trends, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
This report provides provides comprehensive research with in-depth data and contemporary analysis of Food Certification Market at a global, regional and key country level, split by different sub-segments of the industry.
The report presents growth projections in the Food Certification Market between 2021 and 2027 for companies operating across different types, applications, and end-user verticals.
Food Certification Market is quickly reaching its pre-COVID levels and a healthy growth rate is expected over the forecast period driven by the V-shaped recovery in most of the developing nations.
Key strategies of companies operating in Food Certification Market Industry are identified as showcasing their contactless manufacturing and delivery methods, highlighting USP statements, focus on product packaging, and increased the presence of products on online platforms.
The food industry is set to experience a few changes in 2021 due to the increased consciousness of consumers in selecting food. This inclination towards sustainable, regenerative, plant-based food and demand for foods and beverages with immunity-boosting ingredients is driving the demand for these products and their constituents. Do It Yourself (DIY) trend has seen huge momentum during Corona times and is expected to continue in 2021.
Considering the rapidly changing market landscape, companies are changing their perspectives on expanding beyond traditional markets. In addition to focusing on widening applications, introducing new product portfolios, most food and beverage companies are planning to capture domestic and international markets.
Fast pace recovery of developing economies leading to increased disposable income will support the Food Certification Market demand between 2021 and 2027.
Lockdowns across the globe in 2020 and continuing restrictions in 2021 disrupted the supply chain posing challenges for manufactures in the Food Certification Market. Intense competition, pricing issues, and shifting consumer preferences will continue to put pressure on vendors' profit margins.
Short-term and long-term trends affecting the market landscape are included in the research. Further, market drivers, restraints, and potential opportunities are also provided in the report.
The Food Certification report computes the 2020 market value in revenue terms based on the average Food Certification prices and sales/revenue models of key companies operating in the Food Certification Market Industry. The study forecasts the market size to 2027 for different types of Food Certification and provides respective market share and growth rates.
The study discusses technological innovations and the potential shift in demand among various products in the Food Certification Market, over the forecast period. The leading five companies in the Food Certification Market Industry together with their products, key strategies, and comparisons are provided.
The Food Certification Market size, share, and outlook across different types and applications are provided at geographic levels of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, South and Central America. Further, country-level Food Certification Market value is also provided.
All recent developments in Food Certification Market Industry including mergers, acquisitions, contract awards, licenses, product launches, and expansion plans are included in the report.
Base Year - 2020; Forecast period: 2021 - 2027
Publication frequency - Every six months
Research Methodology - Data triangulation with top-down and Bottom-up approach are used for market size
Scope of the Report
Global Food Certification Market Industry size, 2020-2027
Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Porter's Five forces analysis
Types of Food Certification, 2020-2027
Food Certification applications and end-user verticals market size, 2020-2027
Food Certification Market size across countries, 2020-2027
5 leading companies in the industry - overview, key strategies, financials, and products
Latest market news and developments
Key Topics Covered:
1. Table of Contents
2. Food Certification Market Latest Trends, Drivers and Challenges, 2020 -2027
2.1 Food Certification Market Overview
2.2 Post COVID Strategies of Leading Food Certification Companies
2.3 Food Certification Market Insights, 2021-2027
2.3.1 Leading Food Certification types, 2021-2027
2.3.2 Leading Food Certification End-User industries, 2021-2027
2.3.3 Fast-Growing countries for Food Certification sales, 2021-2027
2.4 Food Certification Market Drivers and Restraints
2.4.1 Food Certification Demand Drivers to 2027
2.4.2 Food Certification Challenges to 2027
2.5 Food Certification Market-Five Forces Analysis
2.5.1 Food Certification Industry Attractiveness Index, 2020
2.5.2 Threat of New Entrants
2.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
2.5.6 Threat of Substitutes
3. Global Food Certification Market Value, Market Share, and Forecast to 2027
3.1 Global Food Certification Market Overview, 2020
3.2 Global Food Certification Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)
3.3 Global Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027
3.4 Global Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027
3.5 Global Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by Region, 2021-2027
4. Asia Pacific Food Certification Market Value, Market Share and Forecast to 2027
4.1 Asia Pacific Food Certification Market Overview, 2020
4.2 Asia Pacific Food Certification Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)
4.3 Asia Pacific Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027
4.4 Asia Pacific Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027
4.5 Asia Pacific Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027
4.6 Key Companies in Asia Pacific Food Certification Market
5. Europe Food Certification Market Value, Market Share, and Forecast to 2027
5.1 Europe Food Certification Market Overview, 2020
5.2 Europe Food Certification Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)
5.3 Europe Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027
5.4 Europe Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027
5.5 Europe Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027
5.6 Key Companies in Europe Food Certification Market
6. North America Food Certification Market Value, Market Share and Forecast to 2027
6.1 North America Food Certification Market Overview, 2020
6.2 North America Food Certification Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 North America Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027
6.4 North America Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027
6.5 North America Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027
6.6 Key Companies in North America Food Certification Market
7. South and Central America Food Certification Market Value, Market Share and Forecast to 2027
7.1 South and Central America Food Certification Market Overview, 2020
7.2 South and Central America Food Certification Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)
7.3 South and Central America Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027
7.4 South and Central America Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027
7.5 South and Central America Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027
7.6 Key Companies in South and Central America Food Certification Market
8. Middle East Africa Food Certification Market Value, Market Share and Forecast to 2027
8.1 Middle East Africa Food Certification Market Overview, 2020
8.2 Middle East and Africa Food Certification Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)
8.3 Middle East Africa Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027
8.4 Middle East Africa Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027
8.5 Middle East Africa Food Certification Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027
8.6 Key Companies in Middle East Africa Food Certification Market
9. Food Certification Market Structure
9.1 Key Players
9.2 Food Certification Companies - Key Strategies and Financial Analysis
9.2.1 Snapshot
9.2.2 Business Description
9.2.3 Products and Services
9.2.4 Financial Analysis
10. Food Certification Industry Recent Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Publisher Expertise
11.2 Research Methodology
11.3 Annual Subscription Plans
11.4 Contact Information
