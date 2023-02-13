The Worldwide Food Encapsulation Industry is Projected to Reach $55.4 Billion by 2030: Emergence of Micro-Encapsulation Bodes Well for the Market
Global Market for Food Encapsulation
Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Encapsulation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Food Encapsulation estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Probiotics & Prebiotics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vitamins segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Food Encapsulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
ABCO Laboratories Inc.
Advanced BioNutrition Corporation
Aveka Inc.
AVEKA, Inc.
Balchem Corporation
Cargill Inc.
Coating Place Inc.
Encapsys LLC
Firmenich Inc.
FrieslandCampina Kievit
LycoRed Ltd.
Maxx Performance Inc.
Royal DSM N.V.
Sensient Technologies Corporation
Symrise AG
Taste Tech Ltd.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
269
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$38.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$55.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.5%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Food Encapsulation - A Quick Primer
Recent Market Activity
Encapsulation Entails Improved Functionality
Global Food Encapsulation Market Set for a Steady Growth
Growing Demand for Health-based Foods Spur Growth in Food Encapsulation Market
Growth Drivers - In a Nutshell
Analysis by Technology
Market by Core Phase
Micro-Encapsulation of Probiotics to Drive Growth
Functional Foods - A Major Growth Driver
Food Additives Propel Market Expansion
Emerging Markets to Take Over from Developed Markets
Market Challenges
Competition
Food Encapsulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Boom in Functional Foods Boosts Prospects
Polysaccharides Shell Material Dominates the Global Food Encapsulation Market
The Emergence of Micro-Encapsulation Bodes Well for the Market
Expanding Applications Drive Product Innovations
Customized Encapsulation to Unlock Opportunities
Rise of Nanotechnology in the Food Sector Offers Improved Prospects
Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area
Nanoencapsulation Vis-a-Vis Conventional Encapsulation Technologies
Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability
New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages
Marine Nutraceutical Products Offer Potential Growth Prospects
Surging Popularity of Omega-3 as the Most Coveted Heart-Healthy Ingredient Drives Strong Market Growth
Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in Supplements and Functional Foods
Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive Function in Older People
Encapsulation of Essential Oils - The Future of Food Preservation
Enzyme Encapsulation - The Future of Bakery/Dairy Industries
Popularity of Yogurt to Promote Encapsulation Technologies
Promotional Programs & Innovations in Flavors Spur Growth
Yogurt Drinks: A Market with High Growth Potential
TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS IN THE RECENT PAST
The Field of Encapsulation Marked by Innovation Galore
Nano Liposomes to Encapsulate Preservatives
Erythritol Crystals to Improve Flavor Encapsulation
Smart Capsules to Improve Bioactive Ingredient Delivery
New Technology Enables Sprinkling of Supplements on Foods
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqlef1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900