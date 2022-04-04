U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,542.00
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,683.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,894.25
    +30.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,090.50
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.28
    +3.01 (+3.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.90
    +12.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    +0.18 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    -0.0049 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3820
    +0.0050 (+0.21%)
     

  • Vix

    20.47
    -0.09 (-0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3107
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6500
    +0.1600 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,040.18
    -301.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.69
    +43.42 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.17
    +1.27 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Worldwide Food Safety Testing Industry to 2027 - Featuring AsureQuality, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Bureau Veritas Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Food Safety Testing Market

Global Food Safety Testing Market
Global Food Safety Testing Market

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Safety Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food safety testing market reached a value of US$ 19.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 33.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.97% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Poor hygiene during food preparation and processing can lead to contamination and serious diseases, such as diarrhea and cancer. As a result, governing agencies of various countries are implementing stringent food safety guidelines to ensure that food products undergo vigorous testing procedures before being sold in the market. Food safety testing focuses on detecting the presence of potential toxicants, such as harmful organisms, pathogens, preservatives, and chemicals, among different food products. It also assists in identifying adverse effects, maintaining food hygiene, and preventing and controlling foodborne illnesses.

Food Safety Testing Market Trends:

Rising instances of food adulteration and contamination are among the major risk factors for the spread of foodborne diseases that contribute significantly to healthcare costs. This represents one of the key factors catalyzing the need for food safety testing across the globe. It ensures in maintain the quality of food products, which avoids potential health hazards to consumers. Moreover, the growing consumption of packaged food products on account of rapid urbanization, busy lifestyles, and improving income levels is bolstering the market growth. The growing awareness among individuals about food hygiene and safety is also driving the market.

Apart from this, automation, versatility, and the speed of analysis, along with stringent regulatory frameworks on food safety, are encouraging food processors to adopt immunoassays (IAs) in food testing. Furthermore, leading market players are introducing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) kits, standard and chromogenic media, and immune sera for the fast and qualitative detection of pathogens in real-time. They are also focusing on developing methods that help minimize the time and cost of food testing while ensuring accurate results. This is anticipated to positively influence the adoption of food safety testing worldwide.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global food safety testing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, food tested and technology.

Breakup by Type:

  • Pathogen

  • Genetically Modified Organism

  • Chemical and Toxin

  • Others

Breakup by Food Tested:

  • Meat and Meat Products

  • Dairy and Dairy Products

  • Cereals, Grains and Pulses

  • Processed Food

  • Others

Breakup by Technology:

  • Agar Culturing

  • PCR-based Assay

  • Immunoassay-based

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ADPEN Laboratories Inc., ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bureau Veritas, DNV AS (Stiftelsen Det Norske Veritas), Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Merieux NutriSciences, NEOGEN Corporation, NSF International, SGS SA and TUV SUD.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global food safety testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food safety testing market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the food tested?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global food safety testing market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Food Safety Testing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Pathogen
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Genetically Modified Organism
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Chemical and Toxin
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Food Tested
7.1 Meat and Meat Products
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Dairy and Dairy Products
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Cereals, Grains and Pulses
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Processed Food
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Agar Culturing
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 PCR-based Assay
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Immunoassay-based
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ADPEN Laboratories Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 ALS Limited
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 AsureQuality Limited
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Bureau Veritas
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 DNV AS (Stiftelsen Det Norske Veritas)
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Eurofins Scientific
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Intertek Group plc
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Merieux NutriSciences
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 NEOGEN Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 NSF International
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 SGS SA
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.13 TUV SUD
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rum36s

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • China’s Bet on Sending Its Exports Through Russia Hits Setback

    Sanctions imposed on the Kremlin are disrupting Beijing’s ambitions to move more exports by rail to Europe. “It’s a painful setback,” one consultant says.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

    Google's parent company will split its shares in July, and there are many reasons to think it's undervalued.

  • The Battery Metal Really Worrying China Is Lithium, Not Nickel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Nickel has captured much of the limelight among battery metals in recent weeks, and understandably so. Wild price swings, including an unprecedented 250% advance over two

  • GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

    GM's joint venture in Shanghai asks workers to live in the plant to keep production going as the city goes on lockdown.

  • ‘I have researched the right moves over the past 12 months; I am still confused…claiming Social Security is a nerve-racking decision’

    As a couple prepares for their 65th birthdays, the big question is when to take Social Security payments?

  • Howard Schultz Is Back as Starbucks CEO. Here’s His To-Do List.

    The executive is taking the helm at the coffee chain for the third time as consumers face higher prices, some employees are dissatisfied and its key China market is challenged.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • Oil Prices Move Back Above $100 After Last Week’s Steep Decline

    Oil prices in the U.S. tumbled 13% last week, the biggest weekly decline in two years, following President Joe Biden's announced plans to release 1 million barrels of oil per day from reserves to help lower prices.

  • 3 Recent Wins for Robinhood

    Since going public last year, the popular online retail brokerage Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) has been volatile, at one point rising to $55 per share before crashing down to roughly $13.30 per share now and a roughly $11.5 billion market cap. As the pioneer of commission-free online stock trading, Robinhood has accumulated a big audience but faces challenges in staving off competition, maintaining its large user base, and eventually reaching profitability. Recently, Robinhood announced that it would be extending its trading hours from normal market hours to between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., enabling investors to put in trades in pre-market hours or after the market closes.

  • 10 Companies Are Hiring Like Crazy And Investors Aren't Pleased

    America's hiring, and that's supposedly a positive for the economy. But investors are punishing shares of S&P 500 companies adding the most.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages

    BMW has halted production at two German factories. Mercedes is slowing work at its assembly plants. Volkswagen, warning of production stoppages, is looking for alternative sources for parts.

  • Supply chains: ‘Nearshoring’ could be the answer to America’s logistics problems, Deloitte exec says

    The trend toward more "nearshoring" to alleviate the global supply chain chaos is not new but is increasingly important, according to Deloitte Vice Chairman of US Industrial Products & Construction Leader Paul Wellener.

  • Ukraine crisis: Sunflower oil could be next shortage, says UK bottling company

    Edible Oils, which packages oil for the UK retail market, told the BBC it only has enough sunflower oil left to last a few weeks due to shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.

  • UPS partners with Jumia to expand delivery network in Africa

    Global logistics and package delivery company UPS will leverage Jumia’s network across Africa to grow its reach in the continent, following a new partnership announced today that gives it access to the e-commerce firm’s last mile delivery infrastructure. This means that UPS customers can pick-up or drop-off packages for sending across the world at Jumia’s stations in Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria. Plans are underway to expand the partnership to Ghana and Ivory Coast, and the rest of its markets in Africa (Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Uganda and South Africa) thereafter.

  • Oil Climbs Above $100 With EU Working on New Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied back above $100 as the European Union said it was working on new Russian sanctions, while Saudi Arabia hiked its prices for Asian buyers further into record territory. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • Brazil's Petrobras CEO appointee may faces conflict of interest probe

    The prosecutor's office at Brazil's federal audit court (TCU) has asked the court to open an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro's appointment of Adriano Pires as chief executive of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro, for a possible conflict of interest. According to a document seen by Reuters and dated March 31, deputy prosecutor Lucas Furtado at the TCU said Pires's work as consultant for multinational oil companies "strongly indicates the existence of a possible conflict of interest" if he becomes Petrobras CEO.

  • U.S. East Coast jet fuel costs soar on shortage fears

    Jet fuel prices are soaring on the U.S. East Coast, home to some of the world's busiest airports, with buyers anticipating a growing shortage as supply dwindles amid sanctions on Russian energy exports. Following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States and allies slapped heavy sanctions on Russian industry, leading to a tightening in worldwide energy markets. Russia is the world's largest exporter of crude and petroleum products, and the supply crunch is filtering through to global markets.

  • How Social Security Works for the Self-Employed

    You still have to pay into Social Security if you're self-employed. But there are deductions to help lighten the tax burden.