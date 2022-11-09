U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

The Worldwide Food Traceability Industry is Expected to Reach $29.2 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Food Traceability Market

Global Food Traceability Market
Global Food Traceability Market

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Traceability Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food traceability market reached a value of US$ 16.46 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.22 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.04% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Food traceability helps track the movement of a food product and its ingredients through all steps in the supply chain, forward and backward. It involves documenting and linking the production, processing, and distribution of different food products and ingredients. It helps governing authorities in product tracing during the outbreak of a foodborne illness to find the source of the product rapidly and where the contamination may have occurred. This enables faster removal of the affected product from the marketplace, thereby reducing incidences of foodborne illnesses.

Food Traceability Market Trends:

With the growing global supply chain, food safety is becoming a significant concern for consumers and regulators. This, coupled with the increasing number of deaths on account of food contamination, represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market.

Moreover, food traceability is a part of an overall cost-effective quality management system that can also aid in the continuous minimization of the impact of safety hazards. It also facilitates the rapid recall of products and the determination and settlement of liabilities.

Besides this, food traceability aids in building trust and increasing certainty in food processing operations. This, along with the rising requirement for transparent information about the entire food chain, supported by modern tracking and tracing methods, is fueling the growth of the market.

Furthermore, there is a rise in the adoption of blockchain technologies in food traceability, which enhances the ability to validate and authenticate food origin and improves brand credibility. Additionally, they help prevent fraud, enhance the capacity to better tackle outbreaks, minimize food testing expenses, and increase margins. This is projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bar Code Integrators Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Carlisle Technology, Cognex Corporation, FoodLogiQ, Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, MASS Group, OPTEL Group, SGS S.A. and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global food traceability market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food traceability market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global food traceability market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Food Traceability Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 RFID/RTLS
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Global Positioning System (GPS)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Barcode
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Infrared
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Biometrics
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Equipment
7.1 PDA with GPS
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Thermal Printers
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 2D and 1D Scanners
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Tags and Labels
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Sensors
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Meat and Livestock
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Fresh Produce and Seeds
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Dairy Products
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Beverage Products
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Fisheries
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Food Manufacturers
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Warehouse/Pack Farms
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Food Retailers
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Government Departments
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Bar Code Integrators Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Carlisle Technology
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Cognex Corporation
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 FoodLogiQ
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Impinj Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 International Business Machines Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 MASS Group
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 OPTEL Group
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 SGS S.A.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.12 Zebra Technologies Corporation
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8hn40

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


