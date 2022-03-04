U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Worldwide Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry to 2026 - Featuring ACI Worldwide, BAE Systems and Fiserv Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global fraud detection and prevention market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Fraud detection and prevention refers to an automated solution used for identifying and preventing fraudulent activities. It relies on statistical data analysis techniques and artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce the economic and reputational repercussions of scams. It is nowadays being integrated with state-of-the-art technology to minimize detection time and process transactions faster. As a result, organizations worldwide are adopting fraud detection and prevention solutions to process massive amounts of data and increase operational efficiency.

With the global expansion of business activities, a significant increase in the use of digital data and the rising risk of cybersecurity threats, organizations are facing numerous challenges to monitoring fraudulent activities in real-time manually. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the utilization of fraud detection and prevention solutions across the globe. These solutions enable organizations to predict conventional fraud tactics, cross-reference data through automation, continually monitor transactions and decipher sophisticated schemes.

Apart from this, the rising use of online banking services is promoting the adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. These solutions help banks combat fraudulent activities, including money laundering, forging bank checks, and financing terrorist activities. Moreover, governing agencies worldwide are combining siloed data to catch tax fraud, predict intrusions, identify abnormal behavior, gather intelligence for law enforcement, and enhance border security. Furthermore, the growing popularity of e-commerce websites is increasing the risk of identity scams, which is anticipated to drive the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global fraud detection and prevention market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ACI Worldwide Inc., BAE Systems, Cybersource Corporation (Visa Inc.), DXC Technology Company, Experian plc, Fiserv Inc., Global Payments Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG and Total System Services Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global fraud detection and prevention market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fraud detection and prevention market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global fraud detection and prevention market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Solutions
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Identity Theft
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Money Laundering
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Payment Fraud
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
8.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 BFSI
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Government and Defense
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Healthcare
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 IT and Telecom
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Manufacturing
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Retail and E-Commerce
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 ACI Worldwide Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 BAE Systems
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Cybersource Corporation (Visa Inc.)
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 DXC Technology Company
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Experian plc
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 Fiserv Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Global Payments Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 International Business Machines Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Oracle Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 SAP SE
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 SAS Institute Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Software AG
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.13 Total System Services Inc.
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tlu8ge

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-fraud-detection-and-prevention-industry-to-2026---featuring-aci-worldwide-bae-systems-and-fiserv-among-others-301495769.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

