U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,136.96
    -42.80 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,887.47
    -166.47 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,029.23
    -171.59 (-1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.62
    -15.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.29
    -2.59 (-3.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.00
    -52.80 (-2.73%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    -1.16 (-4.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0810
    -0.0101 (-0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5230
    +0.1270 (+3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0780
    +2.4740 (+1.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,432.85
    -379.07 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.72
    -0.13 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Worldwide Freeze-drying Industry to 2029: by Application, Type of Lyophilization Equipment, Accessories and Region

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freeze-drying Market Analysis by Application, by Type of Lyophilization Equipment, By Accessories, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Increasing demand for lyophilized goods in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, innovations in lyophilization processes, and demand for food preservation are on the rise are some of the key drivers of the market.

However, pharmaceutical businesses are increasingly using reconditioned lyophilizers and the increasing use of alternate drying processes in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are expected to restrain the market growth.

Regional Markets

In 2021, Asia-Pacific had the greatest share of the market due to the number of investments in this region increasing, as is R&D spending, and lyophilization equipment firms in this region are expanding geographically.

However, the presence of significant competitors in the lyophilization market in the APAC region, and the development of production facilities of prominent pharma firms, are likely to support market growth in this region throughout the forecast period.

Unlike the Asia Pacific, the Americas, with its developed pharmaceutical industry and prominent firms, have a strong growth potential in the projection term. The growth in demand for freezing equipment in various countries, and the developing economy in the food industry, are projected to have a significant influence on the worldwide freeze-drying equipment market.

Companies Mentioned

  • SP Industries Inc. (US)

  • Shanghai Tofflon Science Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

  • HOF Enterprise Group (Germany)

  • Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH (Germany)

  • Azbil Corporation (Japan)

  • IMA S.p.A. (Italy)

  • OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany).

  • Millrock Technology Inc. (US)

  • GEA Group (Germany)

  • Labconco Corporation (US)

This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including application, type of lyophilization equipment, accessories, and scale of operation from 2022-2029.

Market Segmentation: 

Application (Revenue, USD Million)

  • Medical Applications

  • Food Processing and Packaging

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Manufacturing

  • Others

Type of Lyophilization Equipment (Revenue, USD Million)

  • Manifold freeze dryers

  • Tray-style freeze dryers

  • Shell (Rotary) freeze dryers

Accessories (Revenue, USD Million)

  • Vacuum Systems

  • Drying Chambers

  • Manifolds

  • Clean-In-Place (CIP) Systems

  • Controlling & Monitoring Systems

  • Loading & Unloading Systems

  • Freeze Drying Trays & Shelves

  • Other accessories

Scale of Operation (Revenue, USD Million)

  • Pilot-scale lyophilization equipment

  • Industrial-scale lyophilization equipment

  • Laboratory-scale lyophilization equipment

By Region (Revenue, USD Million)

North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of APAC

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • GCC

  • Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipo3e8-drying?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-freeze-drying-industry-to-2029-by-application-type-of-lyophilization-equipment-accessories-and-region-301738487.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped at the Open Today

    Palantir makes data analytics software used by government and commercial customers. In a regulatory filing overnight, the company disclosed that on Jan. 29 Chief Accounting Officer Jeffrey Buckley announced plans to step down as soon as Palantir's 2022 10-K is filed. Palantir also said that Chief Operating Officer Shyam Sankar was named chief technology officer and Chief Legal Officer Ryan Taylor was named chief revenue officer.

  • Why Bill.com Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL), the payments specialist for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), were taking a dive today after the company posted strong results in its fiscal second quarter but offered disappointing guidance for the current period. Bill.com, which is a software-as-a-service company that helps SMBs handle payments and back-office accounting, said core revenue rose 49% in the quarter, and total revenue jumped 66% to $260 million, which beat estimates at $243.5 million. CEO Rene Lacerte said, "We delivered strong second-quarter results and achieved another quarter of non-GAAP profitable growth as we executed on our strategy to be the essential financial operations platform for SMBs."

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • Cathie Wood Names the 1 Stock She'd Buy Today If She HAD to Hold It For 10 Years

    When Cathie Wood speaks, people listen. The chief executive of Ark Investment Management has had a far-from-perfect record when it comes to her investment choices -- not to mention not exactly flattering feedback from CNBC's Jim Cramer. When asked what stock Wood would choose she won a million dollar lottery and was forced to choose a stock for ten years, Wood's pick was just as disruptive as her reputation.

  • January jobs report, Apple Q1 earnings, Nerdy stock surges on AI products: 3 things to watch markets

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors recap the January jobs report, Apple's first-quarter earnings, and why Nerdy stock is surging on Friday.

  • Amazon earnings: AWS performance was the 'disappointment,' analyst says

    JMP Securities, a Citizens Company, Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to dissect Amazon's latest earnings report and unit sales in the greater tech environment.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The stock market had a rough year in 2022, but the technology sector bore the brunt of the pessimism, with the Nasdaq-100 index falling by 33%. The semiconductor industry is a good example. The pandemic triggered chip shortages across the world in 2020 and 2021, which gave manufacturers pricing power and drove monumental growth.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023

    Dividend stocks are a great way to mitigate downside risk, hedge against inflation, and generate reliable levels of passive income. Closed-end funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and some actively managed diversified holding companies are purpose-built to return an outsize portion of cash flows to shareholders via regular distributions. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) is a REIT with a current annualized yield of 10.75%.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Rose This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) battery company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) got a boost this week thanks to the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday the Fed increased interest rates by just 25 basis points in response to elevated, but slowing, inflation. Electric vehicle stocks have been plummeting over the past year as investors have become worried about a potential recession.

  • Plug Power Needs a Fresh Charge

    Shares have spent more time in a downtrend than in an upward trend. Here's what could be in store next.

  • Is the Next Bull Market Here? Why SoFi Is a Top Stock to Buy

    Shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) have surged almost 70% since the start of 2023, but they're still down sharply from their highs. Is the worst over for investors, and this is the beginning of the next bull run for stocks, including SoFi? In the video below, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break down why a bull market would almost surely mean good things for SoFi, and why it's worth buying.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here's how to figure out the lowest amount you need to make it work

    Yes, there's math. No, it's not that hard.

  • J.P. Morgan Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    The year has started well for stock market investors, no doubt of that. The S&P 500 has jumped 9%, and the NASDAQ is up nearly 17%. While this doesn’t reverse last year’s losses, the gains, prompted by several releases of positive economic data, do indicate a shift to more positive investor sentiment. But there is always a voice of caution, and today it’s coming from JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic, who warns that the stock rally likely won’t last – and that it has only postponed, not ended,

  • 10 Hot Healthcare Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 hot healthcare stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more hot healthcare stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Hot Healthcare Stocks To Buy Now. The rise of consumer prices has often lagged behind healthcare inflation, which includes costs for doctor visits, surgeries, […]

  • Stocks mixed following January jobs report, earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading.

  • Why Atlassian Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of enterprise-software company Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) plunged on Friday morning after it reported financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2023. In Q2, Atlassian generated revenue of nearly $873 million, up almost 27% year over year. Atlassian was able to add more than 4,000 net new customers during Q2, which is encouraging.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    A brutal bear market may have put some investors off stocks. The emotional pain of seeing one's assets lose considerable value was undoubtedly too much for some investors to bear. Knowing this, investors may want to consider taking advantage of discounted prices in stocks such as MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

  • My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy In 2023

    Mention high-yield dividend stocks, and one tends to think of stodgy companies that distribute the vast majority of their profits to shareholders via dividends -- sometimes to the detriment of the company's ability to grow. The company has also focused more recently on maintaining a solid balance sheet and supporting a stable and growing dividend. Here's why Kinder Morgan stock is a no-brainer energy stock to buy for 2023.

  • Why 2U Stock Soared 25% This Morning

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) exploded higher on Friday morning after the online learning company reported a modest earnings beat in its fiscal Q4 2022 results last night. Analysts had expected 2U to earn only $0.21 per share for the quarter, and 2U topped that forecast with an adjusted profit of $0.23 per share. While 2U reported a profit for the quarter on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), 2U actually lost $0.15 per share.

  • If You Want Tons of Passive Income in the Future , Buy These 2 Stocks

    Building a stream of dividends to fatten your wallet every quarter is a lot easier when you're willing to play the long game. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a passive-income machine, and this is all thanks to its ability to churn out therapies at an industrial scale. Strong earnings growth is likely to continue in the long run -- after a short delay, that is.