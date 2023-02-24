U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

The Worldwide Full-Body Scanners Industry is Expected to Reach $302 Million by 2027: Rising Safety Concerns due to Increased Terrorism Incidents Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Full-Body Scanners Market

Global Full-Body Scanners Market
Global Full-Body Scanners Market

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Full-Body Scanners Market by End-use (Transport, Critical Infrastructure), Technology (X-ray, Millimeter Wave), Type (Single View, Dual View, 3D), Detection (Manual, Automatic), Component (Hardware, Software), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Full-Body Scanners Market is projected to grow from USD 153 million in 2022 to USD 302 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing technological developments are driving demand across all security systems across applications. The developments in adopting mega trend solutions like Artificial Intelligence and cloud analytics are driving developments in creating more advanced full-body scanner solutions. Artificial Intelligence and cloud analytics solutions are used to easily identify concealed objects and provide easy judgement to security personnel.

Hardware segment expected to have larger market share during the forecast period

By component, the hardware segment is expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period. In the manufacturing of the full-body scanner the hardware system holds a larger percentage of the production costs.

Hardware includes the radiation emitter, the display, and the electrical solutions that support the equipment. These components cost more than the software of the equipment. Hence the hardware segment holds the larger market share.

Automatic segment to witness highest growth in the forecast period

Based on component, automatic segment is witnessing highest growth across the forecast period. Automatic full-body scanners provide easy scanning and hassle-free screening of the people. Automatic systems also provide less wait time during rush hours.

Fast paced facilities like airports and railways & metros require the passenger to be processed fast and hassle free hence solutions that take less time are preferred. These are the reason automatic systems are preferred.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

200

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$153 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$302 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

14.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Safety Concerns due to Increased Terrorism Incidents

  • Growing Need to Detect Contraband in Prisons

  • Smooth Passenger Experience at Airports

Restraints

  • Privacy Concerns

  • Health Concerns Associated with Exposure to Radiation

  • High Procurement and Operational Costs

Opportunities

  • Artificial Intelligence and Proliferation of Biometrics

Challenges

  • Technical Vulnerabilities of Existing Scanners

Case Study Analysis

  • Hexwave: Being Beta-Tested at Metro Toronto Convention Centre

  • Evolv Edge: Used by Major US Airports to Improve Employee Screening

Companies Mentioned

  • 3F Advanced Systems

  • Braun & Company Ltd.

  • Brijot

  • Canon USA Inc.

  • CST Digital Communication (Pty) Ltd.

  • Evolv Technology

  • Hi-Tech Detection Systems

  • Leidos

  • Liberty Defense

  • LINEV Systems

  • Metrasens

  • Mistral Solutions

  • Nuctech

  • OD Security

  • Qilootech

  • Qinetiq

  • Rohde & Schwarz

  • Scan-X Security Ltd.

  • Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

  • Tek84, Inc.

  • Terasense Group Inc.

  • Thruvision Ltd.

  • VMI Security

  • Westminster International Inc.

  • Xscann

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebxlmp-full-body?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


