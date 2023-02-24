The Worldwide Full-Body Scanners Industry is Expected to Reach $302 Million by 2027: Rising Safety Concerns due to Increased Terrorism Incidents Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Full-Body Scanners Market

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Full-Body Scanners Market by End-use (Transport, Critical Infrastructure), Technology (X-ray, Millimeter Wave), Type (Single View, Dual View, 3D), Detection (Manual, Automatic), Component (Hardware, Software), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Full-Body Scanners Market is projected to grow from USD 153 million in 2022 to USD 302 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing technological developments are driving demand across all security systems across applications. The developments in adopting mega trend solutions like Artificial Intelligence and cloud analytics are driving developments in creating more advanced full-body scanner solutions. Artificial Intelligence and cloud analytics solutions are used to easily identify concealed objects and provide easy judgement to security personnel.

Hardware segment expected to have larger market share during the forecast period

By component, the hardware segment is expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period. In the manufacturing of the full-body scanner the hardware system holds a larger percentage of the production costs.

Hardware includes the radiation emitter, the display, and the electrical solutions that support the equipment. These components cost more than the software of the equipment. Hence the hardware segment holds the larger market share.

Automatic segment to witness highest growth in the forecast period

Based on component, automatic segment is witnessing highest growth across the forecast period. Automatic full-body scanners provide easy scanning and hassle-free screening of the people. Automatic systems also provide less wait time during rush hours.

Fast paced facilities like airports and railways & metros require the passenger to be processed fast and hassle free hence solutions that take less time are preferred. These are the reason automatic systems are preferred.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $153 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $302 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Safety Concerns due to Increased Terrorism Incidents

Growing Need to Detect Contraband in Prisons

Smooth Passenger Experience at Airports

Restraints

Privacy Concerns

Health Concerns Associated with Exposure to Radiation

High Procurement and Operational Costs

Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence and Proliferation of Biometrics

Challenges

Technical Vulnerabilities of Existing Scanners

Case Study Analysis

Hexwave: Being Beta-Tested at Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Evolv Edge: Used by Major US Airports to Improve Employee Screening

Companies Mentioned

3F Advanced Systems

Braun & Company Ltd.

Brijot

Canon USA Inc.

CST Digital Communication (Pty) Ltd.

Evolv Technology

Hi-Tech Detection Systems

Leidos

Liberty Defense

LINEV Systems

Metrasens

Mistral Solutions

Nuctech

OD Security

Qilootech

Qinetiq

Rohde & Schwarz

Scan-X Security Ltd.

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Tek84, Inc.

Terasense Group Inc.

Thruvision Ltd.

VMI Security

Westminster International Inc.

Xscann

