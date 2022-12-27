U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

Worldwide Furfural Industry to 2031 - Featuring Central Romana, TransFurans Chemicals, Pennakem and Illovo Sugar Africa Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furfural Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global furfural market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global furfural market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global furfural market from 2022 to 2031.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the furfural market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global furfural market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global furfural market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global furfural market.

The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global furfural market. Key players operating in the global furfural market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global furfural market profiled in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Segmentation
2.2. Market Trends
2.3. Market Dynamics
2.3.1. Drivers
2.3.2. Restraints
2.3.3. Opportunities
2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.5. Regulatory Analysis
2.6. Value Chain Analysis
2.6.1. List of Furfural Manufacturers
2.6.2. List of Potential Customer

3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4. Global Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, by Raw Material, 2022-2031
4.1. Introduction and Definitions
4.2. Global Furfural Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Raw Material, 2022-2031
4.2.1. Corncobs
4.2.2. Oat Hulls
4.2.3. Cottonseed Hulls
4.2.4. Rice Hulls
4.2.5. Bagasse
4.2.6. Others
4.3. Global Furfural Market Attractiveness, by Raw Material

5. Global Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2031
5.1. Introduction and Definitions
5.2. Global Furfural Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2022-2031
5.2.1. Solvent
5.2.2. Flavoring Additive
5.2.3. Chemical Intermediate
5.2.4. Drug Intermediate
5.2.5. Pesticide
5.2.6. Others
5.3. Global Furfural Market Attractiveness, by Application

6. Global Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, End-use, 2022-2031
6.1. Introduction and Definitions
6.2. Global Furfural Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2022-2031
6.2.1. Petrochemical
6.2.2. Food & Beverages
6.2.3. Personal Care
6.2.4. Chemical
6.2.5. Pharmaceutical
6.2.6. Agriculture
6.2.7. Others
6.3. Global Furfural Market Attractiveness, by End-use

7. Global Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2031
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Global Furfural Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2022-2031
7.2.1. North America
7.2.2. Europe
7.2.3. Asia Pacific
7.2.4. Latin America
7.2.5. Middle East & Africa
7.3. Global Furfural Market Attractiveness, by Region

8. North America Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031

9. Europe Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031

10. Asia Pacific Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031

11. Latin America Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031

12. Middle East & Africa Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031

13. Competition Landscape
13.1. Global Furfural Company Market Share Analysis, 2022
13.2. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Recent Developments, and Strategy)
13.2.1. Central Romana Corporation
13.2.1.1. Company Description
13.2.1.2. Business Overview
13.2.1.3. Financial Overview
13.2.1.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.2. TransFurans Chemicals bvba
13.2.2.1. Company Description
13.2.2.2. Business Overview
13.2.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.2.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.3. Pennakem, LLC
13.2.3.1. Company Description
13.2.3.2. Business Overview
13.2.3.3. Financial Overview
13.2.3.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.4. Silvateam S.p.a.
13.2.4.1. Company Description
13.2.4.2. Business Overview
13.2.4.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.5. Illovo Sugar Africa (Pty) Ltd.
13.2.5.1. Company Description
13.2.5.2. Business Overview
13.2.5.3. Financial Overview
13.2.5.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.6. Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol Co., Ltd.
13.2.6.1. Company Description
13.2.6.2. Business Overview
13.2.6.3. Financial Overview
13.2.6.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.7. Lenzing AG
13.2.7.1. Company Description
13.2.7.2. Business Overview
13.2.7.3. Financial Overview
13.2.7.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.8. Behran Oil Co.
13.2.8.1. Company Description
13.2.8.2. Business Overview
13.2.8.3. Financial Overview
13.2.8.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.9. Henan Huilong Chemical Co., Ltd.
13.2.9.1. Company Description
13.2.9.2. Business Overview
13.2.9.3. Financial Overview
13.2.9.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.10. Hebei Furan International Co., Ltd.
13.2.10.1. Company Description
13.2.10.2. Business Overview
13.2.10.3. Financial Overview
13.2.10.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.11. Hongye Holding Group Corporation Limited
13.2.11.1. Company Description
13.2.11.2. Business Overview
13.2.11.3. Financial Overview
13.2.11.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.12. Shanxi Province Gaoping Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
13.2.12.1. Company Description
13.2.12.2. Business Overview
13.2.12.3. Financial Overview
13.2.12.4. Strategic Overview

14. Primary Research: Key Insights

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22ml5s

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


