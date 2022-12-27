Worldwide Furfural Industry to 2031 - Featuring Central Romana, TransFurans Chemicals, Pennakem and Illovo Sugar Africa Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furfural Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global furfural market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global furfural market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global furfural market from 2022 to 2031.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the furfural market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global furfural market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global furfural market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global furfural market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global furfural market. Key players operating in the global furfural market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global furfural market profiled in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Trends

2.3. Market Dynamics

2.3.1. Drivers

2.3.2. Restraints

2.3.3. Opportunities

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Regulatory Analysis

2.6. Value Chain Analysis

2.6.1. List of Furfural Manufacturers

2.6.2. List of Potential Customer



3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



4. Global Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, by Raw Material, 2022-2031

4.1. Introduction and Definitions

4.2. Global Furfural Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Raw Material, 2022-2031

4.2.1. Corncobs

4.2.2. Oat Hulls

4.2.3. Cottonseed Hulls

4.2.4. Rice Hulls

4.2.5. Bagasse

4.2.6. Others

4.3. Global Furfural Market Attractiveness, by Raw Material



5. Global Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2031

5.1. Introduction and Definitions

5.2. Global Furfural Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2022-2031

5.2.1. Solvent

5.2.2. Flavoring Additive

5.2.3. Chemical Intermediate

5.2.4. Drug Intermediate

5.2.5. Pesticide

5.2.6. Others

5.3. Global Furfural Market Attractiveness, by Application



6. Global Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, End-use, 2022-2031

6.1. Introduction and Definitions

6.2. Global Furfural Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use, 2022-2031

6.2.1. Petrochemical

6.2.2. Food & Beverages

6.2.3. Personal Care

6.2.4. Chemical

6.2.5. Pharmaceutical

6.2.6. Agriculture

6.2.7. Others

6.3. Global Furfural Market Attractiveness, by End-use



7. Global Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2031

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Global Furfural Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2022-2031

7.2.1. North America

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.3. Asia Pacific

7.2.4. Latin America

7.2.5. Middle East & Africa

7.3. Global Furfural Market Attractiveness, by Region



8. North America Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031

9. Europe Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031



10. Asia Pacific Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031



11. Latin America Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031



12. Middle East & Africa Furfural Market Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031



13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Global Furfural Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

13.2. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Recent Developments, and Strategy)

13.2.1. Central Romana Corporation

13.2.1.1. Company Description

13.2.1.2. Business Overview

13.2.1.3. Financial Overview

13.2.1.4. Strategic Overview

13.2.2. TransFurans Chemicals bvba

13.2.2.1. Company Description

13.2.2.2. Business Overview

13.2.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.2.4. Strategic Overview

13.2.3. Pennakem, LLC

13.2.3.1. Company Description

13.2.3.2. Business Overview

13.2.3.3. Financial Overview

13.2.3.4. Strategic Overview

13.2.4. Silvateam S.p.a.

13.2.4.1. Company Description

13.2.4.2. Business Overview

13.2.4.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4.4. Strategic Overview

13.2.5. Illovo Sugar Africa (Pty) Ltd.

13.2.5.1. Company Description

13.2.5.2. Business Overview

13.2.5.3. Financial Overview

13.2.5.4. Strategic Overview

13.2.6. Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol Co., Ltd.

13.2.6.1. Company Description

13.2.6.2. Business Overview

13.2.6.3. Financial Overview

13.2.6.4. Strategic Overview

13.2.7. Lenzing AG

13.2.7.1. Company Description

13.2.7.2. Business Overview

13.2.7.3. Financial Overview

13.2.7.4. Strategic Overview

13.2.8. Behran Oil Co.

13.2.8.1. Company Description

13.2.8.2. Business Overview

13.2.8.3. Financial Overview

13.2.8.4. Strategic Overview

13.2.9. Henan Huilong Chemical Co., Ltd.

13.2.9.1. Company Description

13.2.9.2. Business Overview

13.2.9.3. Financial Overview

13.2.9.4. Strategic Overview

13.2.10. Hebei Furan International Co., Ltd.

13.2.10.1. Company Description

13.2.10.2. Business Overview

13.2.10.3. Financial Overview

13.2.10.4. Strategic Overview

13.2.11. Hongye Holding Group Corporation Limited

13.2.11.1. Company Description

13.2.11.2. Business Overview

13.2.11.3. Financial Overview

13.2.11.4. Strategic Overview

13.2.12. Shanxi Province Gaoping Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

13.2.12.1. Company Description

13.2.12.2. Business Overview

13.2.12.3. Financial Overview

13.2.12.4. Strategic Overview



14. Primary Research: Key Insights



15. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22ml5s

