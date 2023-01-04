U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Worldwide Furniture Industry Overview 2022: Pinpoint Growth Sectors and Identify Factors Driving Change

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Overview of the Furniture Industry" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This briefing examines how the furniture industry is performing globally and in the largest countries in terms of furniture output. The report also provides data for production, market size, imports, exports, industry costs, industry profitability and number of companies.

The Global Overview of the Furniture Industry offers a unique insight into key trends shaping the industry world-wide and in the largest markets. Aimed at strategists and planners, it draws on the publisher's vast information resources to give top line insight across manufacturing, B2B and services sectors.

Written by some of our most experienced analysts, the Global Industrial Reports are designed to provide key trends on industry's performance, demand drivers, trade, leading companies and future trends. This allows company leaders to reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow.

Product coverage: Agriculture, Business Services, Chemical Products, Construction and Real Estate, Education, Energy, Finance and Insurance, Food, Beverages and Tobacco, Forestry, Wood and Paper, Government and Membership Organizations, Healthcare and Social Services, Hi-tech Goods, Hotels and Restaurants, Household Goods, Information and Communications, Machinery, Metal Products, Non-metalic Mineral Products, Personal Services, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment, Recreation, Entertainment and Arts, Retail and Wholesale, Rubber and Plastic, Textile and Leather Products, Transport and Storage, Transport Equipment, Utilities and Recycling.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

  • Get a detailed picture of the Industrial (Entire Economy) market;

  • Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

  • Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

  • Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction

  • Global overview

  • Leading companies

  • Global outlook

  • Country snapshots

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fyv818

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-furniture-industry-overview-2022-pinpoint-growth-sectors-and-identify-factors-driving-change-301712425.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

