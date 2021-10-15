U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

The Worldwide Garden Hand Tools Industry is Expected to Reach $21+ Billion by 2026

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Garden Hand Tools Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The garden hand tools market is expected to reach USD 21.53 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.73%.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the garden hand tools market during the forecast period:

  • Increase In Indoor Plantation

  • The rise in the Adoption of Vertical Gardening

  • Growing of Landscape Industry

  • Development Of Sustainable Cities

Garden Hand Tools have supported mankind right from its existence in their gardening activities over the last few generations. With the increase in disposable income and growing middle-class houses, the need to enhance their properties with beautiful gardens and lawns has increased the demand for the garden equipment market. The garden hand tool industry is heading towards more sophistication and customization of products to keep ahead with the other players in the industry. The growing trend of using recyclable materials as DIY garden hand tools has seen enormous growth globally over the past decade. The impact of the DIY industry on tools was more significant in North America and Europe in 2020. Horticulture expos and commercial construction activities give in rising human traffic in exhibitions and trade shows are expected to drive the demand for garden hand tools in the UAE.

Snippets

  • The growing demand for gardens, recreational parks for maintenance, and improvising the aesthetics will spike the demand for garden hand tools in APAC. In 2020, the gardening hand tools market in APAC was valued at USD 6.02 billion.

  • During the pandemic, the rising interest in D.I.Y. projects has accelerated the demand for garden improvements in lawn areas and kitchen gardens. The D.I.Y. industry experienced 48% more sales in May 2020.

  • China and India are considered to be the largest end-users of garden hand tools across the globe, owing to the niche penetration of power tools.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present garden hand tools market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Competitor Landscape

The garden hand tools market is highly competitive with the presence of various players. Vendors are expected to expand their international presence to increase their footprints in the garden hand tools industry. Especially in the fast-developing countries such as Europe, US, and Middle East & Africa to gain more market share. Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products with required accessories, posing a threat to competitors' products. The growth of the market players depends on the competitive landscape, GDP growth, and industry development.

Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the Garden Hand Tools Market?
2. Who are the key players in the gardening equipment market?
3. What are the factors driving the gardening equipment market?
4. What are the different product types in the garden hand tools market?
5. What is the key trend for the gardening tools industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Landscape Industry
8.2 Increase In Vertical Gardening
8.3 Emergence Of DIY

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increase In Indoor Plantation
9.2 Development Of Sustainable Cities
9.3 Availability Of Cheap Labor And Land In Developing Countries

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Development Of Power Tools
10.2 Increase In Usage Of Artificial Plants For Aesthetics

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Digging Tools
12.4 Pruning Tools
12.5 Striking Tools
12.6 Others

13 End-User
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Residential
13.4 Commercial

14 Sales Channel
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Offline Sales
14.4 Online Sales

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

16 APAC
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Product Type
16.4 End-User
16.5 Sales Channel
16.6 Key Countries

17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Product Type
17.4 End-User
17.5 Sales Channel
17.6 Key Countries

18 North America
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Product Type
18.4 End-User
18.5 Sales Channel
18.6 Key Countries

19 Latin America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Product Type
19.4 End-User
19.5 Sales Channel
19.6 Key Countries

20 Middle East & Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Product Type
20.4 End-User
20.5 Sales Channel
20.6 Key Countries

21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competitive Overview

22 Key Company Profiles
22.1 FISKAR
22.2 GRIFFON CORPORATION
22.3 HUSQVARNA
22.4 STANLEY BLACK & DECKER

23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 A.M LEONARD
23.2 ARS CORPORATION
23.3 BELLOTA
23.4 BULLY TOOLS
23.5 COBRAHEAD
23.6 FELCO
23.7 GARDENER'S SUPPLY COMPANY
23.8 LASHER TOOLS
23.9 NISAKU
23.10 RADIUS GARDEN
23.11 ROOT ASSASSIN
23.12 RAY PADULA
23.13 SEYMOUR MIDWEST
23.14 SNA EUROPE
23.15 ZENPORT

24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations

25 Quantitative Summary
25.1 Market By Geography
25.2 APAC
25.3 Europe
25.4 North America
25.5 Latin America
25.6 Middle East & Africa
25.7 Market By Product
25.8 Market By End-User
25.9 Market By Sales Channel

26 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfq5ss

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-garden-hand-tools-industry-is-expected-to-reach-21-billion-by-2026-301401242.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

