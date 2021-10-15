The Worldwide Garden Hand Tools Industry is Expected to Reach $21+ Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Garden Hand Tools Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The garden hand tools market is expected to reach USD 21.53 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.73%.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the garden hand tools market during the forecast period:

Increase In Indoor Plantation

The rise in the Adoption of Vertical Gardening

Growing of Landscape Industry

Development Of Sustainable Cities

Garden Hand Tools have supported mankind right from its existence in their gardening activities over the last few generations. With the increase in disposable income and growing middle-class houses, the need to enhance their properties with beautiful gardens and lawns has increased the demand for the garden equipment market. The garden hand tool industry is heading towards more sophistication and customization of products to keep ahead with the other players in the industry. The growing trend of using recyclable materials as DIY garden hand tools has seen enormous growth globally over the past decade. The impact of the DIY industry on tools was more significant in North America and Europe in 2020. Horticulture expos and commercial construction activities give in rising human traffic in exhibitions and trade shows are expected to drive the demand for garden hand tools in the UAE.



The growing demand for gardens, recreational parks for maintenance, and improvising the aesthetics will spike the demand for garden hand tools in APAC. In 2020, the gardening hand tools market in APAC was valued at USD 6.02 billion.

During the pandemic, the rising interest in D.I.Y. projects has accelerated the demand for garden improvements in lawn areas and kitchen gardens. The D.I.Y. industry experienced 48% more sales in May 2020.

China and India are considered to be the largest end-users of garden hand tools across the globe, owing to the niche penetration of power tools.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present garden hand tools market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Competitor Landscape

The garden hand tools market is highly competitive with the presence of various players. Vendors are expected to expand their international presence to increase their footprints in the garden hand tools industry. Especially in the fast-developing countries such as Europe, US, and Middle East & Africa to gain more market share. Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products with required accessories, posing a threat to competitors' products. The growth of the market players depends on the competitive landscape, GDP growth, and industry development.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the Garden Hand Tools Market?

2. Who are the key players in the gardening equipment market?

3. What are the factors driving the gardening equipment market?

4. What are the different product types in the garden hand tools market?

5. What is the key trend for the gardening tools industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Landscape Industry

8.2 Increase In Vertical Gardening

8.3 Emergence Of DIY



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increase In Indoor Plantation

9.2 Development Of Sustainable Cities

9.3 Availability Of Cheap Labor And Land In Developing Countries



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Development Of Power Tools

10.2 Increase In Usage Of Artificial Plants For Aesthetics



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Digging Tools

12.4 Pruning Tools

12.5 Striking Tools

12.6 Others



13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Residential

13.4 Commercial



14 Sales Channel

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Offline Sales

14.4 Online Sales



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



16 APAC

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Product Type

16.4 End-User

16.5 Sales Channel

16.6 Key Countries



17 Europe

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Product Type

17.4 End-User

17.5 Sales Channel

17.6 Key Countries



18 North America

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Product Type

18.4 End-User

18.5 Sales Channel

18.6 Key Countries



19 Latin America

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Product Type

19.4 End-User

19.5 Sales Channel

19.6 Key Countries



20 Middle East & Africa

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Product Type

20.4 End-User

20.5 Sales Channel

20.6 Key Countries



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competitive Overview



22 Key Company Profiles

22.1 FISKAR

22.2 GRIFFON CORPORATION

22.3 HUSQVARNA

22.4 STANLEY BLACK & DECKER



23 Other Prominent Vendors

23.1 A.M LEONARD

23.2 ARS CORPORATION

23.3 BELLOTA

23.4 BULLY TOOLS

23.5 COBRAHEAD

23.6 FELCO

23.7 GARDENER'S SUPPLY COMPANY

23.8 LASHER TOOLS

23.9 NISAKU

23.10 RADIUS GARDEN

23.11 ROOT ASSASSIN

23.12 RAY PADULA

23.13 SEYMOUR MIDWEST

23.14 SNA EUROPE

23.15 ZENPORT



24 Report Summary

24.1 Key Takeaways

24.2 Strategic Recommendations



25 Quantitative Summary

25.1 Market By Geography

25.2 APAC

25.3 Europe

25.4 North America

25.5 Latin America

25.6 Middle East & Africa

25.7 Market By Product

25.8 Market By End-User

25.9 Market By Sales Channel



26 Appendix

