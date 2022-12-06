U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

The Worldwide Gas Engine Industry is Projected to Reach $6 Billion by 2031

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Gas Engines Market

Global Gas Engines Market
Global Gas Engines Market

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Engine Market By Fuel Type, By Power Output, By Application, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gas engines market size was valued at $4.2 billion in 2021, and projected to reach $6.0 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

335

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$4.2 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$6 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.6%

Regions Covered

Global

A gas engine is a reciprocating internal combustion engine, which primarily runs on natural gas and other special gas such as shale gas, mine gas, biogas, landfill gas, sewage gas, and syngas. These engines generally achieve more than 90% efficiency due to their high electrical and thermal efficiency, low operating and service costs, and high reliability.

They are used for various applications including power generation, cogeneration, mechanical drive, and tri-generation applications, such as district heating schemes, hospitals, universities, or industrial plants.

The construction of new power plants and transmission lines requires massive investment and high maintenance. Most of the government companies prefer to offer cost-effective ways to fulfill electricity demand. According to the World Energy Council (WEC), the global electricity demand is expected to double by 2050.

The rise in demand for integrating natural gas in electricity generation mix and improving natural gas associated infrastructure will have positive impact on the market. Gas engines based distributed power generation is fast emerging as an economical solution for government companies which is projected to drive the growth of the market.

Caterpillar Inc. and MAN SE are offering low pollutions engines with fuel type natural gas having ultimate reliability and the highest energy efficiency. Natural gas based engines deliver better functioning than coal plants because they can be turned up and down rapidly. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the total fossil fuel supply is expected to be 80% by 2040, making natural gas based engines the most preferred fuel in the future.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the gas engine market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing gas engine market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the gas engine market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global gas engine market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7.Value Chain Analysis
3.8.Key Regulation Analysis

CHAPTER 4: GAS ENGINE MARKET, BY FUEL TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Natural Gas
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Special Gas
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Others
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: GAS ENGINE MARKET, BY POWER OUTPUT
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 0.5-1 MW
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 1-2 MW
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 2-5 MW
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.5 5-15 MW
5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3 Market analysis by country
5.6 Above 15 MW
5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: GAS ENGINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Power Generation
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Mechanical Drive
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Cogeneration
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: GAS ENGINE MARKET, BY END USE
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Marine
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Utilities
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country
7.4 Oil and Gas
7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3 Market analysis by country
7.5 Manufacturing
7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3 Market analysis by country
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: GAS ENGINE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top winning strategies
9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
9.5. Competitive Heatmap
9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Cummins Inc.
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Company snapshot
10.1.3 Operating business segments
10.1.4 Product portfolio
10.1.5 Business performance
10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.2 Caterpillar
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Company snapshot
10.2.3 Operating business segments
10.2.4 Product portfolio
10.2.5 Business performance
10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Company snapshot
10.3.3 Operating business segments
10.3.4 Product portfolio
10.3.5 Business performance
10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.4 Rolls-Royce plc
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Company snapshot
10.4.3 Operating business segments
10.4.4 Product portfolio
10.4.5 Business performance
10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.5 Volkswagen AG
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Company snapshot
10.5.3 Operating business segments
10.5.4 Product portfolio
10.5.5 Business performance
10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.6 Wartsila
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Company snapshot
10.6.3 Operating business segments
10.6.4 Product portfolio
10.6.5 Business performance
10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.7 Kohler Co.
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Company snapshot
10.7.3 Operating business segments
10.7.4 Product portfolio
10.7.5 Business performance
10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.8 Yanmar Co Ltd.
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Company snapshot
10.8.3 Operating business segments
10.8.4 Product portfolio
10.8.5 Business performance
10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.9 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Company snapshot
10.9.3 Operating business segments
10.9.4 Product portfolio
10.9.5 Business performance
10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.10 China Yuchai International Limited
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Company snapshot
10.10.3 Operating business segments
10.10.4 Product portfolio
10.10.5 Business performance
10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.11 Siemens AG
10.11.1 Company overview
10.11.2 Company snapshot
10.11.3 Operating business segments
10.11.4 Product portfolio
10.11.5 Business performance
10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.12 Doosan Corporation
10.12.1 Company overview
10.12.2 Company snapshot
10.12.3 Operating business segments
10.12.4 Product portfolio
10.12.5 Business performance
10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.13 Cooper Corp.
10.13.1 Company overview
10.13.2 Company snapshot
10.13.3 Operating business segments
10.13.4 Product portfolio
10.13.5 Business performance
10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.14 INNIO
10.14.1 Company overview
10.14.2 Company snapshot
10.14.3 Operating business segments
10.14.4 Product portfolio
10.14.5 Business performance
10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.15 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
10.15.1 Company overview
10.15.2 Company snapshot
10.15.3 Operating business segments
10.15.4 Product portfolio
10.15.5 Business performance
10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.16 JFE Engineering Corporation
10.16.1 Company overview
10.16.2 Company snapshot
10.16.3 Operating business segments
10.16.4 Product portfolio
10.16.5 Business performance
10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.17 MAN SE
10.17.1 Company overview
10.17.2 Company snapshot
10.17.3 Operating business segments
10.17.4 Product portfolio
10.17.5 Business performance
10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

