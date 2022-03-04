U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,320.25
    -39.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,427.00
    -311.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,908.00
    -122.50 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.20
    -22.40 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.23
    +3.56 (+3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.30
    +12.40 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    -0.0159 (-1.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7750
    -0.0690 (-3.74%)
     

  • Vix

    33.34
    +2.60 (+8.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3234
    -0.0113 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3950
    -0.0660 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,320.87
    -2,534.56 (-5.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.67
    -51.01 (-5.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,014.84
    -224.01 (-3.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JUST IN:

February jobs report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

The Worldwide Gas Engines Industry is Expected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2027

·8 min read

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Gas Engines Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The gas engines market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 4.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The global gas engines market is driven by the rising demand for clean and efficient power generation technology, increase in the use of distributed power generation systems, and stricter emission regulations. The increasing inclination towards gas-fired power plants, and adoption of natural gas as a transition fuel are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the gas engines market during the forecast period.

The natural gas segment, by fuel type, is expected to be the largest market from 2022 to 2027

The fuel type segment is categorized into natural gas, special gas, and others. The natural gas segment held the largest share of the gas engines market. Natural gas is most used in gas engines for electricity generation as it burns cleaner and has low carbon emission compared to other types of fuels. It also emits low nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide, and particulate matter. The US, Russia, the UK, France, Germany, China and Canada are strengthening their natural gas distribution networks, which is expected to create a demand for gas engines. Utilities are the largest end users of natural gas-fueled engines, which use them for power generation. The other major applications of natural gas engines include industrial and commercial cogeneration and mechanical drive. The expected in price of natural gas price and improving gas distribution network may drive the growth of the natural gas segment of the gas engines market.

The above 15 MW segment, by power output, is expected to be the largest market from 2022 to 2027

The above 15 MW segment held the largest market share of the gas engines market in 2021. The above 15 MW gas engines are mainly used for baseload power generation applications. These engines are used by utilities as a power plant to feed the grid and are primarily implemented in island-type configurations to supplement major power plants. The slumping and fluctuating natural gas prices, availability of renewable fuel sources, and improved gas distribution network are expected to drive the growth of the above 15 MW segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific: The largest region in the gas engines market

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global gas engines market between 2022-2027. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing demand for efficient and clean power generation technologies, and the replacement of aging power generation infrastructure and conversion of coal-based power plants to gas based ones. Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid economic growth, and to meet its energy demand while adhering to decarbonization plans, it is witnessing a spike in investments in hydrogen as well as other cleaner fuels for power generation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Gas Engines Market
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Gas Engines Market, by End-User Industry and Country
4.3 Gas Engines Market, by Fuel Type
4.4 Gas Engines Market, by Power Output
4.5 Gas Engines Market, by Application
4.6 Gas Engines Market, by End-User Industry
4.7 Gas Engines Market, by Region

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.4 Market Dynamics
5.4.1 Drivers
5.4.1.1 Rising Demand for Clean and Efficient Power Generation Technology
5.4.1.2 Increase in the Use of Distributed Power Generation Systems
5.4.1.3 Stricter Emission Regulations
5.4.2 Restraints
5.4.2.1 Geopolitical Instability Affecting the Supply and Pricing of Natural Gas
5.4.2.2 Price Variations Across Regional Markets
5.4.3 Opportunities
5.4.3.1 Inclination Towards Gas-Fired Power Plants
5.4.3.2 Adoption of Natural Gas as a Transition Fuel
5.4.4 Challenges
5.4.4.1 Infrastructural Shortcomings
5.4.4.2 Limited Natural Gas Reserves
5.5 COVID-19 Impact
5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Gas Engine Providers
5.7 Market Map
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.8.1 Raw Material Providers/Suppliers
5.8.2 Component Manufacturers
5.8.3 Gas Engine Manufacturers/Assemblers
5.8.4 Distributors (Buyers)/End-users
5.8.5 Post-Sales Services
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.9.1 IoT-Connected Gas Engines
5.10 Average Selling Prices
5.11 Tariffs, Codes, and Regulations
5.11.1 Tariffs Related to Gas Engines
5.11.2 Codes and Regulations Related to Gas Engines
5.12 Innovations and Patent Registrations
5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.13.1 Threat from Substitutes
5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.13.4 Threat from New Entrants
5.13.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.14 Case Study Analysis

6 Gas Engines Market, by Fuel Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Natural Gas
6.2.1 Growing Need for Clean Burning Fuels Drives the Growth of the Natural Gas Engines Market
6.3 Special Gas
6.3.1 Government Initiatives and Subsidies Are Expected to Increase the Demand for Special Gas in the Gas Engines Market
6.4 Others

7 Gas Engines Market, by Power Output
7.1 Introduction
7.2 0.5-1 Mw
7.2.1 Increasing Need for Standby Power and Distributed Power Generation from Small-Scale Facilities to Drive Growth in the 0.5-1 Mw Segment
7.3 1-2 Mw
7.3.1 Growth in Demand for Continuous Power Supply to Drive the 1-2 Mw Segment of the Gas Engines Market
7.4 2-5 Mw
7.4.1 Low Emission Levels and High Operational Efficiency Drive the Demand for the 2-5 Mw Segment of the Gas Engines Market
7.5 5-15 Mw
7.5.1 Growth of Cogeneration Power Plants Boosts the Growth of the 5-15 Mw Segment
7.6 Above 15 Mw
7.6.1 Growth in Demand for Clean and Economic Power Supply Drives the Above 15 Mw Segment of the Gas Engines Market

8 Gas Engines Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Power Generation
8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Electricity and the Trend of Distributed Power Generation in Europe to Fuel Growth in the Power Generation Segment
8.3 Cogeneration
8.3.1 Increased Efficiency of Power Systems by Cogeneration is Driving the Growth of the Cogeneration Segment
8.4 Mechanical Drive
8.4.1 Manufacturing and Oil & Gas Operations to Propel the Growth of the Mechanical Drive Segment
8.5 Others

9 Gas Engines Market, by End-User Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Utilities
9.2.1 Need for Cleaner and Cost-Efficient Powering Fuels to Drive the Demand for Gas Engines in Power Utilities
9.3 Manufacturing
9.3.1 Continuous and Cleaner Power Generation Requirement to Drive the Demand for Gas Engines in the Manufacturing Segment of the Gas Engines Market
9.4 Marine
9.4.1 Demand for Cleaner Engines for Marine Propulsion and Generating Sets to Drive the Demand for Gas Engines in this Segment
9.5 Oil & Gas
9.5.1 Availability of Flare Gas and Lng to Drive the Demand for Gas Engines in the Oil & Gas Segment
9.6 Others

10 Gas Engines Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Key Player Strategies
11.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Five Players
11.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players
11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.4.1 Stars
11.4.2 Pervasive Players
11.4.3 Emerging Leaders
11.4.4 Participants
11.5 Gas Engines Market: Company Footprint
11.6 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Caterpillar
12.1.2 Wartsila
12.1.3 Rolls-Royce Holdings
12.1.4 Cummins
12.1.5 Volkswagen (Man Energy Solutions)
12.1.6 Siemens Energy
12.1.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
12.1.8 Innio
12.1.9 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
12.1.10 Ningbo C.S.I Power & Machinery Group Co. Ltd.
12.1.11 Ihi Power Systems
12.1.12 Jfe Engineering Corporation
12.1.13 Liebherr
12.1.14 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
12.1.15 Jinan Lvneng Power Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 R Schmitt Enertec
12.2.2 Cnpc Jichai Power Complex
12.2.3 Fairbanks Morse
12.2.4 Googol Engine Tech
12.2.5 Baudouin

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkhdy1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-gas-engines-industry-is-expected-to-reach-5-8-billion-by-2027--301495737.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Rocketed 33% Higher Today

    A big regulatory win was reaping huge prizes for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) on Thursday. Following a new nod from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for one of its leading pipeline drugs, the biotech's shares went on a quick trip skyward, rising 33% in price on the day. With obvious pride and satisfaction, Tonix announced that the FDA has granted its TNX-2900 orphan drug designation for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.

  • JPMorgan Warns Russia Faces 1998-Like Collapse in Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is on course for an economic collapse that will rival or even eclipse the size of the 1998 slump which followed its debt default, although the financial fallout may be less than then.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their N

  • These 10 dividend-paying stocks show why cash isn’t trash in a brutal market

    The best shareholders love dividend stocks —and anyone concerned about the current global financial market turmoil should consider them. Dividend stocks give shareholders regular cash payouts year after year. For investors, cash dividends put money in your pocket.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • Unsurprisingly, Costco's (NASDAQ: COST) Insiders are Selling Their Shares

    "Nomen est omen" (the name is a sign), says an old Latin proverb. There are few companies that better fit this description than Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) This company does everything in its power to pass the cost-saving benefits onto its customers. Yet, while it controls the price of the products it sells, it doesn't control the stock price, which has soared to a hefty valuation.

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • India is exploring a rupee-ruble arrangement for smooth bilateral trade with Russia

    India is looking to strengthen its rupee-ruble arrangement to ensure seamless trade with Russia amid disruptions caused by Western sanctions following the Ukraine war. Indian banks rely on The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, to settle international transactions related to trade and remittances. Indian traders have naturally raised concerns.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Tesla Stock Slides As Musk Invites Union Vote in California; Berlin Gigafactory Decision Looms

    With officials in Germany reportedly set to approve Tesla's $5.5 billion gigafactory in Berlin, founder and CEO Elon Musk is easing his opposition to unionization in the carmaker's California factory.

  • London Stock Exchange suspends eight more Russian firms

    The London Stock Exchange has blocked a further eight Russian firms following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.