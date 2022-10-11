The Worldwide Gas Sensor Industry is Projected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027

Company Logo

Overall Gas Sensors Market

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gas Sensor Market by Gas Type (Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen Oxide, Volatile Organic Compounds, Hydrocarbons), Technology, Output Type, Product Type, Application and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gas sensor market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.1 Billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for miniaturized wireless gas sensors will propel the growth opportunities for gas sensor market. Increasing integration of gas sensors in HVAC systems and air quality monitors will boost the adoption of gas sensors. Intense pricing pressure resulting in decline in average selling prices and complexities involved while developing industry specific gas sensors will restrain the market growth.

Market for Solid-State/Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Technology to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

Metal oxide semiconductors provide sensors with several advantages, such as low cost and high sensitivity. MOS technology is largely used in the healthcare sector. MOS sensors are also used to detect gases such as hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide in the environment.

Further, increasing product developments by top market players are driving the market growth. For instance, SGX SENSORTECH (Switzerland) patented MOS technology utilizing state-of-the-art MEMS (micro-electromechanical systems) technology, combining a specialized nano-particle sensing layer with a patented poly-silicon heater.

Market for Volatile Organic Compound Technology to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The VOC sensor directly measures ambient concentrations of a broad range of "reducing gases" associated with bad air quality like alcohols, aldehydes, ketones, organic acids, amines, organic chloramines, and aliphatic and aromatic hydrocarbons. VOCs are commonly present in manufacturing dyes, plastics, detergents, solvents, paints, synthetic rubber, and pharmaceuticals. VOC sensors are used to monitor indoor air quality and urban air quality. Figaro Engineering (Japan), Alphasense Ltd. (UK), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), ams AG (Austria), and Senseair AB (Sweden) are major players that offer VOC sensors.

Asia Pacific to create highest growth opportunities for gas sensor market among other region during the forecast period

The countries of Asia Pacific are witnessing increased demand for gas sensors, and this demand is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as well. Moreover, the rise in the number of smart city projects in countries such as India and China is also leading to increased demand for gas sensors from these countries. Gas sensors are used in several industries such as automotive, oil & gas, chemical, consumer electronics, etc. the region.

Among all these, the adoption of gas sensors is projected to be the highest in the consumer electronics industry. Increasing urbanization and income levels and ongoing construction activities for the development of residential and commercial infrastructure in Asia Pacific are expected to lead to demand for HVAC systems equipped with gas sensors in the region, thereby fuelling the growth of the gas sensor market growth in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Gas Sensor Market

4.2 Gas Sensor Market, by Output Type

4.3 Gas Sensor Market, by Technology

4.4 Gas Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific, by Application and Country

4.5 Gas Sensor Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Gas Sensors in Critical Industries

5.2.1.2 Formulation and Implementation of Various Health and Safety Regulations Globally

5.2.1.3 Increasing Integration of Gas Sensors in HVAC Systems and Air Quality Monitors

5.2.1.4 Growing Air Pollution Levels and Need for Air Quality Monitoring in Smart Cities

5.2.1.5 Surging Demand for Gas Sensors in Healthcare Industry During COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Intense Pricing Pressure Resulting in Decline in Average Selling Prices

5.2.2.2 Complexities Involved while Developing Industry-Specific Gas Sensors

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Deployment of Iot, Cloud Computing, and Big Data in Gas Sensors

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Gas Sensors in Consumer Electronics

5.2.3.3 Increasing Demand for Miniaturized Wireless Gas Sensors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Issues Such as High Energy Consumption

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Gas Sensor Ecosystem

5.5 Pricing Analysis: Average Selling Price Trends

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.7 Technology Trends

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.9.2 Buying Criteria

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.10.1 Ion Science Partners with Blackline Safety

5.10.2 Co2Meter Inc Uses Gas Sensing Solutions' Sensors as Co2 Alarms

5.10.3 Storage Control Systems Ltd. Develops Portable Gas Analyzer Using Gas Sensing Solutions' Sprintir Co2 Sensor

5.10.4 an Innovative Gas Sensor Network Monitors Various Gases Such as Co2 and Co Using Alphasense's So2 Sensors in Hawaii

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.13 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023

5.14 Tariffs and Regulatory Landscape

5.15 Government Regulations and Standards

6 Gas Sensor Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gas Analyzers & Monitors

6.2.1 to Play Vital Role in Increasing Safety Levels at Workplaces

6.3 Gas Detectors

6.3.1 to Hold Largest Market Share in 2022

6.4 Air Quality Monitors

6.4.1 Growing Awareness Regarding Air Quality Monitoring

6.5 Air Purifiers/Air Cleaners

6.5.1 Surging Use of Air Purifiers to Detect Voc Pollutants

6.6 HVAC Systems

6.6.1 Increasing Demand for HVAC Systems

6.7 Medical Equipment

6.7.1 Rising Demand for Ventilators During COVID-19 Pandemic

6.8 Consumer Devices

6.8.1 Surging Adoption of Wearable Devices

7 Gas Sensor Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electrochemical

7.2.1 Growing Adoption due to Its Ability to be Used in Low-Concentration Gas Ranges

7.3 Photoionization Detectors

7.3.1 Widely Used in Gas Chromatography

7.4 Solid-State/Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor

7.4.1 Lightweight and Offers High Sensitivity and Fast Response Time

7.5 Catalytic

7.5.1 Surging Adoption of Ammonia and Methane Gas Sensors

7.6 Infrared

7.6.1 Rising Use in Industrial, HVAC, and Iqm Applications

7.7 Laser

7.7.1 Enables Long-Range Detection of Gases

7.8 Zirconia

7.8.1 Mainly Used in Oxygen Gas Sensors

7.9 Holographic

7.9.1 Used for Gas Detection to Measure Reflection Properties

7.10 Others

8 Gas Sensor Market, by Connectivity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wired Gas Sensors

8.2.1 High Adoption of Wired Sensors in Industrial Applications

8.3 Wireless Gas Sensors

8.3.1 Growing Use of Portable and Consumer Devices

9 Gas Sensor Market, by Output Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Analog

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Analog Gas Sensors to Analyze Variations in Current Measurements

9.3 Digital

9.3.1 Digital Output Segment to Witness Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

10 Gas Sensor Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Oxygen

10.2.1 Growing Need for Oxygen Sensors for Medical Equipment and Wearable Devices

10.3 Carbon Monoxide

10.3.1 Hazardous Effects of Co on Health Lead to Increasing Number of Government Regulations for Monitoring Co Levels

10.4 Carbon Dioxide

10.4.1 Increasing Level of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

10.5 Ammonia

10.5.1 Rising Usage of Ammonia Sensors in Smart Cities & Industrial Applications

10.6 Chlorine

10.6.1 Surging Demand for Chlorine Detectors in Water & Wastewater Treatment Applications

10.7 Hydrogen Sulfide

10.7.1 Increased Applications in Oil & Gas Industry, Smart Cities, and Water & Wastewater Treatment

10.8 Nitrogen Oxide

10.8.1 Surging Need to Detect Toxic Nitrogen Solutions in Outdoor Air

10.9 Volatile Organic Compounds

10.9.1 Rising Usage in Plastic and Paint Industry

10.1 Methane

10.10.1 Growing Need for High-Performance and Portable Gas Sensors to Detect Toxic Gases in Mines

10.11 Hydrocarbons

10.11.1 Increasing Use of Hydrocarbon Gas Sensors to Detect Highly Combustible Gases

10.12 Hydrogen

10.12.1 Surging Demand for Hydrogen Sensors in Industrial Applications

11 Gas Sensor Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Automotive & Transportation

11.2.1 Declining Global Demand for Automobiles due to COVID-19 to Impact Growth

11.3 Smart Cities & Building Automation

11.3.1 Rising Adoption of Gas Sensors in Air Quality Monitors

11.4 Oil & Gas Industry

11.4.1 Surging Need to Monitor Flammable and Toxic Gases in Oil and Gas Refineries

11.5 Water & Wastewater Treatment

11.5.1 Strict Government Regulations to Boost Adoption of Toxic Gas Monitors in Wastewater Treatment

11.6 Food & Beverage Industry

11.6.1 Growing Requirement for Monitoring Co2, Voc, and Ch4 in Food Processing and Storage Applications

11.7 Power Stations

11.7.1 Increasing Need for Continuous Monitoring of Toxic and Combustible Gases in Power Plants

11.8 Medical Industry

11.8.1 Surging Adoption of O2 and Co2 Sensors in Medical Industry due to COVID-19 Pandemic

11.9 Metal & Chemical Industry

11.9.1 Increasing Regulations to Reduce Harmful Gas Emissions

11.1 Mining Industry

11.10.1 Rising Need for High-Performance and Portable Gas Sensors to Detect Toxic Gases in Mines

11.11 Consumer Electronics Industry

11.11.1 Growing Integration of Gas Sensors into Consumer Devices Such as Smartphones and Wearables

12 Gas Sensor Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

13.2.1 Product Portfolio

13.2.2 Regional Focus

13.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

13.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies

13.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

13.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in Gas Sensor Market

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.5.1 Stars

13.5.2 Pervasive Players

13.5.3 Emerging Leaders

13.5.4 Participants

13.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

13.6.1 Progressive Companies

13.6.2 Responsive Companies

13.6.3 Dynamic Companies

13.6.4 Starting Blocks

13.7 Company Product Footprint

13.8 Competitive Situation and Trends

13.8.1 Product Launches & Developments

13.8.2 Deals

13.8.3 Others

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Honeywell Analytics

14.1.2 Msa Safety Incorporated

14.1.3 Amphenol Corporation

14.1.4 Figaro Engineering Inc.

14.1.5 Alphasense

14.1.6 Sensirion Ag

14.1.7 Dynament Ltd.

14.1.8 Ams-Osram Ag

14.1.9 Membrapor Ag

14.1.10 Senseair Ab (Asahi Kasei Microdevices)

14.2 Other Companies

14.2.1 Ngk-Ntk

14.2.2 Nissha Co., Ltd.

14.2.3 Fuji Electric

14.2.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Renesas)

14.2.5 Breeze Technologies

14.2.6 Elichens

14.2.7 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

14.2.8 Danfoss

14.2.9 Edinburgh Sensors

14.2.10 Gastec Corporation

14.2.11 Nemoto Sensor Engineering Company Limited

14.2.12 Spec Sensors

14.2.13 Mipex Technology

14.2.14 Microsens Sa

14.2.15 Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co., Ltd.

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7kpg9

