Worldwide Gene Panel Market Size to Reach USD 3.09 Billion by 2028 - Increasing Numbers of Initiatives by Government and Key Players to Boost Market – Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Gene Panel Market finds that increasing numbers of initiatives by government and key players is expediting market growth. The market growth is attributed to, increasing adoption of genetic testing, as well as technological advancements such as the Next Generation Sequencing System (NGS). Total Global Gene Panel Market is estimated to reach USD 3.09 Billion by 2028.

The market stood at a revenue of USD 2.20 Billion in the year 2021, and is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1%.

Furthermore, need for efficient prenatal diagnosis is projected to augment growth of the Global Gene Panel Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Gene Panel Market by Technique (Amplicon-Based Approach, Hybridization-Based Approach), by Design (Predesigned Gene Panels, Customized Gene Panels), by Application (Pharmacogenetics, Diagnosis of Congenital Disorders, Cancer Risk Assessment, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics:

Escalating Prevalence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases

The number of infectious and chronic diseases are proliferating across the globe amid all the precautions and personal hygiene procedures taken care of. In the prevention of chronic diseases, nutrition and diet are the most critical factors. Whereas, nutritional content in diet is deteriorating, prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is escalating, especially across developing countries including Southeast Asian countries and Western European countries. Cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurological, osteoporosis, and cancer, are some of the common chronic diseases. Thus increasing chronic diseases prevalence will ultimately upsurge the demand for Gene Panels, further propelling the Gene Panels market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing number of Congenital Diseases

Congenital anomalies are also known as birth defects, congenital disorders or congenital malformations. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 295 000 new-borns die within 28 days of birth every year, worldwide, due to congenital anomalies. Moreover, number of people living with Sickle cell disease (SCD) is also increasing. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Sickle cell disease (SCD) affects approximately 100,000 Americans. SCD occurs among about 1 out of every 365 Black or African-American births. Sickle cell disease (SCD) occurs among about 1 out of every 16,300 Hispanic-American births. Gene Panels have application in diagnosis of congenital disorders. Thus, increase in number of Congenital Diseases is increasing the need for Gene Panels. Consequently, propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Gene Panel Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

North America Dominates the Global Gene Panel Market

North America has dominated the Global Gene Panel Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to consumer demand for safe and effective genetic tests in the region. Additionally, mounting demand for personalized medicine in addition to the growing application of genetic testing in oncology is, further fuelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Gene Panel market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as, presence of emerging economies, as well as large base of population. Additionally, rising healthcare spending is further propelling the market growth in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Gene Panel Market:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • BGI

  • GENEWIZ, Inc.

  • GATC Biotech

  • Novogene Co., Ltd.

  • QIAGEN

  • Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

  • Illumina Inc.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Personalis Inc.

  • GeneDx Inc.

  • Invitae Corporation

Recent Developments:

February 2021: QIAGEN and INOVIO Expand Collaboration to Develop Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Companion Diagnostic for INOVIOs VGX-3100 for Advanced Cervical Dysplasia.

April 2021: Illumina and Kartos Therapeutics Announce New Oncology Partnership to Develop an NGS-Based TP53 Companion Diagnostic. With this partnership, Illumina will expand the TruSight Oncology offerings into hematologic malignancies.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Gene Panel Market?

  • How will the Gene Panel Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Gene Panel Market?

  • What is the Gene Panel market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Gene Panel Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Gene Panel Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 2.20 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 3.09 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 20.1% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Technique

• Amplicon-Based Approach

• Hybridization-Based Approach

Design

• Predesigned Gene Panels

• Customized Gene Panels

Application

• Pharmacogenetics

• Diagnosis of Congenital Disorders

• Cancer Risk Assessment

• Others

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Shares in Russia's two largest lenders, Sberbank and VTB, reversed early losses to trade higher on Tuesday after the state-controlled groups escaped British sanctions on Russian banks. British sanctions targeted Bank Rossiya, Black Sea Bank, Genbank, IS Bank and Promsvyazbank - smaller lenders of which only the latter is on the Russian central bank's list of systemically important credit institutions. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sanctioned three high-net worth individuals in response to Russia's decision to deploy troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising their independence.