The Worldwide Gene Synthesis Industry is Expected to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gene Synthesis Market By Method, By Service Type, By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027"



The Global Gene Synthesis Market size is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 17.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Gene synthesis is the process of developing or generating artificial genes through scientific processes. In addition, Gene synthesis refers to the process in which genes are developed through various methods intending to assemble and construct genes from the nucleotide. A nucleotide is a basic and fundamental block in the process of building nucleic acid.



In fact, RNA and DNA are formed by long chains of nucleotides. These substances consist of sugar molecules attached to a group of phosphate and a base that contains nitrogen. The Gene synthesis process allows the scientist and researchers to specify and personalize the desired sequence directly.



The number of research and development in genomics and advanced sequencing is rapidly rising and carries the potentials to enhance the future of the gene synthesis market. Also, the rising scale of investments and funding by the government is expected to also develop the field of gene synthesis.



Artificial gene synthesis, which is also called DNA synthesis, is a different form of Gene synthesis. The DNA synthesis in living cells occurs when gene molecules get synthesized by all living cells through a process of DNA replication.



DNA replication is a process in which a double-stranded gene molecule is copied with the purpose to make two similar DNA molecules. Unlike the natural gene synthesis procedure, artificial gene synthesis does not need any template to copy DNA molecules. Instead, it allows any virtually developed DNA sequence to be synthesized.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, economies across the world were greatly slammed. Various industries were shut due to the government protocols that were applied to restrict the spread of the coronavirus. During the lockdown enforced by the government, numerous markets faced a great downfall while certain industries observed a booming growth during the period.



The Healthcare sector of all the regions and countries were overwhelmed and simultaneously witnessed a massive demand for different healthcare services. A number of recognized biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical organizations as well as various synthetic biology centric companies contributed to researches across the world by offering synthetic biology expertise for building vaccines, test kits, and treatments to tackle the COVID-19 spread.



Market Growth Factors:

Rising efforts toward clinical researches to study biological systems

There is an increase in the efforts to conduct clinical researches with the aim to study the generated insights of the biological systems at the base of the molecular level. A biological system is a conceptual framework that is utilized by numerous researchers to further study the complicated biological processes. More researches in this field instigate an increase in the number of gene synthesis procedures. Researches associated with the biological system require a variety of studies respective to various aspects of DNA and gene synthesis.



Booming demand for personalized medicines

In the present scenario, a lot of people are undergoing distinct medication programs due to a variety of diseases. The medicines are produced with the purpose of generalized usage comprising various salts and other components. Regular medicines are distributed among people on the basis of the requirement of their treatment. The acids and salts along with other elements which are comprised in the generalized medicines do not suit everyone.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Concerns regarding biosecurity, biosafety, and ethics

The number of researches in the field of gene synthesis is continuously increasing. The practices being performed during these researches involve different types of synthetic organisms. In addition, increasing researches and developments generate the risk of the outbreak of these synthetic organisms in the environment which could be a major challenge to biosafety concerns.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisitions and Mergers: 2017, Dec - 2021, Nov) Leading Players

3.3.3 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements 2017, Jul - 2021, Aug) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Gene Synthesis Market by Method

4.1 Global Solid-phase Synthesis Market by Region

4.2 Global Chip-based Synthesis Market by Region

4.3 Global PCR-based Enzyme Synthesis Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Gene Synthesis Market by Service Type

5.1 Global Antibody DNA Synthesis Market by Region

5.2 Global Viral DNA Synthesis Market by Region

5.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Gene Synthesis Market by Application

6.1 Global Gene & Cell Therapy Development Market by Region

6.2 Global Vaccine Development Market by Region

6.3 Global Disease Diagnosis Market by Region

6.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Gene Synthesis Market by End User

7.1 Global Academic & Government Research Institutes Market by Region

7.2 Global Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Market by Region

7.3 Global Contract Research Organizations Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Gene Synthesis Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Genscript Biotech Corporation

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.1.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.1.5.4 Geographical Expansions

9.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expense

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.2.5.3 Geographical Expansions

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Brooks Automation, Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.3.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.4 Boster Biological Technology

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.5 Twist Bioscience Corporation

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.5.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.5.5.4 Geographical Expansions

9.6 Danaher Corporation

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.6.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.6.5.3 Geographical Expansions

9.7 Biomatik Corporation

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.8 ProteoGenix

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.9 ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.10. OriGene Technologies, Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5o6t8y

