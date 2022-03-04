U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +7.40 (+6.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.90
    +36.00 (+1.86%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    +0.61 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0929
    -0.0142 (-1.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3242
    -0.0105 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8470
    -0.6140 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,356.78
    -2,640.11 (-6.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.30
    -43.39 (-4.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

Worldwide Gene Therapy Industry to 2027 - Players Include Amgen, Biogen and Novartis Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global gene therapy market reached a value of US$ 3.77 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.5 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 15.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Gene therapy is a technique for preventing disease progression by modifying the expression of mutated genes or altering the biological properties of living cells for therapeutic use. It improves the ability of the body to fight against a wide range of diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Nowadays, a wide variety of gene therapy products are available worldwide, which include viral vectors, bacterial vectors, plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), human gene-editing technology, and patient-derived cellular gene therapy.

Gene Therapy Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of inherited diseases and acquired disorders, in confluence with easy access to healthcare facilities, represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for gene therapy to improve the quality of life of patients. Moreover, the rising cases of genetic disorders, such as muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis, in children and young adults are bolstering the market growth. In line with this, the increasing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to develop infectious diseases on account of inappropriate gene activity, is contributing to the market growth.

Apart from this, the development of new gene therapy that offers a safer, non-addictive alternative to opioids in treating a broad range of chronic pain conditions, such as lower back pain and rare neuropathic pain disorders, is favoring the market growth. In addition, a large variety of therapeutic genes are under investigation, including tumor suppressor, anti-angiogenesis, inflammatory cytokine, and micro ribonucleic acid (RNA) genes. These genes can assist in treating cancer, leukemia, severe combined immune deficiency, and blindness caused by retinitis pigmentosa, which is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global gene therapy market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on gene type, vector type, delivery method and application.

Breakup by Gene Type:

  • Antigen

  • Cytokine

  • Tumor Suppressor

  • Suicide Gene

  • Deficiency

  • Growth Factors

  • Receptors

  • Others

Breakup by Vector Type:

  • Viral Vector

  • Adenoviruses

  • Lentiviruses

  • Retroviruses

  • Adeno-Associated Virus

  • Herpes Simplex Virus

  • Poxvirus

  • Vaccinia Virus

  • Others

  • Non-Viral Techniques

  • Naked and Plasmid Vectors

  • Gene Gun

  • Electroporation

  • Lipofection

  • Others

Breakup by Delivery Method:

  • In-Vivo Gene Therapy

  • Ex-Vivo Gene Therapy

Breakup by Application:

  • Oncological Disorders

  • Rare Diseases

  • Cardiovascular Diseases

  • Neurological Disorders

  • Infectious Disease

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Bluebird Bio Inc., Mustang Bio Inc. (Fortress Biotech Inc.), Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics plc, UniQure N.V. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global gene therapy market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gene therapy market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the gene type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vector type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery method?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global gene therapy market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Gene Therapy Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Gene Type
6.1 Antigen
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Cytokine
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Tumor Suppressor
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Suicide Gene
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Deficiency
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Growth Factors
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Receptors
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Others
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Vector Type
7.1 Viral Vector
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Key Segments
7.1.2.1 Adenoviruses
7.1.2.2 Lentiviruses
7.1.2.3 Retroviruses
7.1.2.4 Adeno-Associated Virus
7.1.2.5 Herpes Simplex Virus
7.1.2.6 Poxvirus
7.1.2.7 Vaccinia Virus
7.1.2.8 Others
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Non-Viral Techniques
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Key Segments
7.2.2.1 Naked and Plasmid Vectors
7.2.2.2 Gene Gun
7.2.2.3 Electroporation
7.2.2.4 Lipofection
7.2.2.5 Others
7.2.3 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Delivery Method
8.1 In-Vivo Gene Therapy
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Ex-Vivo Gene Therapy
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Oncological Disorders
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Rare Diseases
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Cardiovascular Diseases
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Neurological Disorders
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Infectious Disease
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Abeona Therapeutics Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.4 Amgen Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Astellas Pharma Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Biogen Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Bluebird Bio Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Mustang Bio Inc. (Fortress Biotech Inc.)
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Novartis AG
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Orchard Therapeutics plc
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.11 UniQure N.V.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.12 Voyager Therapeutics Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nl88si

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-gene-therapy-industry-to-2027---players-include-amgen-biogen-and-novartis-among-others-301495781.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are having another rough session today. Despite an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings report earlier this week, Novavax can't seem to shed the perception among some investors that it simply won't be able to compete effectively during the rapidly approaching endemic phase of COVID-19. Novavax, in turn, might experience a hefty downturn in annual sales after this year.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Are Out of Gas Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) are tumbling on anticipated higher fuel costs today, down 4.5% each as of 10:15 a.m. ET. Rival Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) isn't getting hit as hard, but it's still down a sizable 4%. A note from investment bank Macquarie Group out this morning highlighted the problem, as TheFly.com just reported.

  • Chinese companies could be delisted 'as early as 2024': SEC Chair

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk should give me a call, says US Labor Secretary

    Hit up the Labor Secretary's cellphone, Elon.

  • Time to Make a 'U' Turn If You're Headed Toward Unity Software

    In this daily bar chart of U, below, we can see that prices rebounded to $120 and stopped short of our anticipated target in the $130-$140 area. In this daily bar chart of U, below, we can see that prices are below the declining 50-day moving average line and below the rising 200-day line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has only made a modest decline.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March

    Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), the leading music and audio streaming service worldwide, is down by 56% in the last 12 months. The company put out relatively weak guidance for the current quarter, and has been embroiled in a controversy around the host of its No. 1 podcast -- The Joe Rogan Experience. At the end of 2021, Spotify had 180 million subscribers to its premium, ad-free music streaming service and an estimated 31% market share worldwide.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Brands Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) are tumbling 18.1% at 11:00 a.m. ET after the firearms manufacturer reported earnings indicating the sales surge it's enjoyed over the past few years has finally dissipated. Fiscal 2022 third-quarter net sales of $177.7 million plummeted 31% from the year-ago figure, though they're still 140% higher than where they were two years ago. GAAP net income was also cut in half, and adjusted earnings nearly so as president and CEO Mark Smith said the firearms market "has cooled significantly from the height of the pandemic surge and seems to now be following pre-pandemic historical demand patterns."

  • 2 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Maybe the sector has been beaten down too much, or it's the role oil (now up to $100 per barrel) is playing in current geopolitical events, but electric vehicle stocks are up strongly over the past month. While a number of legacy carmakers like Ford and General Motors are down by around 10%, many EV makers are higher by about the same percentage or more. While there will be plenty of speed bumps ahead, because no industry revolution ever goes smoothly, the following electric vehicle duo still looks ready for a bull run.

  • JPMorgan Warns Russia Faces 1998-Like Collapse in Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is on course for an economic collapse that will rival or even eclipse the size of the 1998 slump which followed its debt default, although the financial fallout may be less than then.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWhat We Know About Ukraine’s Shelled Nuclear PlantGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov

  • Three thoughts on leadership from the founder and CEO of AppHarvest

    It took years — and several failures along the way — to become an "overnight success," said Jonathan Webb, AppHarvest's founder and CEO.

  • Why Kroger Stock Was Up More Than 25% This Week

    Week to date, shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) were trading up 25.7% as of 1:41 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The grocery chain delivered better-than-expected earnings results earlier this week and offered a positive outlook for more growth in 2022. "Kroger remains the No. 1 retailer in many exciting areas, such as specialty cheese, sushi, and floral," CEO Rodney McMullen said during the earnings call.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Coinbase, Under Pressure, Faces a Difficult Balancing Act

    Coinbase , the prominent platform for buying and selling bitcoin and other digital currencies, is discovering the flip side of popularity. The U.S., the European Union, the U.K. and their allies have imposed financial and economic sanctions on Russia, President Vladimir Putin and the oligarchs close to him because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine . Faced with this financial strangulation, many experts say, the ultra-rich Russians and their families will transfer their assets to crypto to circumvent the sanctions.

  • Is Moderna Stock a Buy Now?

    Shares of COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have fallen this year as investors transition away from growth stocks and move toward safer investments. Down a whopping 42% year to date, Moderna's stock has crashed far beyond the S&P 500's 8% decline thus far. Are investors making a mistake -- could Moderna's stock be a good buy for the long haul?