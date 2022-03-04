Worldwide Gene Therapy Industry to 2027 - Players Include Amgen, Biogen and Novartis Among Others

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global gene therapy market reached a value of US$ 3.77 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.5 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 15.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Gene therapy is a technique for preventing disease progression by modifying the expression of mutated genes or altering the biological properties of living cells for therapeutic use. It improves the ability of the body to fight against a wide range of diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, hemophilia, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Nowadays, a wide variety of gene therapy products are available worldwide, which include viral vectors, bacterial vectors, plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), human gene-editing technology, and patient-derived cellular gene therapy.



Gene Therapy Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of inherited diseases and acquired disorders, in confluence with easy access to healthcare facilities, represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for gene therapy to improve the quality of life of patients. Moreover, the rising cases of genetic disorders, such as muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis, in children and young adults are bolstering the market growth. In line with this, the increasing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to develop infectious diseases on account of inappropriate gene activity, is contributing to the market growth.

Apart from this, the development of new gene therapy that offers a safer, non-addictive alternative to opioids in treating a broad range of chronic pain conditions, such as lower back pain and rare neuropathic pain disorders, is favoring the market growth. In addition, a large variety of therapeutic genes are under investigation, including tumor suppressor, anti-angiogenesis, inflammatory cytokine, and micro ribonucleic acid (RNA) genes. These genes can assist in treating cancer, leukemia, severe combined immune deficiency, and blindness caused by retinitis pigmentosa, which is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

Story continues

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global gene therapy market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on gene type, vector type, delivery method and application.



Breakup by Gene Type:

Antigen

Cytokine

Tumor Suppressor

Suicide Gene

Deficiency

Growth Factors

Receptors

Others

Breakup by Vector Type:

Viral Vector

Adenoviruses

Lentiviruses

Retroviruses

Adeno-Associated Virus

Herpes Simplex Virus

Poxvirus

Vaccinia Virus

Others

Non-Viral Techniques

Naked and Plasmid Vectors

Gene Gun

Electroporation

Lipofection

Others

Breakup by Delivery Method:

In-Vivo Gene Therapy

Ex-Vivo Gene Therapy

Breakup by Application:

Oncological Disorders

Rare Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Infectious Disease

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abeona Therapeutics Inc., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Bluebird Bio Inc., Mustang Bio Inc. (Fortress Biotech Inc.), Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics plc, UniQure N.V. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global gene therapy market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gene therapy market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gene type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vector type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global gene therapy market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Gene Therapy Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Gene Type

6.1 Antigen

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cytokine

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Tumor Suppressor

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Suicide Gene

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Deficiency

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Growth Factors

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Receptors

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Vector Type

7.1 Viral Vector

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Key Segments

7.1.2.1 Adenoviruses

7.1.2.2 Lentiviruses

7.1.2.3 Retroviruses

7.1.2.4 Adeno-Associated Virus

7.1.2.5 Herpes Simplex Virus

7.1.2.6 Poxvirus

7.1.2.7 Vaccinia Virus

7.1.2.8 Others

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Non-Viral Techniques

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Key Segments

7.2.2.1 Naked and Plasmid Vectors

7.2.2.2 Gene Gun

7.2.2.3 Electroporation

7.2.2.4 Lipofection

7.2.2.5 Others

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Delivery Method

8.1 In-Vivo Gene Therapy

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ex-Vivo Gene Therapy

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Oncological Disorders

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Rare Diseases

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Neurological Disorders

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Infectious Disease

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.4 Amgen Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Astellas Pharma Inc.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Biogen Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Bluebird Bio Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Mustang Bio Inc. (Fortress Biotech Inc.)

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Novartis AG

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Orchard Therapeutics plc

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.11 UniQure N.V.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.12 Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nl88si

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-gene-therapy-industry-to-2027---players-include-amgen-biogen-and-novartis-among-others-301495781.html

SOURCE Research and Markets