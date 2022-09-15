U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

Worldwide Gene Therapy Industry to 2028 - Increasing Adoption of Gene Therapy for Oncological Disorders Will Provide Growth Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global gene therapy market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global gene therapy market to grow with a CAGR of about 24% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on gene therapy market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.

The report on gene therapy market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global gene therapy market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global gene therapy market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Innovation in gene therapy for rare & cardiovascular diseases treatment is the major factor driving the growth of the smart manufacturing market

  • The rising occurrence of cancer and increasing government support for gene therapy in cancer treatment will drive the market growth.

2) Restraints

  • The high cost of therapy treatment will restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

3) Opportunities

  • Increasing the adoption of gene therapy for oncological disorders will provide growth opportunities to the market.

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the gene therapy market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the gene therapy market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global gene therapy market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Gene Therapy Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Gene Therapy Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vector Type
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Gene Therapy Market

4. Gene Therapy Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Gene Therapy Market by Type
5.1. Suicide Gene Therapy
5.2. Cancer Gene Therapy
5.3. Tumor Suppressor Gene Therapy
5.4. Cytokine Gene Therapy
5.5. Antigen Gene Therapy
5.6. Others

6. Global Gene Therapy Market by Application
6.1. Neurological Diseases
6.2. Cardiovascular Diseases
6.3. Genetic Diseases
6.4. Infectious Diseases
6.5. Oncological Disorders
6.6. Others

7. Global Gene Therapy Market by Vector Type
7.1. Non-viral Vectors
7.2. Viral Vectors

8. Global Gene Therapy Market by Region 2022-2028
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Gene Therapy Market by Type
8.1.2. North America Gene Therapy Market by Application
8.1.3. North America Gene Therapy Market by Vector Type
8.1.4. North America Gene Therapy Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Gene Therapy Market by Type
8.2.2. Europe Gene Therapy Market by Application
8.2.3. Europe Gene Therapy Market by Vector Type
8.2.4. Europe Gene Therapy Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Market by Type
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Market by Application
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Market by Vector Type
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Gene Therapy Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Gene Therapy Market by Type
8.4.2. RoW Gene Therapy Market by Application
8.4.3. RoW Gene Therapy Market by Vector Type
8.4.4. RoW Gene Therapy Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Gene Therapy Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Novartis AG
9.2.2. Gilead Sciences, Inc.
9.2.3. Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
9.2.4. Amgen Inc.
9.2.5. Biogen Inc.
9.2.6. Pfizer Inc.
9.2.7. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
9.2.8. Sanofi SA.
9.2.9. Abeona Therapeutics, Inc.
9.2.10. Merck & Co., Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m0spb4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


