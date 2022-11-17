U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

The Worldwide Geomembranes Industry is Expected to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Geomembranes Market

Global Geomembranes Market
Global Geomembranes Market

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Geomembranes Market by Type (HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, PP), Manufacturing Process (Extrusion, Calendering), Application (Mining, Waste Management, Water Management, Civil Construction), and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global geomembranes market is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2022 to USD 3.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The HDPE membranes type segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

By type, HDPE is the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment in the geomembranes market. The geomembranes market has been categorized as HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, and PP. HDPE membranes are available for low price and has a dense configuration (>0.94 g/cm3) when compared with other polyethylene types.

They are easily available and have long-term durability. They also possess excellent chemical and UV resistance. These membranes are used in various applications, such as landscaping, mining, aquaculture, energy, waste, and water.

The mining application is expected to have largest market share during the forecast period

Based on application, the geomembrane market has been categorized into mining, waste management, waste management, and civil construction.

Mining is expected to be the largest application in the geomembranes market. Geomembranes have various applications in the mining industry such as containment system that restrains the effect of mining operations on the environment owing to their excellent properties such as chemical resistance, elevated temperature range, low permeability, weatherability, UV resistance, and high tear and puncture resistance.

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to an increase in development activity related to the mining and construction industry. The large population of countries like China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and others countries provide huge opportunities for the mining sectors of APAC. Moreover, high population also results in high amount of waste generation and demand for clean water, which will, in turn, drive the need for waste and water management. The above-mentioned factors will drive the geomembrane market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Geomembranes Market
4.2 Geomembranes Market, by Type
4.3 Geomembranes Market, by Application
4.4 Global Geomembranes Market, by Country
4.5 APAC: Geomembranes Market, by Application and Country, 2022

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Mining Activities in APAC and South America
5.2.1.2 Growing Concerns for Waste and Water Management Activities
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices on Account of Volatility in Crude Oil Prices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Spending on Infrastructural Developments
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.4.1 Research & Development
5.4.2 Manufacturing, Compounding, and Formulation
5.4.3 Distribution, Marketing, and Sales
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Average Selling Price Analysis
5.7 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.1.1 Methodology
5.10 Case Study Analysis
5.10.1 Extreme Slope with Agru HDPE Geomembrane
5.10.2 Singapore Landfill
5.11 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.11.1 GDP Trends and Forecasts
5.11.2 Trends in Mining Industry
5.11.3 Construction Statistics

6 Geomembranes Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 HDPE
6.2.1 HDPE to Account for Largest Market Share
6.3 LDPE & LLDPE
6.3.1 Low Density Along with High Elasticity and Flexibility to Boost Demand
6.4 PVC
6.4.1 Better Quality of PVC Geomembranes to Support Usage
6.5 EPDM
6.5.1 Superior Properties of EPDM Geomembranes to Boost Demand
6.6 PP
6.6.1 Low Levels of Crystallinity in PP to Drive End-user Preference
6.7 Others

7 Geomembranes Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Mining
7.2.1 Mining to Dominate Applications Market
7.3 Waste Management
7.3.1 Population Growth to Drive Waste Management Activities
7.4 Water Management
7.4.1 Geomembranes Usage to Prevent Contamination of Groundwater to Drive Market
7.5 Civil Construction
7.5.1 Potential to Prevent Water Seepage to Drive Use of Geomembranes in Civil Construction
7.6 Others

8 Geomembranes Market, by Manufacturing Process
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Extrusion
8.2.1 Wide Usage of Blown-Film Extrusion to Drive Market Growth
8.3 Calendering
8.3.1 High Production Rate and Accuracy to Specifications Driving Growth of Calendering
8.4 Others

9 Geomembranes Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Evaluation Framework
10.3 Market Share, 2021
10.4 Market Ranking
10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions
10.5.1 Stars
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Pervasive Players
10.5.4 Participants
10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for SMEs
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Responsive Companies
10.6.3 Dynamic Companies
10.6.4 Starting Blocks
10.7 Product Footprint (SMEs)
10.8 Strategy Footprint (SMEs)
10.8.1 Solmax
10.8.2 Raven Industries
10.8.3 Agru
10.8.4 Carlisle Construction Materials LLC
10.8.5 Atarfil
10.9 Key Market Developments
10.9.1 Acquisitions
10.9.2 Expansions

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Major Players
11.1.1 Solmax
11.1.2 Raven Industries
11.1.3 Agru
11.1.4 Carlisle Construction Materials LLC
11.1.5 Atarfil
11.1.6 Firestone Building Products
11.1.7 Juta
11.1.8 Maccaferri
11.1.9 Plastika Kritis
11.1.10 Naue Group
11.2 Additional Players
11.2.1 Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials
11.2.2 Carthage Mills
11.2.3 Environmental Protection
11.2.4 Geofabrics
11.2.5 Geosynthetics Limited
11.2.6 Ginegar Plastic Products
11.2.7 Global Synthetics
11.2.8 Layfield Group
11.2.9 Cetco
11.2.10 Nilex
11.2.11 Sotrafa
11.2.12 Soprema
11.2.13 Texel Industries Limited
11.2.14 Titan Environmental Containment
11.2.15 US Fabrics

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bkqow

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


