The Worldwide Geopolymer Industry is Expected to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2027

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geopolymer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global geopolymer market size reached US$5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$15.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Geopolymers are inorganic ceramic materials characterized by networks of mineral molecules linked with covalent bonds. They can be classified into two groups, namely, pure inorganic and hybrid (organic-inorganic) geopolymers. Although geopolymers like obsidian occur naturally, they can also be synthesized chemically.

Geopolymers have an amorphous microstructure at room temperature owing to which they have high heat resistance and can be used for thermal insulation. Commercially produced geopolymers are currently used in fire and heat resistant coatings and adhesives, medicinal applications, high-temperature ceramics, and toxic and radioactive waste encapsulation

Global Geopolymer Market Drivers:

Geopolymers offer advantages such as high strength, ultra-porosity, low drying shrinkage, low creep and acid resistance. On account of these properties, they are used to substitute Portland cement as a binder in concrete. They are also utilized for repairing bridges, tunnels, roads, and in the rehabilitation of pipes and structures in the civil infrastructure, oil and gas, and chemical industries. Moreover, geopolymers are cheaper than Portland cement, and their production emits lesser carbon dioxide. With rising environmental regulations and emission strain on the cement industry, the demand for geopolymers is increasing. Furthermore, factors such as technological developments and innovations in the construction sector are also contributing to the growth of the global geopolymer market

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global geopolymer market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on application and end-use industry

Breakup by Application:

  • Cement and Concrete

  • Furnace and Reactor Insulators

  • Composites

  • Decorative Artifacts

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into cement and concrete, furnace and reactor insulators, composites, and decorative artifacts. The cement and concrete segment currently accounts for the largest share

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

  • Building Construction

  • Infrastructure

  • Industrial

  • Art and Decoration

  • Others

On the basis of end-use industries, the market has been segmented into building construction, infrastructure, industrial, art and decoration, and others

Breakup by Region:

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Europe

  • North America

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market, accounting for majority of the global share

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Imerys Group / Ags Argil's & Mineraux, Milliken & Company Inc., PCI Augsburg GMBH, Rocla, Wagners, Universal Enterprise, Schlumberger Ltd, Murray & Roberts Cementation Co. Ltd, Banah UK Ltd, Zeobond Pty Ltd, Uretek, BASF, Corning Inc., Nu-Core, Pyromeral Systems and Airbus.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global geopolymer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global geopolymer industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global geopolymer market?

  • What is the breakup of the global geopolymer market on the basis of application?

  • What is the breakup of the global geopolymer market on the basis of end-use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global geopolymer market?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global geopolymer market?

  • What is the structure of the global geopolymer market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global geopolymer market?

  • How are geopolymers manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Properties
4.3 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Geopolymer Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Application
6.1 Cement and Concrete
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Furnace and Reactor Insulators
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Composites
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Decorative Artifacts
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
7.1 Building Construction
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Infrastructure
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Industrial
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Art and Decoration
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Global Geopolymer Industry: SWOT Analysis

10 Global Geopolymer Industry: Value Chain Analysis

11 Global Geopolymer Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Global Geopolymer Industry: Price Analysis

13 Geopolymer Manufacturing Process
13.1 Product Overview
13.2 Raw Material Requirements
13.3 Manufacturing Process
13.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Imerys Group / Ags Argil's & Mineraux
14.3.2 Milliken & Company Inc.
14.3.3 PCI Augsburg GMBH
14.3.4 Rocla
14.3.5 Wagners
14.3.6 Universal Enterprise
14.3.7 Schlumberger Ltd
14.3.8 Murray & Roberts Cementation Co. Ltd
14.3.9 Banah UK Ltd
14.3.10 Zeobond Pty Ltd
14.3.11 Uretek
14.3.12 BASF
14.3.13 Corning Inc.
14.3.14 Nu-Core
14.3.15 Pyromeral Systems
14.3.16 Airbus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/goi5ws

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-geopolymer-industry-is-expected-to-reach-15-8-billion-by-2027--301486440.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

