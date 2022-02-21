The Worldwide Geopolymer Industry is Expected to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geopolymer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global geopolymer market size reached US$5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$15.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Geopolymers are inorganic ceramic materials characterized by networks of mineral molecules linked with covalent bonds. They can be classified into two groups, namely, pure inorganic and hybrid (organic-inorganic) geopolymers. Although geopolymers like obsidian occur naturally, they can also be synthesized chemically.

Geopolymers have an amorphous microstructure at room temperature owing to which they have high heat resistance and can be used for thermal insulation. Commercially produced geopolymers are currently used in fire and heat resistant coatings and adhesives, medicinal applications, high-temperature ceramics, and toxic and radioactive waste encapsulation



Global Geopolymer Market Drivers:

Geopolymers offer advantages such as high strength, ultra-porosity, low drying shrinkage, low creep and acid resistance. On account of these properties, they are used to substitute Portland cement as a binder in concrete. They are also utilized for repairing bridges, tunnels, roads, and in the rehabilitation of pipes and structures in the civil infrastructure, oil and gas, and chemical industries. Moreover, geopolymers are cheaper than Portland cement, and their production emits lesser carbon dioxide. With rising environmental regulations and emission strain on the cement industry, the demand for geopolymers is increasing. Furthermore, factors such as technological developments and innovations in the construction sector are also contributing to the growth of the global geopolymer market



Key Market Segmentation:

Story continues

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global geopolymer market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on application and end-use industry



Breakup by Application:

Cement and Concrete

Furnace and Reactor Insulators

Composites

Decorative Artifacts

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into cement and concrete, furnace and reactor insulators, composites, and decorative artifacts. The cement and concrete segment currently accounts for the largest share



Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Building Construction

Infrastructure

Industrial

Art and Decoration

Others

On the basis of end-use industries, the market has been segmented into building construction, infrastructure, industrial, art and decoration, and others



Breakup by Region:

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the biggest market, accounting for majority of the global share



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Imerys Group / Ags Argil's & Mineraux, Milliken & Company Inc., PCI Augsburg GMBH, Rocla, Wagners, Universal Enterprise, Schlumberger Ltd, Murray & Roberts Cementation Co. Ltd, Banah UK Ltd, Zeobond Pty Ltd, Uretek, BASF, Corning Inc., Nu-Core, Pyromeral Systems and Airbus.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global geopolymer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global geopolymer industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global geopolymer market?

What is the breakup of the global geopolymer market on the basis of application?

What is the breakup of the global geopolymer market on the basis of end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global geopolymer market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global geopolymer market?

What is the structure of the global geopolymer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global geopolymer market?

How are geopolymers manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Geopolymer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Cement and Concrete

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Furnace and Reactor Insulators

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Composites

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Decorative Artifacts

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

7.1 Building Construction

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Infrastructure

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Industrial

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Art and Decoration

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Global Geopolymer Industry: SWOT Analysis



10 Global Geopolymer Industry: Value Chain Analysis



11 Global Geopolymer Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Global Geopolymer Industry: Price Analysis



13 Geopolymer Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Raw Material Requirements

13.3 Manufacturing Process

13.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Imerys Group / Ags Argil's & Mineraux

14.3.2 Milliken & Company Inc.

14.3.3 PCI Augsburg GMBH

14.3.4 Rocla

14.3.5 Wagners

14.3.6 Universal Enterprise

14.3.7 Schlumberger Ltd

14.3.8 Murray & Roberts Cementation Co. Ltd

14.3.9 Banah UK Ltd

14.3.10 Zeobond Pty Ltd

14.3.11 Uretek

14.3.12 BASF

14.3.13 Corning Inc.

14.3.14 Nu-Core

14.3.15 Pyromeral Systems

14.3.16 Airbus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/goi5ws

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-geopolymer-industry-is-expected-to-reach-15-8-billion-by-2027--301486440.html

SOURCE Research and Markets