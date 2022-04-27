U.S. markets closed

The Worldwide Geospatial Imagery Analytics Industry is Expected to Reach $42.2 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Vertical, By Collection Medium, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market size is expected to reach $42.2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 29.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Geospatial data is information on things, events, or other features that have a physical location on or near the ground surface. Location information (generally coordinates on the earth) and associated information (the qualities of the item, event, or phenomenon in question) are frequently combined with temporal information in geospatial data. In the coming years, the location supplied may be stationary (for example, the position of a piece of equipment, an earthquake incident, or children living in poverty) or variable (for example, the location of a piece of machinery, an earthquake event, or children living in poverty).

Large sets of geographical data obtained from a variety of sources in various forms, like census data, weather data, satellite imagery, mobile phone data, social media data, and drawn pictures are all examples of geospatial data. When geospatial data can be found, shared, analysed, and combined with standard business data, it is most helpful.

Geospatial analytics is utilized to add time and location to standard data sets and to create data visualisations. Maps, graphs, statistics, and cartograms are examples of visualisations that depict historical and contemporary shifts. This added information helps to paint a fuller picture of what happened. Easy-to-recognize visual patterns and pictures show insights that can be ignored in a large spreadsheet.

The massive amounts of data created by GPS devices throughout the world are a remarkable development that is driving demand for geospatial imaging analytics solutions. Furthermore, the widespread use of connected mobile devices, notably smartphones, in many economies throughout the world is propelling market expansion. The government sector's high need for GIS for law and security is propelling the industry forward. The fast advancements in GIS technology and methods for retrieving geographic information is expected to assist the total industry significantly.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19's spread has wreaked havoc on the world's companies, economies, and people's lifestyles, as well as the ways taken by corporations to manage their operations. The COVID-19 epidemic has affected every aspect of the technology industry. In the IT industry, the hardware business is expected to have the greatest influence. The expansion of IT infrastructure has slowed due to a decrease in hardware supply and reduced manufacturing capacity. For a short period of time, the software and service industries are also projected to slow down.

However, in the second half of the year, usage of collaborative apps, location-based apps, big data,security solutions, and AI is expected to rise. Despite the fact that the pandemic has had an impact on the geospatial imaging analytics industry, businesses continue to use geospatial imagery analytics solutions and personnel tracking and management, virus tracking,smart quarantining and hardware for facility management.

Market Growth Factors:

Geospatial In The Digital Environments

Spatial information and location with interconnected systems systems - Big Data, Augmented Reality, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and 3D systems - are going to transform the core of traditional company practises, providing competitive advantages through data visualisation, analytics, and digital perspectives - an ever-increasing necessity real-time information - in this data-driven manufacturing era.

The spatial context remains an essential element and a core instrument for workflow management, smart applications, and a major platform for automated processes in manufacturing, architecture, telecommunications, intelligent transportation, technology, and many other sectors, in addition to archetypal businesses like governance, urban planning, defense, and internal security.

Location-based services are becoming more popular

Location-based services (LBS) are understood as a software service that uses Internet-capable computers to provide real-time information on the current location of a place or person. LBS uses satellite images to enable users to access the service in a variety of apps, including retail, urgent care, weather, browsing, traffic, and other services. Satellite imaging technology delivers high-resolution images that may be utilized to create up-to-date, highly specific maps for LBS and real-time applications. In addition, LBS is becoming increasingly significant in a variety of economic areas, including public, defense, and intelligence, communications, transportation, production, power, energy retail, and natural resource governance, supporting market growth.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Urbanization and population growth are both on the rise

Due to the growing rate of urbanization throughout the world, Geospatial Deployment in the urban development business may yet encounter certain challenges. With the increasing rate of migration from rural to urban areas and urban demographic growth, geospatial applications are challenging to apply unless assessments and population-to-land tests are conducted on a regular basis and perhaps real-time data is provided. According to the United Nations, the globe will have around 500 million cities by 2030. The growing number of these cities is an indicator of extremely fast urbanization.

They can cause problems for government and planning agencies. As such big projects is expected to require huge financial investments, government, public, and developer teams operating in isolation will then need to communicate information with the primary data centers.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2018, Jun - 2021, Dec) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Type
4.1 Global Image-based Analytics Market by Region
4.2 Global Video Analytics Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Vertical
5.1 Global Defense & Security Market by Region
5.2 Global Engineering & Construction Market by Region
5.3 Global Mining & Manufacturing Market by Region
5.4 Global Government Market by Region
5.5 Global Environmental Monitoring Market by Region
5.6 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Market by Region
5.7 Global Agriculture Market by Region
5.8 Global Other Vertical Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Collection Medium
6.1 Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market by Region
6.2 Global Satellites Market by Region
6.3 Global UAV & Others Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Deployment Type
7.1 Global On-premise Market by Region
7.2 Global Cloud Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Organization Size
8.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region
8.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Region

Chapter 9. Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Application
9.1 Global Disaster Management Market by Region
9.2 Global Construction & Development Market by Region
9.3 Global Conservation & Research Market by Region
9.4 Global Exhibition & Live Entertainment Market by Region
9.5 Global Surveillance & Monitoring Market by Region
9.6 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 10. Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Region

Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1 Trimble, Inc.
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Financial Analysis
11.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
11.1.4 Research & Development Expense
11.1.1 Recent strategies and developments:
11.1.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:
11.2 Microsoft Corporation
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Financial Analysis
11.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
11.2.4 Research & Development Expenses
11.2.6 SWOT Analysis
11.3 Google LLC
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Financial Analysis
11.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
11.3.4 Research & Development Expense
11.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:
11.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:
11.3.6 SWOT Analysis
11.4 TomTom N.V.
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Financial Analysis
11.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
11.4.4 Research & Development Expense
11.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:
11.4.6 SWOT Analysis
11.5 Hexagon AB
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Financial Analysis
11.5.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
11.5.4 Research & Development Expenses
11.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:
11.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
11.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers
11.6 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Financial Analysis
11.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
11.6.4 Research and Development Expense
11.6.5 SWOT Analysis
11.7 Planet Labs, Inc.
11.8 Oracle Corporation
11.8.1 Company Overview
11.8.2 Financial Analysis
11.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
11.8.4 Research & Development Expense
11.8.5 SWOT Analysis
11.9 Alteryx, Inc.
11.9.1 Company Overview
11.9.2 Financial Analysis
11.9.3 Regional Analysis
11.9.4 Research & Development Expense
11.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:
11.9.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers
11.10. Esri, Inc.
11.10.1 Company Overview
11.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:
11.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
11.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
11.10.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2gp7q4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-geospatial-imagery-analytics-industry-is-expected-to-reach-42-2-billion-by-2027--301534586.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

