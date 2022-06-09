Worldwide Gigabit Passive Optical Network Industry to 2032 - by Component, Technology, Application, Vertical, Services and Region

Company Logo

Dublin, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A recent market study published on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.



After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Fact.MR Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on GPON Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends



4. Market Background

4.1. GPON Market, by Key Countries

4.2. GPON Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis

4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets

4.4.1.1. In Short Term

4.4.1.2. In Long Term

4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets

4.4.2.1. In Short Term

4.4.2.2. In Long Term

4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

4.5.2. Growth in Automation, By Country

4.5.3. GPON Adoption Rate, By Country

4.6. Market Dynamics

4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment

4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment

4.6.3. GPON Market Opportunities

4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment



5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

5.3. Peer Benchmarking



6. Global GPON Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021

6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



7. Global GPON Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global GPON Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Component

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis By Component, 2015-2021

8.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis and Forecast By Component, 2022-2032

8.3.1. Optical Line Terminal

8.3.2. Optical Network Terminal

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Component



9. Global GPON Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Technology

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis By Technology, 2015-2021

9.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis and Forecast By Technology, 2022-2032

9.3.1. 2.5G PON

9.3.2. XG-PON

9.3.3. XGS-PON

9.3.4. NG-PON2

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Technology



10. Global GPON Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032,By Application

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and AnalysisBy Application, 2015-2021

10.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis and ForecastBy Application, 2022-2032

10.3.1. Fiber to the Home (FTTH)

10.3.2. Fiber to the Building (FTTB), Fiber to the Curb (FTTC), and Fiber to the Node (FTTN)

10.3.3. Mobile Backhaul

10.4. Market Attractiveness AnalysisBy Application



11. Global GPON Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Vertical

11.1. Introduction/Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis By Vertical, 2015-2021

11.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis and Forecast By Vertical, 2022-2032

11.3.1. Transportation

11.3.2. Telecommunications

11.3.3. Healthcare

11.3.4. Energy & Utilities

11.3.5. Residential (MTU)

11.3.6. Commercial Industries

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Vertical



12. Global GPON Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Services

12.1. Introduction/Key Findings

12.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis By Services, 2015-2021

12.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis and Forecast By Services, 2022-2032

12.3.1. Fixed Internet and Voice

12.3.2. Internet Protocol TV (IPTV)

12.3.3. Mobile Voice and Internet

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Services



13. Global GPON Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis By Region, 2015-2021

13.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032

13.3.1. North America

13.3.2. Latin America

13.3.3. Europe

13.3.4. Asia Pacific

13.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



14. North America GPON Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



15. Latin America GPON Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



16. Europe GPON Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

17. Asia Pacific GPON Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

18. Middle East and Africa GPON Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



19. Key Countries GPON Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

20. Market Structure Analysis

20.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

20.2. Market Concentration

20.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

20.4. Market Presence Analysis

20.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players

20.4.2. Product footprint by Players



21. Competition Analysis

21.1. Competition Dashboard

21.2. Competition Benchmarking

21.3. Competition Deep Dive

21.3.1. HUAWEI

21.3.1.1. Overview

21.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.1.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.1.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.2. NOKIA

21.3.2.1. Overview

21.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.2.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.2.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.3. ZTE

21.3.3.1. Overview

21.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.3.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.3.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.4. FIBERHOME

21.3.4.1. Overview

21.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.4.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.4.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.5. DASAN ZHONE

21.3.5.1. Overview

21.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.5.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.5.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.6. CALIX

21.3.6.1. Overview

21.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.6.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.6.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.7. ADTRAN

21.3.7.1. Overview

21.3.7.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.7.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.7.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.8. CISCO

21.3.8.1. Overview

21.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.8.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.8.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.9. NEC

21.3.9.1. Overview

21.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.9.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.9.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.10. ALLIED TELESIS

21.3.10.1. Overview

21.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.10.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.10.4. Strategy Overview



22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



23. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vs4t4f

