Worldwide Glaucoma Therapeutics Industry to 2026 - Featuring Novartis, Pfizer and SIFI Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global glaucoma therapeutics market reached a value of US$ 6.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Glaucoma therapeutics refers to various treatment alternatives for primary open-angle (POA) and primary angle-closure (PAC) glaucoma. The disease is characterized by structural changes in the optic nerves that usually lead to visual loss and blindness. The treatment for glaucoma can be initiated through topical eye drops, which majorly consist of beta-blockers, prostaglandin analogs, cholinergic, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors and alpha-adrenergic agonists. These eye drops minimize the production of fluid in the eyes, thereby reducing the intraocular pressure (IOP). This can be followed by traditional or laser surgical procedures or a combination of both, which use products such as implantable extended-release devices, polymer-based contact lenses, drug-eluting punctal plugs, microneedle-injection devices and micro-dosing technologies.

The increasing prevalence of glaucoma across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Glaucoma is highly prevalent in patients with diabetes and other eye disorders, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataract and dry eye. In line with this, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among the masses and rising preference for laser glaucoma surgery is also driving the market growth. Additionally, the development of innovative combination dugs is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are creating anti-glaucoma drugs and prostaglandin analogs combined with two or more drugs to control the elevated levels of IOP. Other factors, including the advent of advanced glaucoma diagnostic techniques, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan Plc, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., SIFI S.p.A and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global glaucoma therapeutics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global glaucoma therapeutics market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global glaucoma therapeutics market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Drug Class
6.1 Prostaglandin Analogs
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Beta Blockers
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Alpha Adrenergic Agonists
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Combination Drugs
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Indication
7.1 Open Angle Glaucoma
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Angle Closure Glaucoma
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-user
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Ophthalmic Clinics
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Allergan PLC
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch Health Companies Inc.)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Merck & Co. Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Novartis AG
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Pfizer Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 SIFI S.p.A
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/np7jjm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-glaucoma-therapeutics-industry-to-2026---featuring-novartis-pfizer-and-sifi-among-others-301406819.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

