Worldwide Glaucoma Therapeutics Industry to 2026 - Featuring Novartis, Pfizer and SIFI Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glaucoma Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glaucoma therapeutics market reached a value of US$ 6.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Glaucoma therapeutics refers to various treatment alternatives for primary open-angle (POA) and primary angle-closure (PAC) glaucoma. The disease is characterized by structural changes in the optic nerves that usually lead to visual loss and blindness. The treatment for glaucoma can be initiated through topical eye drops, which majorly consist of beta-blockers, prostaglandin analogs, cholinergic, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors and alpha-adrenergic agonists. These eye drops minimize the production of fluid in the eyes, thereby reducing the intraocular pressure (IOP). This can be followed by traditional or laser surgical procedures or a combination of both, which use products such as implantable extended-release devices, polymer-based contact lenses, drug-eluting punctal plugs, microneedle-injection devices and micro-dosing technologies.



The increasing prevalence of glaucoma across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Glaucoma is highly prevalent in patients with diabetes and other eye disorders, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataract and dry eye. In line with this, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among the masses and rising preference for laser glaucoma surgery is also driving the market growth. Additionally, the development of innovative combination dugs is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are creating anti-glaucoma drugs and prostaglandin analogs combined with two or more drugs to control the elevated levels of IOP. Other factors, including the advent of advanced glaucoma diagnostic techniques, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan Plc, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., SIFI S.p.A and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



