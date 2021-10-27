Worldwide Gluten-Free Packaged Food Industry to 2026 - Product Innovations to Make Gluten-free Products More Convenient and Affordable Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market Research Report by Product, by Form, by Source, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market size was estimated at USD 8,695.48 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 9,677.97 million in 2021, at a CAGR 11.63% to reach USD 16,832.52 million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market, including Boulder Brands Inc, Dr Schar AG/SpA, FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LTD, General Mills Inc., Hain Celestial Group Inc, Hero Group, Kellogg's Company, Rasio Plc, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Valeo Foods.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Growing the working population and busy lifestyle of the consumers

5.2.2. Increasing consumer awareness towards gluten-free products

5.2.3. Increased diagnosis of celiac disease and other food allergies

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High production cost of gluten-free products

5.3.2. Gluten-free products lack an adequate amount of dietary fibers, resulting in constipation and other ailments of the digestive system

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Product innovations to make gluten-free products more convenient and affordable

5.4.2. Adoption of microencapsulation technology to improve the shelf-life of gluten-free products

5.4.3. Favorable regulatory framework and initiatives taken by governments and institutions to promote a gluten-free diet

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Formulation challenges faced by manufacturers



6. Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Baby food

6.3. Bakery

6.4. Pasta

6.5. Ready meals



7. Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market, by Form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Liquid

7.3. Solid



8. Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market, by Source

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Animal

8.2.1. Dairy

8.2.2. Meat

8.3. Plant

8.3.1. Oilseeds & pulses

8.3.2. Rice & corn



9. Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Conventional stores

9.2.1. Grocery stores

9.2.2. Mass merchandisers

9.2.3. Online retailers

9.2.4. Warehouse clubs

9.3. Drugstores & pharmacies

9.4. Specialty stores

9.4.1. Bakery stores

9.4.2. Confectionery stores

9.4.3. Gourmet stores



10. Americas Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Boulder Brands Inc

14.2. Dr Schar AG/SpA

14.3. FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LTD

14.4. General Mills Inc.

14.5. Hain Celestial Group Inc

14.6. Hero Group

14.7. Kellogg's Company

14.8. Rasio Plc

14.9. The Kraft Heinz Company

14.10. Valeo Foods



15. Appendix

