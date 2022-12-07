U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

The Worldwide Glycomic Therapeutics Industry is Expected to Reach $257.5 Billion by 2028

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Glycomic Therapeutics Market

Glycomic Therapeutics Market
Glycomic Therapeutics Market

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycomic Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Class, Structures, Indications, and Mode of Action" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glycomic therapeutics market is expected to grow from US$ 99,021.46 million in 2021 to US$ 257,578.79 million in 2028; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2028.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

330

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$99021.46 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$257578.79 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

15.8%

Regions Covered

Global

Companies Mentioned

  • Intellihep Ltd

  • Protalix Biotherapeutics

  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

  • Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi)

  • Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Alzheon, Inc.

  • GlycoMar

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc-

  • F- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

The report highlights prevailing trends and factors driving the market growth. The demand for glycomic therapeutics is attributed to a wide application of glycan-based drugs followed by the development of new treatment processes, increasing research and development in the field of glycomic therapeutics, and rising usage of glycomics-based therapeutics in various diseases leading to the development of new treatment processes.

Glycan-based therapeutics have wide applications in the pharmaceutical industry; the products are available in different structures & forms and developed as per the application. It is designed for various diseases, such as thrombosis, anemia, cancer, influenza, cataract, and antiinflammation.

The glycoprotein is a type of glycan that can be used to deliver drugs, toxins, or radioactive substances directly to cancer cells. Monoclonal antibodies, including erythropoietin (EPO) and Herceptin (trastuzumab), are widely used across the globeand are part of several research projects. These products are aimed at expanding and improving their applicability and efficacy. Due to its known neuroprotective effects, EPO has been used to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI) in young patients and Alzheimer's disease in rodent models.

The largest and fastest-growing glycomic application category is drug discovery and development, mostly due to the rise in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and the expansion of drug discovery research activities in research institutions. For instance, In April 2020, researchers from the Institute for Glycomics and the University of Adelaide signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd. to commercialize a cutting-edge cancer detection tool. The researchers have created SubB2M, a special protein that attaches itself exclusively to a sugar molecule in cancer cells. The protein might revolutionize the area associated with cancer detection.

In March 2021, 48Hour Discovery (48HD) and CQDM announced that the firms received an award of US$ 800,000 for peptide drug development utilizing its unique drug discovery platform. The CQDM Quantum Leap initiative encourages research institutes to dive into establishing cutting-edge technologies, methods, and platforms that expedite drug discovery and development. Merck, a CQDM member, is financing the studies. The University of Alberta and 48HD will work together on the CQDM Quantum Leap initiative project. Additionally, GlycoNet - a Network of Centres of Excellence centered at the University of Alberta for Glycomics Research, provides the funds to enhance Canadians' quality of life.

  • In December 2021, researchers at Griffith University's Institute for Glycomics received US$ 2.6 million in funding from the Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF) to establish the ACRF International Centre for Cancer Glycomics. This has boosted their fight against cancer.

  • In January 2022, the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) gave researchers from the Institute of Glycomics grants of more than US$ 1.1 million to help them create new medicines to treat multidrug-resistant gonorrhea infections.

  • In March 2022, researchers from the Canadian Glycomics Network (GlycoNet) developed a novel combination medication for Sanfilippo syndrome, which is showing preclinical outcomes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Glycomic Therapeutics Market- Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Glycomic Therapeutics Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Glycomic Therapeutics Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Wide Application in Various Disorders Followed by the Development of New Treatment Processes
5.1.2 Increasing Research and Development In the Field of Glycomic Therapeutics
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals and Lack of Research & Development laboratories in Developing Countries.
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Wide Applications of Glycomics in Therapeutics
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 New Tools in Glycomics Research
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Glycomic Therapeutics Market- Global Analysis
6.1 Global Glycomic Therapeutics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.1.1 Global Glycomic Therapeutics Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.1.2 Global Glycomic Therapeutics Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region
6.2 Company Analysis
6.2.1 Growth Strategy Analysis
6.2.2 Performance of Key Players
6.2.2.1 Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi)
6.2.2.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc.
6.3 Glycan-Based Drugs in Clinical Trial Phases

7. Global Glycomic Therapeutics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028- by Class
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Glycomic Therapeutics Market, By Class 2022 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Isolated
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Isolated Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Synthetic
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Synthetic - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Glycomics Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2028 - By Indication
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Glycomics Market, By Indication 2022 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Thrombosis and Chemoprophylaxis
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Thrombosis and chemoprophylaxis Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Anaemia
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Anaemia Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Anti-adhesive and Anti-inflammatory
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Anti-adhesive and Anti-inflammatory Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Cataract
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Cataract Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.7 Gaucher's diseases
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Gaucher's diseases Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.8 MPS-1 & IV
8.8.1 Overview
8.8.2 MPS-1 & IV Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.9 Cancer
8.9.1 Overview
8.9.2 Cancer Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.10 Alzheimer's
8.10.1 Overview
8.10.2 Alzheimer's Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.11 Influenza Type A and B
8.11.1 Overview
8.11.2 Influenza Type A and B Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.12 Others
8.12.1 Overview
8.12.2 Others Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Global Glycomic Therapeutics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Structures
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Glycomic Therapeutics Market, By Structures 2022 & 2028 (%)
9.3 Glycoproteins
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Glycoproteins - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Targeting Sialic Acid
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Targeting Sialic Acid - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4.3 Zanamivir
9.4.3.1 Overview
9.4.3.2 Zanamivir - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4.4 Oseltamivir
9.4.4.1 Overview
9.4.4.2 Oseltamivir - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Proteoglycans
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Proteoglycans - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI)-Anchored Proteins and Heparin Based Glycans
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI)-Anchored Proteins and Heparin Based Glycans - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7 Targeting Glycosaminoglycans
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Targeting Glycosaminoglycans - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7.3 Heparin
9.7.3.1 Overview
9.7.3.2 Heparin - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7.4 Hyaluronan (HA)
9.7.4.1 Overview
9.7.4.2 Hyaluronan (HA)- Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7.5 Laronidase
9.7.5.1 Overview
9.7.5.2 Laronidase - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7.6 Galsulfase (Naglazyme)
9.7.6.1 Overview
9.7.6.2 Galsulfase (Naglazyme) - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7.7 Hyaluronidase (Cumulase)
9.7.7.1 Overview
9.7.7.2 Hyaluronidase (Cumulase) - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7.8 Others
9.7.8.1 Overview
9.7.8.2 Others - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.8 Targeting Glycosphingolipids
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Targeting Glycosphingolipids - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.8.3 Imiglucerase (Cerezyme)
9.8.3.1 Overview
9.8.3.2 Imiglucerase (Cerezyme)- Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.8.4 Agalsidase (Fabrazyme)
9.8.4.1 Overview
9.8.4.2 Agalsidase (Fabrazyme) - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.8.5 N-butyl-deoxynojirimycin (DNJ)
9.8.5.1 Overview
9.8.5.2 N-butyl-deoxynojirimycin (DNJ) - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.8.6 Others
9.8.6.1 Overview
9.8.6.2 Others - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.9 Others
9.9.1 Overview
9.9.2 Others - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.9.3 Acarbose
9.9.3.1 Overview
9.9.3.2 Acarbose - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.9.4 Alglucosidase Alfa (Myozyme)
9.9.4.1 Overview
9.9.4.2 Alglucosidase Alfa (Myozyme) - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.9.5 Allosamidin
9.9.5.1 Overview
9.9.5.2 Allosamidin - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.9.6 Others
9.9.6.1 Overview
9.9.6.2 Others - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Global Glycomic Therapeutics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Mode of Action
10.1 Overview
10.2 Global Glycomic Therapeutics Market, By Mode of Action 2022 & 2028 (%)
10.3 Inhibits Neuraminidase
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Inhibits Neuraminidase - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 Inhibits Heparanase And Selectins And Blocks Interactions Between Growth Factors And Heparan Sulfate
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Inhibits Heparanase And Selectins And Blocks Interactions Between Growth Factors And Heparan Sulfate - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 Erythropoietin And Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT)
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Erythropoietin And Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) - Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.6 Tissue Plasminogen Activator
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Tissue Plasminogen Activator - Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Million)
10.7 Inhibits Glucosylceramide Synthase
10.7.1 Overview
10.7.2 Inhibits Glucosylceramide Synthase - Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Million)
10.8 Interleukin 1 And 2 And 3
10.8.1 Overview
10.8.2 Interleukin 1 And 2 And 3- Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Million)
10.9 Beta And Gamma Interferons
10.9.1 Overview
10.9.2 Beta And Gamma Interferons- Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Million)
10.10 Others
10.10.1 Overview
10.10.2 Others- Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Million)

11. Glycomic Therapeutics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yka00j

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


