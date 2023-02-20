U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.85
    +0.51 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.70
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0830
    -0.0310 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,877.32
    +198.47 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    564.75
    +24.42 (+4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,005.77
    +1.41 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Worldwide Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report 2022: Insights on Valuation Methodologies, Market Comparative Dataset, Quality Assurance & Control, Company and Transaction Analysis

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report" financial report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report is designed to assist any person that needs to evaluate the in-situ value of gold assets or projects. This report can be used to benchmark asset valuations, inform value expectations, identify over- or under-valued gold mining stocks, assess past or proposed transactions, or estimate impairment risk.

This report will add value to professionals in the gold industry, including Investment Advisory Services, Corporate Finance, Transaction Advisory Services and Audit Services. From the information provided, the value of any gold mineral asset can be quickly and accurately determined based on the estimated in-situ gold Mineral Resources.

The simplest way to understand the value of an asset is to compare it to a similar asset with a known value. This is referred to as the Market Comparative Valuation Approach or the Market Approach. Millions of residential properties are valued this way every day. This is also the way that the second-hand car market operates, and the way that many other assets change hands.

In the context of the minerals industry, this methodology is greatly restricted by the lack of access to the relevant mineral asset data that enables the approach. Due to the relatively low volume of transactions, the complexities involved with considering the confidence levels of in-situ Mineral Resources, and the comparability of assets, additional analysis of the data is required to yield meaningful results.

The Gold Industry In-Situ Resource Valuation Report was designed to address this problem for the gold industry and includes the following mineral asset data:

  • Analysis of nearly 396 gold mineral assets (the Global Dataset) owned by publicly traded companies. The analysis is presented as dollar per ounce (USD/oz) value distribution curves for the Inferred, Indicated and Measured resource categories.

  • Analysis of 56 publicly traded companies that own or operate gold assets. The analysis includes a comparison of the USD/oz in-situ value of each company's mineral assets to the Global Dataset.

  • Analysis of the Global Dataset based on the Development Stage of the mineral assets.

  • Analysis of the Global Dataset based on the location of the mineral assets. The regions reviewed are North America, South America, Africa, Australia, and the Rest of World.

  • Analysis of 39 transactions (Total Transactions Dataset) in which gold mineral assets were bought or sold. Each transaction is analysed separately and benchmarked against the Total Transaction dataset.

Fundamental Premise

The fundamental premise of this report is that the value of a company involved in the exploration, development or extraction of material of economic interest in or on the earth's crust should be driven by the in-situ Mineral Resources. All other plants, equipment, infrastructure and intellectual property associated with the company or project exist purely to increase the probability of profitably extracting the estimated Mineral Resources. Therefore, companies or projects that have a higher probability of successfully extracting the Mineral Resources profitably will have a higher in-situ resource value per unit of mineralisation.

The following contributing factors play a primary role in the probability of profitably extracting the Mineral Resources:

  • Mineral Resource Confidence,

  • Development Stage,

  • Jurisdiction.

The impact of these factors on the probability and consequently, the impact on asset value, are outlined in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction

  • Fundamental Premise

  • Valuation Methodologies

  • Market Comparative Dataset

  • Quality Assurance and Quality Control

  • Data Processing

  • The Global Dataset and Subsets

  • Using the Datasets

  • Company Analysis

  • Transaction Analysis

  • Signature Page

  • Appendix 1: Global Dataset

  • Appendix 2: Value Distribution Graphs

  • Appendix 3: Transaction Dataset

  • Appendix 4: Company Omissions

For more information about this financial report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjg9em-gold?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-gold-industry-in-situ-valuation-report-2022-insights-on-valuation-methodologies-market-comparative-dataset-quality-assurance--control-company-and-transaction-analysis-301750633.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Presidents' Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Investors have pushed stocks into the death zone, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    What’s the best metaphor to describe the stock market, that has sent the S&P 500 up 16% from its October lows, and up 6% this year? Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson has turned to the Jon Krakauer best-seller “Into Thin Air,” which chronicles the death of 12 mountaineers trying to scale Mount Everest. The book delves into the death zone, which starts 3,000 feet from the mountain’s summit, an altitude where oxygen pressure isn’t sufficient to sustain life for an extended period.

  • Meta Shares Soar Most Since 2013 on Zuckerberg’s Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is headed for its biggest single-day gain in almost a decade after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg laid out plans to make the social media giant leaner, more efficient and more decisive.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramZuckerberg,

  • JPMorgan Strategists Say Stock Rally Will Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock investors that have turned too optimistic about the economic outlook are setting up for disappointment, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramIt’s too early to say a recession is off the table following the Fede

  • ‘The world’s largest Ponzi scheme’: Peter Schiff just blasted the US debt ceiling drama. Here are the 3 assets he trusts amid major market craziness

    The government is in a doom spiral of spending and borrowing

  • Stocks Wobble as China Bets Fade; Dollar Stalls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures dropped on concern the Federal Reserve will keep borrowing costs higher for longer. Optimism over China’s economic recovery that drove a rally in Asia fizzled in European hours. Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramThe Stoxx Europe 600 In

  • Can I Gross Up My Social Security Income?

    If you're a retiree who depends on Social Security, in some cases you can gross up your Social Security income on financial paperwork. You would do this to make your income more accurately represent the equivalent amount of earned income … Continue reading → The post Can Social Security Be Grossed Up? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: There’s an Opportunity Brewing in These 2 Stocks

    January saw the markets start off the new year with strong gains, while February has seen them level off. In the last two weeks, the main indexes have seen range-bound trading; investor sentiment remains upbeat for now, but there is some doubt about where stocks are headed longer-term. It is an environment that makes it hard to find the potential winners. What’s needed is a tool to cut through the uncertainty. The Smart Score tool, at TipRanks, is designed to do just that. At base, the tools col

  • Buy the stock-market dip? Why ‘cash’ yielding more than it has since 2007 could be king.

    Cash equivalents like Treasury bills are yielding 5% for the first time since 2007, tempting investors worried about the Federal Reserve's inflation fight.

  • Don’t Forget These Tax Changes as You Prepare Your 2022 Returns

    Tax Day is about two months away, and there are some changes taxpayers need to be aware of—ranging from this year’s filing deadline to tax breaks that have expired or shrunk. The basic standard deduction amounts for 2022 are higher. Monday, April 17, is the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C. That means most taxpayers have until Tuesday, April 18 to file their returns, whether or not they live in Washington, D.C.

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Markets and the Presidents Day holiday

    After the market volatility of the past week, traders and investors will pause to recognize the Presidents Day holiday.

  • The end of easy money is bad news for these stock sectors, says Evercore ISI

    "The end of the 40-year bond bull market...poses risks to leveraged players that have grown accustomed to low cost debt," say Evercore strategists.

  • Kroger workers who quit are getting texts and emails from the company asking them to come back

    A tight labor market has bosses doing something they don't generally do: Asking workers who left to please return.

  • I Went Through a Lawsuit Settlement Recently. How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes?

    Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you've received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don't … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • European shares flat as Telecom Italia drags eurozone stocks

    European shares were flat on Monday, with the sustained gains in miners on bets of a demand recovery in China countering a fall in Telecom Italia that led the decliners in eurozone stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat after opening marginally higher. The basic resources index climbed 1.4% after prices of industrial metals rose on hopes of a recovery in demand from top consumer China and on support from global mining supply disruptions.

  • Adani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Financing arrangements across the Adani Group conglomerate have sent a fresh chill through ESG markets as investors wake up to a new risk.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramNorway’s largest pension fund, KLP, recently dumped its entire holding of shares in Ada

  • Deere Leads 5 Stocks With Hot Products Near Buy Points

    Deere, fresh off Friday's strong earnings move, leads this weekend's watch list of 5 stocks near buy points.

  • Oil Gains After Weekly Loss as China Recovery Competes With Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a weekly loss on hopes that a Chinese demand rebound is picking up pace following the end of Covid Zero, outweighing hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBrent climbed toward $84 a barrel, while US futures