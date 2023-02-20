Worldwide Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report 2022: Insights on Valuation Methodologies, Market Comparative Dataset, Quality Assurance & Control, Company and Transaction Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report" financial report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Gold Industry In-Situ Valuation Report is designed to assist any person that needs to evaluate the in-situ value of gold assets or projects. This report can be used to benchmark asset valuations, inform value expectations, identify over- or under-valued gold mining stocks, assess past or proposed transactions, or estimate impairment risk.

This report will add value to professionals in the gold industry, including Investment Advisory Services, Corporate Finance, Transaction Advisory Services and Audit Services. From the information provided, the value of any gold mineral asset can be quickly and accurately determined based on the estimated in-situ gold Mineral Resources.

The simplest way to understand the value of an asset is to compare it to a similar asset with a known value. This is referred to as the Market Comparative Valuation Approach or the Market Approach. Millions of residential properties are valued this way every day. This is also the way that the second-hand car market operates, and the way that many other assets change hands.

In the context of the minerals industry, this methodology is greatly restricted by the lack of access to the relevant mineral asset data that enables the approach. Due to the relatively low volume of transactions, the complexities involved with considering the confidence levels of in-situ Mineral Resources, and the comparability of assets, additional analysis of the data is required to yield meaningful results.

The Gold Industry In-Situ Resource Valuation Report was designed to address this problem for the gold industry and includes the following mineral asset data:

Analysis of nearly 396 gold mineral assets (the Global Dataset) owned by publicly traded companies. The analysis is presented as dollar per ounce (USD/oz) value distribution curves for the Inferred, Indicated and Measured resource categories.

Analysis of 56 publicly traded companies that own or operate gold assets. The analysis includes a comparison of the USD/oz in-situ value of each company's mineral assets to the Global Dataset.

Analysis of the Global Dataset based on the Development Stage of the mineral assets.

Analysis of the Global Dataset based on the location of the mineral assets. The regions reviewed are North America, South America, Africa, Australia, and the Rest of World.

Analysis of 39 transactions (Total Transactions Dataset) in which gold mineral assets were bought or sold. Each transaction is analysed separately and benchmarked against the Total Transaction dataset.

Fundamental Premise

The fundamental premise of this report is that the value of a company involved in the exploration, development or extraction of material of economic interest in or on the earth's crust should be driven by the in-situ Mineral Resources. All other plants, equipment, infrastructure and intellectual property associated with the company or project exist purely to increase the probability of profitably extracting the estimated Mineral Resources. Therefore, companies or projects that have a higher probability of successfully extracting the Mineral Resources profitably will have a higher in-situ resource value per unit of mineralisation.

The following contributing factors play a primary role in the probability of profitably extracting the Mineral Resources:

Mineral Resource Confidence,

Development Stage,

Jurisdiction.

The impact of these factors on the probability and consequently, the impact on asset value, are outlined in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Fundamental Premise

Valuation Methodologies

Market Comparative Dataset

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Data Processing

The Global Dataset and Subsets

Using the Datasets

Company Analysis

Transaction Analysis

Signature Page

Appendix 1: Global Dataset

Appendix 2: Value Distribution Graphs

Appendix 3: Transaction Dataset

Appendix 4: Company Omissions

For more information about this financial report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjg9em-gold?w=5

